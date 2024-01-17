Sun Coast PBA backs Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector

The Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association is backing Adam Ross for election as Pinellas County Tax Collector.

Ross is running to succeed incumbent Tax Collector Charles Thomas, who is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Ross as his preferred successor.

“Our police officers in Pinellas County work so incredibly hard to protect our homes, businesses, and schools. It is a great honor to receive the endorsement from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association,” Ross said. “I look forward to supporting their critical mission as Pinellas Tax Collector and helping to provide the resources to do their job safely.”

This isn’t Ross’ first nod from law enforcement as the Republican seeks elected office. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco endorsed Ross last week.

Ross entered the race just before Christmas, after Thomas announced he would not seek re-election. Since then, he has also earned nods from State Attorney Bruce Bartlett and former House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office.

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position he was elected to by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.