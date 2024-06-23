June 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former First Lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for President

Associated PressJune 23, 202410min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ethics watchdogs sound alarms as Gov. DeSantis signs legislation limiting complaints

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.16.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump endorses Ten Commandments in schools, implores evangelical Christians to vote in November

trump melania
Her lack of involvement on the campaign trail stands in stark contrast to the involvement of Casey DeSantis in her husband's presidential bid.

After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband’s presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former First Lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: “Stay tuned.”

But since making that comment in March, after she and Donald Trump voted in Florida’s primary, Melania Trump has largely refrained from public appearances. The few exceptions have included a couple of fundraisers in April and their son’s high school graduation.

The former First Lady noticeably did not accompany the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on any of the days of his more than monthlong hush money trial in New York. She was not there last month for the guilty verdict or the following day for his remarks at Trump Tower. She also did not appear June 14 at a 78th birthday party organized for Trump by his fan club, or at any of the campaign rallies he has held in recent months.

Her absence during the trial and for other important moments is unusual, said Katherine Jellison, a professor of history at Ohio University who studies first ladies. But Jellison said maybe it should not come as a surprise as Melania Trump seems reluctant to follow the traditional public role of a politician’s wife. As first lady, she also kept a low profile and she was not a regular presence on her husband’s losing 2020 presidential campaign.

“But everything the Trumps do seems to be against the standard playbook of how candidates and spouses behave,” Jellison said.

Melania Trump’s behavior deviates from how other politicians have relied on their spouses. Sometimes male politicians turn to their wives to try to reach out to female voters. Candidates also may be joined by their spouses as a way of giving voters more of a sense of what the candidate is like outside the political arena.

During this year’s GOP primary, for example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, traveled with him, granted interviews and formed a coalition named Mamas for DeSantis before he suspended his bid for the nomination. Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy, also was on the campaign trail, often appearing along with their two young children to talk about the importance of family.

The Associated Press reached out to 15 people who have been in major fundraisers or in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate recently. None said they had encountered Melania Trump on the Florida property.

Her office has not responded to several requests for comment. Her only public statement of late came two days after the Florida Republican Party announced with fanfare that son Barron Trump, 18, was chosen as a state delegate for the Republican National Convention and her office said he could not make it, citing prior commitments.

Reporters at the New York courthouse during Trump’s felony trial repeatedly asked him, “Where’s Melania?” but he never answered. Trump allies cited their son’s school calendar as the main reason for her absence without denying it was a delicate time for the family.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, was asked whether there were talks about her accompanying him to court.

“That wasn’t a discussion that I wanted to have,” Blanche responded, speaking to Miami trial attorney David Oscar Markus for his “For The Defense” podcast. “This was a tough case because of the nature of the charges, the evidence that came in, the history, how long it had been.”

Some of the testimony aired how Trump allegedly had sex with porn actor Stormy Daniels in July 2006, about four months after Melania Trump had given birth to Barron; Trump has denied Daniels’ claim. Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen testified that Trump did not appear to care about how the story of an encounter he was looking to bury would hurt his marriage as much as he cared about it damaging his 2016 presidential aspirations.

But Hope Hicks, Trump’s 2016 campaign communications chief, testified that Trump was concerned in 2016 about how a story related to Playboy model Karen MacDougal would be viewed by his wife and wanted her to make sure newspapers were not delivered to their residence.

Melania Trump did not post anything on her social media accounts after her husband was convicted on 34 felony counts. That’s in contrast to Trump’s elder sons, who quickly condemned the verdict. Daughter Ivanka Trump posted on Instagram a photo of her as a toddler with a younger Trump and the message “I love you dad.” Tiffany Trump, his younger daughter, accompanied him to the courthouse last month for the trial’s closing arguments.

“I think it’s very hard for her,” Trump said about his wife, in an interview with Fox News after the verdict. “I mean, she’s fine. But, you know, she has to read all this crap.”

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEthics watchdogs sound alarms as Gov. DeSantis signs legislation limiting complaints

3 comments

  • Tom

    June 23, 2024 at 10:47 am

    Staying out of sight while renegotiating the prenup again no doubt. She’s definitely the smarter of the two.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    June 23, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Most members of the Trump Crime Family will sit on the sidelines watching the family godfather destroy the great American economy, democracy and culture! This time around the king of BS will have absolutely no guardrails. 99% of the Dons “never Trumpers” in the House and Senate have retired or quit.

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

  • Michael K

    June 23, 2024 at 11:33 am

    I imagine she is completely disgusted and humiliated by the constant reminders of her husband’s infidelities, lies, and corruption.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories