‘Disappointed kids’ drove Ron DeSantis to pledge $1M to sue College Football Playoff

When Floridians ask themselves why their Governor promised $1 million from the new budget to sue the College Football Playoff potentially over the exclusion of the Florida State Seminoles, they can credit — or blame — a seven-year-old, a five-year-old, and a three-year-old in part.
Ron DeSantis noted Friday he had “some disappointed kids saying ‘Daddy, you told me they were going to be in the playoffs. Why not?'”
“So, obviously, when you have two one loss teams and they’re both good teams, but you have an undefeated conference champion. People look at it and say what is going on here,” DeSantis said during an interview with Iowa Press.
The Governor told the media in the early caucus state that the money would be allocated only “if there’s any action,” which is no sure thing.
“So I don’t know whether there’s going to be any action. Obviously, the games aren’t going to change, but it has cost the university a lot of money,” DeSantis added. “If you think about the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”
Whether the Seminoles, who weren’t the same team once starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury, have a case for promissory reliance or some such is a question for lawyers, paid hundreds of dollars an hour to litigate such questions.
DeSantis has told Iowans before about his grievance with the selection process.
“That decision cost the university a lot of money. I mean, like a lot,” he said in Cedar Rapids.
It’s unclear what remedy would ultimately satisfy DeSantis. During previous remarks on the Seminoles’ playoff snub, he has said regarding an expanded field that “maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore.”
12 teams will be in next year, but that’s too late for today’s FSU football team.
6 comments
Real Thomas Kaspar
December 9, 2023 at 3:49 pm
Julia
December 9, 2023 at 5:02 pm
mstudio
December 9, 2023 at 4:04 pm
Too bad his kids aren’t asking why insurance costs and taxes are going through the roof. “But Daddy, you promised we would be able to afford to live in Florida, what happened? Can’t you sue anyone with tax payer money?”
Michael K
December 9, 2023 at 4:25 pm
One day, the kids will ask Daddy why he hates LGBTQ people, Black people, women, teachers, public education homeowners, and people without health insurance. They may also ask him to explain “moms for liberty” and threeways.
Earl Pitts "The Ronald's Un-Official Campaign Manager" American
December 9, 2023 at 4:38 pm
Good evening Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s,
Ron is rightfully aiming his sights at “The Owner” of ESPN which “Believe It Or Dont” has 100% control over which team’s gets selected by the “Dook 4 Brains Committe’s” for which College teams go to which Play-Off Bowls.
Now America, who is “That All Powerful Owner?
Let me, Earl Pitts American, just research who the owner is and I, Earl Pitts American, will get right back with you with the “Question To The Answer”.
*queue “Jepordy Music Theme” while Earl searches thru his superior brain…..
“Ta ta ta ta ta ta ta, Ta ta ta TA TA TA-TA-TA-TA TA TA TA tatata tatata ta ta” ….. “Go Ahead with your Question to The Answer Earl” says the Esteamed Host of Jepordy” ….
“Thank You Beloved Jepordy Host” said Earl …. (The handsome Earl clears his throat) …. ahem – ahem ….. “Who Is “Woke or Broke …. Don’t Say Gay ….. Disney”?
Queue Jepordy “Winner Music” ta ta ta tatata ta ta ta ta taaaa”; “YES EARL YOU ARE THE NEW JEPORDY CHAMPION”!!!!
There ya go Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s ….. proof positive why Earl is The Winner and all you Dook 4 Brains Lefty”s are shamefully caught “On Camera” with your pants down at your ankles and your diminutave “Pudskies In Hand”.
“Thank You America, Thank You Very Much”,
said the much beloved hero of our Great Nation Earl Pitts “Just Like Elvis” American
Michael K
December 9, 2023 at 4:44 pm
And by the way. that $1 million is not his to pledge. Those are tax dollars.