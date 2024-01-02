Lewis, Longman & Walker elects Amy Taylor Petrick shareholder

Florida-based law firm Lewis, Longman & Walker (LLW) has elected Amy Taylor Petrick shareholder, the firm announced this week.

“We are thrilled to announce Amy as LLW’s newest shareholder,” firm President and shareholder Michelle Diffenderfer said. “Amy exemplifies LLW’s commitment to delivering the best in client service through leadership, expertise, and legal advocacy.”

Petrick focuses her practice on litigation and is a specialist in city, county and local government law. She also serves as Vice Chair of the firm’s Administrative, Civil and Appellate Litigation Practice Group.

Petrick was named a top lawyer in administrative and regulatory law by Palm Beach Illustrated magazine in 2021 and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America by inclusion on its “Ones to Watch” list in the area of environmental litigation since 2023.

Before joining LLW, Petrick worked as a senior assistant county attorney in Martin County and, prior to that, as senior assistant county attorney at the Palm Beach County Attorney’s office.

Petrick earned her law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

LLW is based in West Palm Beach.