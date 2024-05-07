Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.7.24

Good Tuesday morning.

A “celebration of life” service honoring Bob Graham will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Miami Lakes.

The hour-and-a-half celebration is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the WPLG Local 10 website and YouTube channel for those who cannot make the trek to Miami Lakes United Church of Christ, located at 6701 Miami Lakeway South.

Following the celebration, Graham’s family will hold a two-hour public reception at the Miami Lakes Hotel, located at 6842 Main St., starting at 3 p.m.

There will be limited parking at the church, with auxiliary spaces available across the street at the Miami Lakes K-8 Center, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Once the sanctuary is full, guests will be asked to watch the livestream from the church fellowship hall or the Miami Lakes Hotel reception site.

Parking will be more plentiful at the reception, but should attendees fill the more than 1,600 spots, more space will be available on Main Street and in lots directly behind Main Street.

Graham, a former Governor and U.S. Senator, died April 17 at the age of 87. He laid in state at the Old Capitol on April 26 after which his family held a private funeral service.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, former First Lady Adele Graham; and children Gwen Graham (and husband Steve Hurm); Cissy Graham McCullough (Billy); Suzanne Graham Gibson (Tom); and Kendall Graham; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Columbia University generated more than its fair share of bad headlines on Monday, but it was still able to do one of its most solemn duties: Dole out Pulitzer Prizes.

The usual suspects dominated the winner’s list. The New York Times and The Washington Post each snagged three; The New Yorker and Reuters landed two; and The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times each walked away with one.

Winning isn’t everything, though, and some talented Florida journalists were in the running for the Oscars of the newsroom.

The staff of The Villages Daily Sun was a finalist in the Local Reporting category for their “comprehensive investigation and moment-by-moment account of Florida officials’ inaction before, during and after Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to strike the state since 1935.” Peruse their nominated works here.

Meanwhile, Isadora Rangel of the Miami Herald was up for the prize in Editorial Writing for “a scathing series that roots the city’s multiple political scandals in a troubled local democracy and champions electoral reforms.” Her nominated works are indeed scathing, and a great read if you haven’t yet had the pleasure.

Of the 11 outlets that won journalism Pulitzers, none were owned by hedge funds, 0 owned by private equity, 2 in publicly traded companies, 4 were nonprofit, 5 were family owned #futureoflocalnews pic.twitter.com/cUWMtvxaEi — Steven Waldman (@stevenwaldman) May 6, 2024

—@GovRonDeSantis: It’s sad and pathetic that Columbia University canceled their universitywide commencement because of the out-of-control pro-Hamas protests. Last week, I directed Florida’s Colleges and Universities to ensure commencements were not canceled or disrupted. Our students deserve that, and we champion law and order in Florida.

—@Paul_Renner: In unity, we join with Israel on #YomHaShoa to remember the 6 million men, women, and children who suffered and died at the hands of the Nazi regime. Together, we pray for courage in the face of evil and pledge to #NeverForget the lessons and horrors of the Holocaust.

Best wishes to @TDOnline alum Mark Skoneki (@markskon), politics & business editor for @orlandosentinel, who today announced his retirement, effective June 7. pic.twitter.com/4znu68Ua9y — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) May 6, 2024

—@EliManning: I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!

—@Clufallo: Of all the twisted things I’ve seen on this website, watching men REPEATEDLY defend cargo shorts is one of the most sickening.

“Ron DeSantis blasts NYC Columbia University officials for canceling commencement ceremony” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — But there will be smaller-scale, school-based celebrations starting from Friday of this week.

“It’s sad and pathetic that Columbia University canceled their universitywide commencement because of the out-of-control pro-Hamas protests,” DeSantis wrote on X on Monday in the late afternoon. “Last week, I directed Florida’s colleges and universities to ensure commencements were not canceled or disrupted. Our students deserve that, and we champion law and order in Florida.”

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters on Florida campuses in recent weeks, and at the University of South Florida, deployed tear gas after declaring a protest an unlawful assembly.

“You have a right to support or not support Israel, that’s the First Amendment. You don’t have a right to pitch a tent in the middle of campus and commandeer some of the property,” DeSantis said during a news conference last week in Naples.

The private Columbia University released a statement this morning announcing the cancellation of the universitywide commencement but avoided making any direct references to the protests for Palestinian rights that have taken place for weeks on the Manhattan-based campus.

“Our Deans and other colleagues who work directly with our students have been discussing plans with student leaders and, most importantly, listening,” read the statement. “Based on their feedback, we have decided to make the centerpiece of our Commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15. Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers.”

“Goodbye, ‘Knock on wood’? Governor urges hurricane prep” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Florida Preparedness Week is the perfect time to sit down with your family and ensure you have a customized plan for your household,” DeSantis urged in a release from the Division of Emergency Management (DEM). “It only takes one storm to impact an entire community, so I encourage all residents to know their risks, make an evacuation plan and have all essential supplies needed to stay safe before June 1.” DEM head Kevin Guthrie echoed the central message, urging Floridians to “take this hurricane preparedness week as your call to action and finalize your preparations for the season ahead.” “After the devastating impacts from the past two hurricane seasons, I implore all residents to prepare for not only hurricanes but the various hazards that come with them such as tornadoes, storm surge, damaging winds, rip currents and flooding,” Guthrie said.

Jimmy Patronis honors ‘Florida legend’ Bob Milligan — CFO Patronis praised former Florida Comptroller Milligan during a ceremony unveiling the Bob Milligan Conference Room in the CFO’s Office at the Capitol. Milligan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, served as Comptroller from 1995 to 2003 and in 1998, he submitted the plan to make CFO an elected Cabinet position to the Constitutional Revision Commission. “Gen. Bob Milligan is a Florida legend and an advocate for responsible and accountable government,” Patronis said. “ … General Milligan’s life of service is a true testament to who he is, and an example of how current and future elected officials should conduct themselves. Future CFOs and employees will make important decisions in this conference room just as I have during my time in office, so it’s only fitting that the name of the man who started it all would adorn the entranceway.”

“Florida saw fewer visitors in 2023” via CBS Miami — Visitors to Florida last year fell short of 2022’s record numbers, as a post-pandemic rebound in international travelers couldn’t overcome a noticeable drop-off in domestic tourism late in the year. The VISIT FLORIDA tourism marketing agency reported that Florida had an estimated 135.02 million tourists in 2023, down from 137.4 million in 2022. VISIT FLORIDA, however, pointed to increases from 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel and improved international tourist numbers. The state drew about 131.1 million tourists in 2019. “Even as we faced the challenges of rising travel costs and widespread inflation, Florida’s tourism sector not only persevered but flourished (in 2023),” VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young said in a prepared statement. “From record air travel numbers to the significant return of international visitors, Florida continues to shine.”

“Florida Republican Party officially comes out against initiative to legalize adult cannabis” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The Republican Party of Florida has officially decided that it will oppose Amendment 3, the constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 years and older. The move came from a vote from the Republican Party of Florida’s Executive Board at its quarterly meeting in Orlando, according to RPOF Vice Chair Jesse Phillips. Meanwhile, a representative for Smart and Safe Florida, the organized campaign working to get Amendment 3 approved, dismissed the GOP’s announcement. “The decision to authorize the use of adult-use cannabis will be made by the citizens of Florida at the ballot box — not at a gathering of political insiders. Amendment 3 has wide bipartisan support because Floridians know legalization means accountability, transparency and safety,” said Smart and Safe communications director Morgan Hill.

“‘Inextricably linked to our economy’: Wilton Simpson puts $100K of his own money toward hunting, fishing amendment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Simpson is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to the “Yes on 2” push to enshrine fishing and hunting rights in the constitution. Simpson, an egg farmer from Trilby, is putting six figures into the campaign as it ramps up. “Fishing and hunting are inextricably linked to our economy, our lifestyle and the conservation of our land here in Florida,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to support this vitally important campaign to protect our rights to fish and hunt in Florida and urge fellow leaders to join me in ensuring Yes on 2 has the resources needed to cross the 60% necessary to pass in November.” The language proposes to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

Pro-pot committee says GOP position defies polls — The committee backing the recreational cannabis amendment says RPOF’s decision to oppose the ballot question doesn’t align with the views of a majority of Republicans. Smart & Safe Florida said, “Amendment 3 has wide bipartisan support” and touted the potential public safety benefit of tanking the black market for “cartel-trafficked marijuana.” “The decision to authorize the use of adult-use cannabis will be made by the citizens of Florida at the ballot box — not at a gathering of political insiders,” the committee said in a statement. “ … More than half of Americans already enjoy the individual freedom to access safe cannabis, and we look forward to adding Floridians to that list come November.”

“Geoff Duncan endorses Joe Biden, says Donald Trump has no moral compass” via Sareen Habeshian of Axios — Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan on Monday endorsed President Biden and said that his fellow Republicans should back the Democrat’s re-election bid instead of voting for Trump. Duncan was seen as a target for centrist political group No Labels, which announced last month it was dropping plans to run a unity ticket this November. “Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life,” Duncan wrote in an op-ed published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

“Fewer Black Americans plan to vote in 2024, poll finds” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Emily Guskin and Scott Clement of The Washington Post — Black Americans’ desire to vote in this year’s election is down sharply compared with four years ago, a potentially troublesome sign for Biden, whose ascent was powered by Black voters in 2020 and who has intensified efforts to court them before November’s election. The poll of more than 1,300 Black adults finds that 62% of Black Americans say they’re “absolutely certain to vote,” down from 74% in June 2020. The 12-percentage-point drop outpaces the four-point drop among Americans overall, from 72% to 68%.

“Rick Scott joins Miccosukee Tribe in argument over Big Cypress Preserve protections” via Alex Harris of Miami Herald — The question of how best to protect Big Cypress National Preserve for future generations — install stricter protections or keep it open to all — is now officially a congressional matter. Sen. Scott filed a bill Monday to block a move by the federal Department of Interior that would ratchet up protections for the broad swath of cypress forest in Southwest Florida. Scott, who is up for re-election in November, aims to stop the federal government from designating the preserve as “wilderness,” as it has done for the preserve’s southern neighbor, Everglades National Park.

“Jared Moskowitz takes down post that invoked ethnic stereotype about Asians” via Nicholas Wu and Daniella Diaz of POLITICO — Rep. Moskowitz aimed an off-color post at Kristi Noem — but ended up hitting himself. Moskowitz posted on X Monday about a CBS interview with the South Dakota GOP Governor, who’s facing national scrutiny for an upcoming memoir that discusses her killing her dog and falsely claims she met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The Florida Democrat wrote of Noem: “Why am I getting the feeling that she wanted to eat dog with Kim Jong Un?” The tweet, while referencing Noem’s controversial admission to shooting her dog Cricket dead, also invokes a broad ethnic stereotype about Asian Americans.

—”Emily Rodrigues campaign for HD 98 scores Ruth’s List endorsement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

Happening Thursday:

“‘A man of integrity’: Local officials back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Four more elected local officials are backing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief Reyes for County Sheriff. Reyes’ campaign announced the endorsements from Hollywood Rep. Marie Woodson, North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham, Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and Miami Beach Vice Mayor Laura Dominguez. All provided strong statements of support. Woodson, who worked as a Miami-Dade public administrator before successfully seeking a House seat in 2020, pointed to Reyes’ administrative bona fides as key to securing her nod.





“Francis Suarez subpoenaed to testify in SEC’s case against developer who paid him” via Jay Weaver, Tess Riski, Sarah Blaskey and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — When the Securities and Exchange Commission sued developer Rishi Kapoor in December, accusing him of defrauding investors in his real estate projects, the SEC’s lawsuit made no mention of his company’s consulting agreement with Miami Mayor Suarez. But that didn’t leave Suarez, who was not named as a defendant, entirely unscathed. In April, Suarez was compelled under subpoena to give a sworn statement related to the Kapoor case, according to three people familiar with the matter. Although his statement under oath is not a public record, those familiar with Suarez’s testimony say he was questioned by SEC lawyers about his consulting contract with Kapoor to find investors for the developer’s real estate projects.

“DeSantis appoints former staffer to Governing Board of The Children’s Trust” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Silvia Castellanos, Director of External Affairs for Banyan Community Health Center in Miami, is the newest Governing Board member of The Children’s Trust. DeSantis appointed her to the post. In a statement on LinkedIn, Castellanos said she is “humbled” by the appointment, which followed years of government work at the Capitol and in DeSantis’ office. “Looking forward to serving on the Board alongside some great community leaders,” she wrote.

“Hialeah wants its own version of The Underline, a linear park called ‘Hia-Line’” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — The city of Hialeah is embarking on an ambitious effort to breathe new life into the neglected space beneath its Metrorail line, unveiling plans for a transformative project dubbed “Hia-Line.” At an April 9 meeting, a resolution was approved by the City Council supporting the Hia-Line development. The project now requires county approval since the land falls under Miami-Dade County jurisdiction. Stretching nearly a mile between NW 37th Avenue and East 4th Avenue, the proposed Hia-Line initiative aims to activate over 5,000 linear feet of underutilized Metrorail space within the city. This stretch represents just a fraction of the overall three-mile Metrorail route within Hialeah.

“Owner of five hospitals in South Florida files for bankruptcy.” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Steward Health Care, the largest physician-owned health care network in the U.S., with hospitals across the country and in Florida, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Steward, which owns Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and North Shore Medical Center in North Miami-Dade, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The Dallas-based company, which was founded by Cuban American and Floridian Dr. Ralph de la Torre, promised in a statement that patient care would not be affected during the bankruptcy process.

“Central Florida lawmakers say Special Session must address homeowners insurance” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As chatter persists that a Special Session will be called within weeks, Central Florida lawmakers say it must address insurance. At a legislative update presented at a Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida meeting, Rep. David Smith said lawmakers must address the top issue facing Floridians. “You’ve probably all heard rumors suggesting a Special Session,” the Winter Springs Republican said. “Homeowners insurance needs to be at the top of the list.” Talk has generally suggested that DeSantis and legislative leaders could call lawmakers to Tallahassee before the Governor signs the state budget, leaving significant leverage over members advocating for local projects during an election year.

“Orange County TDT rakes in $40.6M in March” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County’s hotel tax generated about $40.6 million — the highest monthly collections ever — in March at a time when many schools across the country were on Spring Break. Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced the tourist development tax (TDT) revenue amount, although he warned that the situation is complex because of the holiday’s timing this year. “March 2024 collections were higher than March 2023 collections by $1.6 million or 4%. This is also the highest monthly collections ever,” Diamond said.

What John Lux is reading — “Orange County considers offering film, TV production incentives” via Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal — Orange County may start an incentives program to bring television and film productions to Central Florida. On May 7, the Orange County Commission will consider forming a film incentive working group that would propose recommendations to the county on starting a local program, an idea previously floated in 2023. The meeting will include a discussion with Commissioner Emily Bonilla, who has led Sunshine Meetings with interested education and industry partners. Florida ended its statewide film incentives program in 2016, as other states like Georgia with dedicated funds have drawn more production activity. When it was active, the state program generated nearly $1 billion in total wages for 100,000 Floridians and $1.5 billion in spending.

“Osceola, not Orlando, may build first permanent remembrance of Pulse nightclub massacre” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Eight years after the Pulse nightclub shooting, Central Florida may be close to getting its first permanent memorial to the victims — but in a surprise, it could come in Kissimmee, not Orlando, which has struggled to move forward. Osceola County Commissioners approved a plan to locate a sculpture commemorating the 49 victims of the massacre at Brownie Wise Park in Kissimmee. In deference to the ongoing efforts to locate a memorial at the nightclub site in Orlando, officials were careful to refer to their project as a “tribute.” Still, the vote was meaningful to Olga Disla, a Poinciana resident who lost her 25-year-old son, Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, in the tragedy.

“Ex-SeaWorld employee sues theme park for unpaid overtime” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A retired SeaWorld employee is suing in federal court and accusing the theme park of not paying employees overtime for working on their lunch breaks and before their shifts in order to cut labor expenses. Kenneth Ward filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. Ward is suing for unpaid overtime, attorneys fees and other relief. Ward worked in the plant engineering department from 1989 until his retirement in March. In his lawsuit, Ward said he clocked off during his lunch, but his break was often interrupted by co-workers, supervisors or unfinished paperwork. They often did not get “a bona fide meal break” or paid for their work.

“Some call for closure of Volusia County dog beach; supporters create counterpetition” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — About six months after the launch of a dog beach pilot program in Volusia County, dueling petitions have been created, one aimed at ending the program and one at keeping it going. A petition on Change.org seeks to end the dog beach program. It says that many people aren’t following the rules and that violations include dogs walking outside of the dog-friendly zone and off-leash, among other things. David Schecter, who lives just north of the dog-friendly area and lives part-time in Georgia, is among those seeking to stop the program and is named on the petition page.

“Better communication, support: New Brevard School Board District 4 candidate talks goals” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — After 18 years as a flight attendant, mom Crystal Kazy is ready to take on a new challenge: Brevard’s District 4 seat on the School Board. “As a mother of two (Brevard Public Schools) students, I have had time to witness the accomplishments and the failures of District 4 leadership,” she said. “I would like to run for this office to address the failures and weaknesses that I have witnessed.” Kazy, the mother of two high schoolers, filed to run for School Board on April 26. She’s the third candidate to file to run against incumbent Board member Matt Susin, who filed to run for the District 4 seat again in June 2023.

“United Arts campaign raises $6.75 million for Central Florida’s cultural groups” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — United Arts of Central Florida announced Thursday that its annual Collaborative Campaign for the Arts raised more than $6.75 million — the largest campaign to date and the 15th consecutive year it has surpassed its fundraising goal. The Collaborative Campaign for the Arts, which runs annually from Feb. 1 until April 30, is the largest fundraiser for cultural organizations in Orange, Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties. This year 3,654 contributors participated in the campaign, which also has an “early bird” phase from November-January, United Arts said. “We asked our community to help us fill a massive funding gap left by the Florida State Legislature when they reduced the funding for local arts nonprofits,” said Jennifer Evins, president and CEO of United Arts.

“Andrew Warren rakes in $100K after jumping into race for the State Attorney seat Gov. DeSantis took from him” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Warren says he raised $100,000 from 350 donors in less than 14 days. “This incredible milestone speaks volumes about the dedication and support of our community, as well as the importance of this race across our state,” Warren wrote last week in a campaign announcement to supporters. The campaign announcement didn’t specify who Warren’s donors were or whether the funds were raised for his campaign, his political committee or both. But it acknowledges the challenge Warren is facing after jumping into the race late in the game. “We are up against a well-funded opponent backed by powerful elites in Tallahassee who are determined to exploit the Governor’s unconstitutional actions,” the email reads. “But with your continued support, we can reclaim a cherished value of our democracy: that the people decide who serves in elected office.”

“Kolter closes $182 million loan for St. Pete tower” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Despite high-interest rates fueling a tight lending environment, Kolter Urban recently secured a $182 million construction loan for Art House, a 42-story luxury condominium tower in downtown St. Petersburg. Brian Van Slyke, the regional president, credited the Palm Beach-based real estate development and investment firm’s reputation as an industry leader for its ability to close the financing deal. The 244-unit project at 235 1st Ave. S. is halfway to completion, and he expects it to open in the “second half” of 2025. Miami-based Coastal Construction broke ground on the mixed-use development, initially estimated at $140 million, in June 2022. Condominium sales have since topped $250 million.

“DOJ may be investigating North Florida State Attorney’s office” via Tristan Wood of WFSU — The State Attorney’s Office for the 2nd Judicial Circuit may be under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. An anonymous source shared records with WFSU News confirming the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is conducting an inquiry at the State Attorney’s office. WFSU filed a public records request with the office for emails to and from investigators. Over a week later, the office said those records were exempt because they were “linked to an active investigation.” When asked for the statute number for the exemption, the office cited the exemption for civil rights discrimination investigations. It is still unclear what launched the investigation, its parameters and what has been found.

“Church, state and elementary school: Christian club at Florida school spurs backlash” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — Hamilton County’s only elementary school has removed its Christian club after backlash from an organization that promotes the separation of church and state. But that move has stirred additional controversy, with a conservative religious liberty group now weighing in, spotlighting the challenging balancing scale the government has to maintain when religion and the First Amendment are involved. It all started with a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a national nonprofit. It told the school district in late March that it had heard the North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes had created a club at Hamilton County Elementary School.

“Sarasota County has $55M for homeowners dealing with Ian damage” via Bob Mudge of the Venice Gondolier — A Sarasota County program with $55 million to distribute among homeowners still trying to recover from 2022’s Hurricane Ian will begin accepting applications later this month. Qualified owners of single-family and manufactured homes could be eligible to have their Ian-damaged residences repaired or rebuilt or to be reimbursed up to $50,000 for repairs already made. It’s the next phase in the implementation of Resilient SRQ, the county’s overall program for distributing $201.5 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds from the federal government. The plan approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in November also includes programs for infrastructure, affordable housing, career training and housing buyouts.

“Sarasota County issues burn ban based on dry local conditions” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County has imposed its burn ban ordinance because of dry local conditions and an increased chance of fire hazards. The measure took effect May 3. Though Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are experiencing only “abnormally dry” rather than drought conditions, according to the latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Sarasota County currently has a score between 500 and 549 on the Keetch-Byram drought index, which is a continuous reference for soil dryness. Rodney Wynn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Ruskin noted that rainfall at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for the year is at 9.67 inches — which is 0.66 inches below the normal rainfall level of 10.33 inches.

“Geoff Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden and other Republicans should, too” via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Yes, elections are a binary choice. Yes, serious questions linger about President Biden’s ability to serve until the age of 86. His progressive policies aren’t to conservatives’ liking.

But the GOP will never rebuild until we move on from the Trump era, leaving conservative (but not angry) Republicans like me no choice but to pull the lever for Biden. At the same time, we should work to elect GOP congressional majorities to block his second-term legislative agenda and provide a check and balance.

The alternative is another term of Trump, a man who has disqualified himself through his conduct and his character. The headlines are ablaze with his hush-money trial over allegations of improper record-keeping for payments to conceal an affair with an adult film star.

Most importantly, Trump fanned the flames of unfounded conspiracy theories that led to the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021. He refuses to admit he lost the last election and has hinted he might do so again after the next one.

Trump has shown us who he is. We should believe him. To think he is going to change at the age of 77 is beyond improbable.

The healing of the Republican Party cannot begin with Trump as President (and that’s aside from the untold damage that potentially awaits our country). A forthcoming Time magazine cover story lays out in stark terms “the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world.”

Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.

“Rep. Vicki Lopez: Recent court ruling threatens property rights of 2.5 million Florida condo owners” via the Miami Herald — In 2022, the Florida Legislature passed a law to protect residents of condominiums from unsafe conditions. However, a new ruling in Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeals last month diminished the property rights of condo owners and gave veto power to any one-unit owner who held out from the opportunity to sell. The court sided with 10 owners unwilling to terminate the association who argued that current state law does not apply to them. The building is currently uninhabitable. And without a pathway to redevelopment, it is losing value by the minute. While this ruling centers around just one building, its ramifications impact the entire state. There are more than 1.5 million condo units across Florida. If the ruling in Miami-Dade last month on Biscayne 21 stands, Florida condo owners are left with fewer rights and even fewer options. Just one individual could stand in the way of the desires — and what may be in the best interest — of the vast majority of owners.

“A race to the bottom in Florida teacher pay” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — There’s no college prep or other shortcut to knowing what works best with each student and with a classroom as a whole. Teachers learn that only from their students. It takes time. Like almost anything else, it gets better with practice. And yet Florida has just placed next to last — 50th out of 51 — in the annual nationwide teacher pay rankings compiled by the National Education Association (NEA), which include all states plus Washington D.C. That’s how poorly Tallahassee values experience. While pumping lots more money into starting salaries, which is good as far as it goes, Florida has taken experienced teachers for granted, allowing their income to fall further behind inflation. “If you are planning for a year, sow rice,” says a Chinese proverb. “If you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” Florida’s Legislature prefers to plant seeds of ignorance.

“Deedee Bitran: UF’s protest policy — a constitutional model for other universities nationwide” via Florida Politics — In sharp contrast to Columbia and other universities around the country, the University of Florida has refused to let the anti-Israel protests escalate to the point of disruption and violence and instead has implemented a constitutional policy that should serve as a model for universities nationwide. The UF’s policy unambiguously lists “Allowable Activities,” including speech, expressing viewpoints, and holding signs in hands, and also lists “Prohibitive Items and Activities,” including but not limited to “no demonstrations in buildings,” “no blocking ingress/egress,” “no violence,” and “no weapons.” The policy specifically delineates the consequences of noncompliance, including trespass and suspension. Speech at anti-Israel protests that do not fall into those unprotected categories can nonetheless be subject to policies regulating the time, place, and manner of such protests. UF has properly regulated speech on its campus, and its policy should serve as a constitutional example for other universities.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are too valuable to allow to leave” via Robin Miller of the Tampa Bay Times — Recently, Tampa Bay Times columns have asked: What’s it worth to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg? And what will St. Pete lose if we lose the Rays? As more people weigh in on the plan for the Historic Gas Plant District development, there is a major factor that has not been considered: The Rays are a vital community partner for Tampa Bay, which includes St. Petersburg. The organization has invested millions of dollars and tens of thousands of volunteer hours to better our entire region. This involves youth programs, diverse nonprofits and civic organizations. This is irreplaceable. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce supports the development plan for the 86-acre site. We believe the development will be a regional economic driver, creating more jobs and attracting more businesses that will lead to more visitors to all of Tampa Bay. No community wants to lose its Major League Baseball franchise, and we want to keep the Rays as Tampa Bay’s franchise for generations to come.

“Avēsis and Harmony Health launch pioneering salivary testing pilot for patients with special health care needs” — Avēsis and Harmony Health have joined forces to bridge oral health care gaps for underserved Medicaid populations with special health care needs. The pilot aims to revolutionize preventive dentistry by harnessing the power of real-time salivary testing and screening as a front-line tool to assist health care providers in early disease detection and personalized treatment for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The one-year initiative kicks off in May across four states: California, Florida, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Florida gas prices rise to 2024 high, but relief may come soon” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida rose again to the 2024 peak (so far) last week before dipping slightly lower. Further savings may be coming soon. The average gas gallon price statewide hit $3.64 Friday, the same sum that Florida motorists saw in mid-April. Over the weekend, the price declined 3 cents per gallon. That’s only 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year and well below the 2023 and 2022 highs of $3.85 and $4.89 per gallon, respectively. “Drivers will be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to INFLUENCE Magazine Creative Director Christy Jennings Ploch, Jennifer Edwards, Jeff Howell, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, and former U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.