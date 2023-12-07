December 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis downplays ‘small amount’ budgeted for potentially suing College Football Playoff committee
Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 7, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Never seen a group of substances’ like these: House lawmakers told of the perils of PFAS

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Ana Maria Rodriguez refiles local pilot program proposal for single-use plastic regulation

FLAPOL081120CH16
The Governor said $1M in his state budget wasn't a big deal Friday in Iowa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis talked up a potential legal challenge to the College Football Playoff selection process, contending that the $1 million he just budgeted to potentially pursue legal action challenging it is just a “small amount of money” for litigation.

“They’re not going to be able to change who’s played in the game,” DeSantis added. “But that decision cost the university a lot of money. I mean, like a lot.”

The Governor made the comments in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as part of an extended statement about the injustice of the exclusion of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship-winning Florida State Seminoles from this year’s four-team tourney.

DeSantis noted that the College Football Playoff committee’s decision let down his children, who have become avid Seminole fans during their time in Tallahassee.

“I told my kids, I said, ‘Guys, if they just win the next two games, they are going to the playoffs because they will be undefeated,” DeSantis said. When things didn’t go as planned, DeSantis said “the kids are bugging me: ‘Daddy, you said they were going to the playoffs. What happened?'”

Additionally, DeSantis told the Iowa crowd about the shortcomings of college football in the state for the last decade, a line he’s used elsewhere but not in this context.

“We were at the top of the heap in college football between Miami, FSU and Florida State,” DeSantis said, omitting the Florida Gators and listing the Tallahassee school twice.

“And that hasn’t been true in the last 10 years,” DeSantis lamented. “This is kind of the first shot that we’ve had to get back up there as a state.”

It’s unclear what remedy would ultimately satisfy DeSantis. During previous remarks on the Seminoles’ playoff snub, he has said regarding an expanded field that “maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLive Healthy Florida? Let's take a look at the green(s)

nextAna Maria Rodriguez refiles local pilot program proposal for single-use plastic regulation

2 comments

  • Richard C. Russell

    December 7, 2023 at 5:50 pm

    Ronny you should accept the ruling against FSU. When a team is rightfully deemed 5th best, it can’t squeeze into a 4 way playoff. Save the money.

    Reply

  • Larry Billows

    December 7, 2023 at 6:37 pm

    Thank you governor, I hope Florida sues that shit
    ‘committee’. That clueless group of wannabes that jumped in the sack with the hero in his mind king saban, has messed with players futures, recruiting, contracts, not to mention what it did to college football fans. Only the real stupid fans can feel right about those morons decision.
    I have been a serious college football fan for over 55 years, I will however, never watch another game, period. No sense?!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories