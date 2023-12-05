Ron DeSantis opposes expansion of College Football Playoff

Gov. Ron DeSantis is unhappy with the exclusion of the unbeaten Florida State Seminoles from this year’s four-team College Football Playoffs.

But as he said in Marco Island, he opposes the NCAA’s move next year to expand the post-season tourney to 12 teams, a condition that would have ensured playoff inclusion for the Atlantic Coast Conference champions had a larger field been in place for the 2023 season.

“Now they’re going to go forward and it’s going to be a larger playoff which, you know, I think maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore,” DeSantis argued.

“I mean, to me it’s like if you win and you’re undefeated, that should mean something. I mean, that should really be significant and they’re telling us that other factors matter more. So that’s just not how I would approach it.”

The Governor also clarified his proposal to include $1 million in his budget proposal in case Florida State wanted to pursue legal action against the College Football Playoffs, cautioning that he believes that “relief” that would move the Seminoles from the No. 5 ranking to No. 4 is improbable.

“I know that the school and the Board of Governors are looking to see if there is anything that can be done. I don’t think there would be anything where they could get relief prior to the tournament, obviously,” DeSantis said.

He then announced the decision to set aside “a million dollars for any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the college football playoffs to exclude an undefeated team who won a big Power 5 conference championship.”