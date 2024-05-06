Goodbye, ‘Knock on wood’? Gov. DeSantis urges hurricane prep

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis made news for urging Floridians to “knock on wood” amid problems in the property insurance market as hurricane season loomed. This year, he’s dropping that language and keeping a focus on preparation.

“Florida Preparedness Week is the perfect time to sit down with your family and ensure you have a customized plan for your household,” DeSantis urged in a press release from the Division of Emergency Management (DEM).

“It only takes one storm to impact an entire community, so I encourage all residents to know their risks, make an evacuation plan and have all essential supplies needed to stay safe before June 1.”

DEM head Kevin Guthrie echoed the central message, urging Floridians to “take this hurricane preparedness week as your call to action and finalize your preparations for the season ahead.”

“After the devastating impacts from the past two hurricane seasons, I implore all residents to prepare for not only hurricanes, but the various hazards that come with them such as tornadoes, storm surge, damaging winds, rip currents and flooding,” Guthrie said.

The Governor has offered interesting hurricane takes throughout his political career, including suggesting earlier this year that President George W. Bush took disproportionate blame for his handling of Hurricane Katrina in his second term, a fumble by the former President that soured much of the public on the remainder of his second term.

He also made light of minor hurricanes, saying that Floridians aren’t even fazed until eyewall winds are over 110 mph in a stop during his failed presidential campaign.

“But on the hurricanes it’s kind of like, you know, if it’s like a Category 1, people say, ‘All right, you know, we’ll have a picnic or something,’” he said in Iowa.

“Category 2, well, we just go on our way,” DeSantis continued. “Category 3, well, you know, maybe they’ll make a slight adjustment. Then only if it’s above, then people really start to worry about it because you kind of live and you learn.”

In 2022, as he ran for re-election, the Governor faced questions about his office’s inability to figure out where the center of Hurricane Ian would make landfall. He claimed then that the “national regime media” wanted the storm to hit Tampa to exact maximum destruction.

This year, the DEM press release offered a less pessimistic take on the impending storm season than Colorado State University, whose prognosticators are forecasting that 2024 could be the most active season yet in the Atlantic Basin with 23 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30, with 11 hurricanes developing and five projected to be at least a Category 3 at some point in their life cycle.

“On average, there are 14 named tropical storms each year in the Atlantic basin, seven of which strengthen into hurricanes with three becoming Category 3 or higher. However, the Division stresses the importance of not focusing on the projected number of storms for the 2024 season as it only takes one storm to produce long-lasting impacts. Understanding risks and early preparation measures are keys to mitigate hurricane-related impacts, but also serve as the keys to quicker recovery and statewide resiliency,” DEM notes.

The press release offers helpful hints, including keeping gas tanks full and batteries charged.

“Residents should keep their vehicles’ gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50%-80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends.”