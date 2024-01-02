Ron DeSantis expects Michigan to win college football championship

Florida’s Governor thinks the next college football champions will hail from the Big Ten conference.

During an interview on WHO radio, Ron DeSantis said he thinks the Michigan Wolverines will ultimately win it all.

“I think Michigan is probably favored,” DeSantis said.

“We’re going to have the big conference shakeup where those specific teams are going to be in the Big Ten, and the Southeastern Conference is going to get Texas, and some of these others. But I think what Michigan did shows that the Big Ten, you know, down in the Southeast we’re kind of like, oh, the SEC is all that. But I mean, Michigan handled Alabama, and I think they’re probably going to win the national championship. So I think that’s good for the conference.”

The Governor revealed during the same interview that he watched the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day, but that once the team went down by two touchdowns to the SEC’s own Tennessee Volunteers, his hosts told him the offense wouldn’t be able to come back from 14 points down.

DeSantis did not discuss during Tuesday’s Iowa interview the 63-3 obliteration of the Florida State University in the Orange Bowl, a defeat to another SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

DeSantis has already pledged $1 million from the new state budget to sue the College Football Playoff committee, assuming that grounds for a legal challenge actually exist.

“If you think about the damages, being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference,” DeSantis said in Iowa last week.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is setting the stage for legal action. Her Civil Investigation Demand to the CFB Playoff committee seeks a voluminous amount of information about the selection process, including “communications relating to deliberations to or from the SEC, ACC, NCAA, ESPN, Group of Five conferences, Power Five conferences or any other person relating to the deliberations.”

Additionally, Moody’s office wants “all documents relating to public statements relating to the deliberations, including media talking points and interview notes,” and documents “relating to restrictions of the Conferences against having alternate playoff schedules” along with documents “showing compensation of members in 2023.”