January 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lewis, Longman & Walker elects Amy Taylor Petrick shareholder
Image via LLW.

Staff ReportsJanuary 2, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Personnel note: Lauren Cooley resigns as Broward GOP Executive Director

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Here are the Top 10 most important political stories from South Florida in 2023

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Port Everglades Director resigns, Chip LaMarca floated to replace him

Amy Taylor Petrick
Before joining LLW, Petrick worked as a senior assistant county attorney in Martin County.

Florida-based law firm Lewis, Longman & Walker (LLW) has elected Amy Taylor Petrick shareholder, the firm announced this week.

“We are thrilled to announce Amy as LLW’s newest shareholder,” firm President and shareholder Michelle Diffenderfer said. “Amy exemplifies LLW’s commitment to delivering the best in client service through leadership, expertise, and legal advocacy.”

Petrick focuses her practice on litigation and is a specialist in city, county and local government law. She also serves as Vice Chair of the firm’s Administrative, Civil and Appellate Litigation Practice Group.

Petrick was named a top lawyer in administrative and regulatory law by Palm Beach Illustrated magazine in 2021 and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America by inclusion on its “Ones to Watch” list in the area of environmental litigation since 2023.

Before joining LLW, Petrick worked as a senior assistant county attorney in Martin County and, prior to that, as senior assistant county attorney at the Palm Beach County Attorney’s office.

Petrick earned her law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

LLW is based in West Palm Beach.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTech boosts Florida's reputation for world-class tourism

nextPersonnel note: Lauren Cooley resigns as Broward GOP Executive Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories