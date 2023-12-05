Ron DeSantis pledges $1M to potentially sue College Football Playoffs after FSU snub

Florida’s Governor is ready to spend state money to remedy an injustice experienced by Florida State University.

After the Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, DeSantis suggested that taxpayers could help fund some sort of resolution, though he noted that may not be possible.

During a Monday appearance on the “Ingraham Angle,” Ron DeSantis said he wasn’t sure what could be done, but in the event legal action was possible to get “recourse,” he said the state could provide $1 million to help the cause.

“Florida State earned that spot. Now, people have said, is there anything you can do? They’re actually looking to see if there’s anything they can do. I don’t know if there is any recourse, but I have set aside a million dollars in case there ever is any litigation. I’m not saying that there’s going to be. They are looking at it. I don’t think that this has spoken well for college football. And we’ll see,” DeSantis said during the Fox News hit.

DeSantis noted that FSU was an “undefeated conference champion” of the Atlantic Coast Conference, and “earned that spot.”

The Governor also responded to former President Donald Trump sarcastically blaming “DeSanctimonious” for the Seminoles’ slide out of the top 4 necessary to make the playoffs, calling Trump a “keyboard warrior” and challenging him to debate.

“And you know, Donald Trump wants to blame me. You know, he also said that he also took Disney’s side against us when we stood up for the kids. He also said Cuomo in New York did COVID better than we did, then attacked me for being pro life,” DeSantis said.

These comments are the first offered by the Governor in an interview, following up on a social media post Sunday as the news broke.

Posting to X on Sunday, DeSantis said “what we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.”