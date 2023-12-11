December 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

President Ron DeSantis ‘would use the bully pulpit’ to hash out College Football Playoff controversy

A.G. GancarskiDecember 11, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis thinks Kamala Harris is most likely 2024 Joe Biden replacement

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation proposes allowing condos to insure roofs at current value instead of replacement value

HeadlinesSouth Florida

PortMiami records busiest cruise year ever, retakes No. 1 spot worldwide

DeSantis Law Enforcement
The Governor's grievance over FSU's exclusion continues.

Ron DeSantis is giving some insight into how he would handle the College Football Playoff exclusion of the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles if he were in the White House.

He said that if he were President, he would “use the bully pulpit,” while suggesting that both the current four-team setup that shut the Seminoles out and the expanded format for next year are each defective in their own ways.

“Is there some type of happy medium where you could do six teams?” DeSantis said. “Someone that’s No. 1 in the country would, would have a bye or something. That would probably make more sense.”

DeSantis said a 12-team format “dilutes the regular season.” The Governor made the comments on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

DeSantis has already pledged $1 million from the new state budget to sue the College Football Playoff committee, assuming that grounds for a legal challenge actually exist.

“I don’t know whether there’s going to be any action. Obviously, the games aren’t going to change, but it has cost the university a lot of money,” DeSantis told Iowa reporters Friday. “If you think about the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”

DeSantis has told Iowans before about his grievance with the selection process.

“That decision cost the university a lot of money. I mean, like a lot,” he said in Cedar Rapids.

Yet despite the seeming assertion that FSU is owed the difference between the playoff payout and that from the Orange Bowl, DeSantis acknowledged Monday the argument that the current Seminoles are diminished from where they were when Jordan Travis was hurt.

“They won all their games. And I understand they lost their quarterback, who’s a great player, you know. But my view would be if you win a Power 5 conference and you’re undefeated and there’s only two other undefeated teams, you should be in one of the top four playoff spots,” he told the radio hosts.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislation proposes allowing condos to insure roofs at current value instead of replacement value

nextRon DeSantis thinks Kamala Harris is most likely 2024 Joe Biden replacement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories