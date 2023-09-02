‘OG Florida man’: Jimmy Buffett’s passing inspires mourning, reminiscence

Jimmy Buffett passed away on Friday, but the singer left a timeless legacy in many ways, not the least of which was among Florida political figures.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis let a quote speak for him.

“And there’s that one particular harbour/Sheltered from the wind/Where the children play on the shore each day/And all are safe within/Most mysterious calling harbour/So far but yet so near/I can see the day when my hair’s full gray,And I finally disappear,” Patronis posted.

“The incredibly sad news of the loss of Jimmy Buffett took a piece of Florida’s heart. Florida was lucky to have such a devoted citizen in Jimmy, who led a movement as a founder of Save the Manatees and deserves credit for ensuring their protection. May his memory be a blessing,” added Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried remembered the iconic Buffett.

“Jimmy Buffett was an icon. He inspired generations to laugh and enjoy life. He brought communities together through his music. He was a fierce advocate for cannabis legalization, the torch has been passed. Fins Up! I was so fortunate to be able to share the stage with him,” Fried tweeted.

Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican from Broward, thanked Buffett “for so many memorable songs that we celebrate life’s memories with.”

“Your work for disabled American veterans is not well known, but you touched so many warriors and gave them a reason to celebrate life,” LaMarca added.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, whose father Bob Graham served as Governor, recalled Buffett as a “dear friend to my Dad, me and our family. This is such a loss. I am sending out much love to his family and all Parrotheads.”

“Jimmy and Dad established ‘Save the Manatee‘ in 1981. Jimmy cared. And did so much good work. He lives on not only through his music but through the manatees,” Graham added.

Political strategist Steve Schale notes Buffett “holds another Florida political distinction: He was easily biggest act to ever perform at Florida Press Skits, when he did a skit with Governor Graham.”

Indeed, Graham and Buffett shared the stage in 1984.

Strategist and commentator Rick Wilson offered his own take.

“If you were a kid growing up in Florida in the 1970s, 80s, or any time since, this one hits hard. His music and attitude helped define the OG Florida Man. Though he was raised in Mississippi, he loved Florida like few others,” Wilson observed.