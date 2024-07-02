July 2, 2024
Prosecutor won’t oppose Donald Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling
Image via AP.

July 2, 2024

Alvin Bragg
That could mean sentencing takes place after the Republican National Convention.

Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday they would not oppose Donald Trump’s request to delay the sentencing in his hush money trial as he seeks to have the conviction overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that granted broad immunity protections to Presidents.

In a letter filed with the New York court, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office said they would be open to a two-week delay in the July 11 sentencing in order to file a response to Trump’s motions.

“Although we do believe the case to be without merit, we do not oppose his request” to delay the sentencing pending determination of the motion, the prosecutors wrote.

The letter came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the Judge delay the sentencing as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

The lawyers argue that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed a position the defense raised earlier in the case that prosecutors should have been precluded from introducing some evidence the Trump team said constituted official presidential acts, according to the letter.

If a delay is indeed granted, it would push a sentencing decision past the Republican National Convention, which will kick off in Milwaukee on July 15. That means that Trump, now the presumptive GOP nominee, could become the Republican presidential candidate while it remains unknown what sentence he will face.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

