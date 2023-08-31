ADL Florida warns of Labor Day mobilization for antisemitic ‘White power’ groups

Labor Day Weekend may present the latest in a series of existential threats to Floridians from the White power movement.

That’s the claim from the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism, which believes that a number of antisemitic, neo-Nazi groups will yet again mobilize in the Sunshine State.

“Two extremist groups, the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and Blood Tribe (BT), are planning to gather in Florida in September 2023 for a joint, public demonstration(s) they are calling the ‘March of the Redshirts,'” the ADL asserts.

That event could include people from adjunct groups, including NatSoc Florida (NSF), the Nationalist Social Club (NSC-131) and White Lives Matter (WLM) networks.

The ADL “expects the group will likely hold several demonstrations in high visibility locations — such as a sporting or entertainment venue, highway overpass, government building or in front of an LGBTQ+ venue or Jewish institution — in order to attract as much public and media attention as possible. In addition, participants may distribute white supremacist and antisemitic fliers and/or conduct banner drops.”

“Participants will likely wear matching uniforms (red shirts, black masks, and black pants), wave swastika flags, perform (Adolf) Hitler salutes and shout things like ‘There will be blood’ and ‘White power.’ Some participants may be armed and/or wear tactical equipment. The Center on Extremism is not aware of any direct or specific threats of violence at this time,” the ADL COE’s community advisory continues.

Purported Nazi demonstrations have been on the uptick of late, with increased brazenness and visibility of the groups, which sometimes appear with signs promoting Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Governor argues that these people are not real supporters of his.

One high-profile incident, near Disney World, happened earlier this summer. In a campaign appearance out of state, DeSantis urged people to “understand those are not true supporters of mine, that is an operation to try to link me to something so that it’s me,” as he said during an interview on WMUR’s “Conversations with the Candidate.”

DeSantis occasionally has addressed the racist demonstrations, such as in 2022 when a group of neo-Nazis lined a bridge in eastern Orange County, hanging the swastika flag and banners — including a banner with the pro-Donald Trump slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” — and yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at passing cars.

He was more concerned with Democrats talking about the issue in remarks after the fact.

“So what I’m going to say is these people, these Democrats who are trying to use this as some type of political issue to try to smear me as if I had something to do with it, we’re not playing their game,” DeSantis said back in 2022.

In a tweet posted after the incident and later deleted, Press Secretary Christina Pushaw responded to Twitter outrage over the Orlando Nazi demonstration by asking, “Do we even know they’re Nazis?”

Pushaw then sought to clarify that statement. “I don’t know what you mean by ‘denying Nazis.’ I was referring to this event in VA, when a group of Democrats dressed up as White supremacists to discredit a (Glenn) Youngkin rally,” she told Florida Politics at the time.

Similar demonstrations including Nazi regalia and pro-DeSantis flags recurred in 2022.

Meanwhile, the demonstration is expected just one week after three Black people were killed by a White man at a Dollar General near Edward Waters University in Jacksonville.

The killer was an adherent to White supremacy and had drawn swastikas on his AR-15, which he used to slay three innocent victims, after having driven from a county away to kill them in cold blood. The killer took his own life, but the incident was the latest grim reminder of an uptick in racist provocations and attacks in Florida in recent years.