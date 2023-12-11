President Ron DeSantis ‘would use the bully pulpit’ to hash out College Football Playoff controversy

Ron DeSantis is giving some insight into how he would handle the College Football Playoff exclusion of the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles if he were in the White House.

He said that if he were President, he would “use the bully pulpit,” while suggesting that both the current four-team setup that shut the Seminoles out and the expanded format for next year are each defective in their own ways.

“Is there some type of happy medium where you could do six teams?” DeSantis said. “Someone that’s No. 1 in the country would, would have a bye or something. That would probably make more sense.”

DeSantis said a 12-team format “dilutes the regular season.” The Governor made the comments on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

DeSantis has already pledged $1 million from the new state budget to sue the College Football Playoff committee, assuming that grounds for a legal challenge actually exist.

“I don’t know whether there’s going to be any action. Obviously, the games aren’t going to change, but it has cost the university a lot of money,” DeSantis told Iowa reporters Friday. “If you think about the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”

DeSantis has told Iowans before about his grievance with the selection process.

“That decision cost the university a lot of money. I mean, like a lot,” he said in Cedar Rapids.

Yet despite the seeming assertion that FSU is owed the difference between the playoff payout and that from the Orange Bowl, DeSantis acknowledged Monday the argument that the current Seminoles are diminished from where they were when Jordan Travis was hurt.

“They won all their games. And I understand they lost their quarterback, who’s a great player, you know. But my view would be if you win a Power 5 conference and you’re undefeated and there’s only two other undefeated teams, you should be in one of the top four playoff spots,” he told the radio hosts.