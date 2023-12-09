‘Disappointed kids’ drove Ron DeSantis to pledge $1M to sue College Football Playoff

When Floridians ask themselves why their Governor promised $1 million from the new budget to sue the College Football Playoff potentially over the exclusion of the Florida State Seminoles, they can credit — or blame — a seven-year-old, a five-year-old, and a three-year-old in part.

Ron DeSantis noted Friday he had “some disappointed kids saying ‘Daddy, you told me they were going to be in the playoffs. Why not?'”

“So, obviously, when you have two one loss teams and they’re both good teams, but you have an undefeated conference champion. People look at it and say what is going on here,” DeSantis said during an interview with Iowa Press.

The Governor told the media in the early caucus state that the money would be allocated only “if there’s any action,” which is no sure thing.

“So I don’t know whether there’s going to be any action. Obviously, the games aren’t going to change, but it has cost the university a lot of money,” DeSantis added. “If you think about the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”

Whether the Seminoles, who weren’t the same team once starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury, have a case for promissory reliance or some such is a question for lawyers, paid hundreds of dollars an hour to litigate such questions.

DeSantis has told Iowans before about his grievance with the selection process.

“That decision cost the university a lot of money. I mean, like a lot,” he said in Cedar Rapids.

It’s unclear what remedy would ultimately satisfy DeSantis. During previous remarks on the Seminoles’ playoff snub, he has said regarding an expanded field that “maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore.”

12 teams will be in next year, but that’s too late for today’s FSU football team.