June 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Abortion right activists highlight Florida fight on anniversary of Roe v. Wade falling

Gabrielle RussonJune 24, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Pinellas, Central Pasco Realtors are sweet on Cookie Kennedy

HeadlinesJax

More tax woes emerge for Corrine Brown

FederalHeadlines

Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors

abortion_pro_choice_dobbs_supreme_court_11022022_AP22306674117350
It's been 2 years since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson reversed the landmark abortion case.

On the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Florida abortion rights activists are spotlighting their push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this November.

“It’s still hard to believe that across the United States, we have regressed when it comes to women’s rights and reproductive freedom,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando. “As difficult as this reality is, we are fighting back.”

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision reversed the landmark case on abortion that stood for nearly 50 years. Since then, the Republican-controlled Legislature banned abortion after 15 weeks, then enacted a six-week ban that took effect in May. The six-week ban includes exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking, until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

But a grassroots effort to get an abortion rights initiative on the November ballot succeeded in Florida. If Amendment 4 gets at least 60% of the vote, it will change the law to allow women to get abortions until viability, which is around 24 weeks.

“We started planning our initiative to limit government interference with abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022 because we read the writing on the wall,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director for Yes On 4.

“Since that time, we’ve seen exactly what we feared would happen come to pass. Florida now has an extreme abortion ban that bans most abortions before women even realize they are pregnant, with no real exceptions.”

The campaign held its first major statewide volunteer canvassing drive this past week.

One doctor told reporters that pregnant women whose unborn babies have lethal anomalies are being turned away by their doctors, who are intimidated by the six-week ban and don’t want to care for them.

“There’s a lot of frustration and a lot of sadness and a lot of confusion about why this is happening … how politicians got to be so powerful in our clinics,” Cherise Felix said last week on a campaign call with Amendment 4. “It just doesn’t feel real. Doesn’t feel like this is the United States.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPinellas, Central Pasco Realtors are sweet on Cookie Kennedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories