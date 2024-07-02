Kat Cammack announces first round of American GRIT endorsements

A political committee recruiting conservatives with working class backgrounds has announced its first endorsements this election cycle.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, founder of the American GRIT PAC, said the nine candidates across the country will connect Congress to the people.

“These candidates represent the very best of the next wave of conservative leadership in Congress. The American GRIT PAC works to identify candidates who reflect the everyday fabric of our nation — moms and dads, veterans, small business owners, farmers, first responders, and beyond, and I’m so proud to throw my support behind these nine strong candidates,” Cammack said.

Candidates include Tom Barrett of Michigan, Alison Esposito of New York, Gabe Evans of Colorado, Mayra Flores of Texas, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Randy Niemeyer of Indiana, Russell Prescott of New Hampshire, Austin Theriault of Maine and Joe Teirab of Minnesota.

“My time serving in Congress and my own blue-collar background has equipped me with the tools necessary to fight on behalf of my constituents and the American people in Washington, and I know our first round of candidates will do everything they can to promote common sense, transparency, and accountability in the House,” Cammack said.

“I look forward to supporting them throughout their races, and I’m eager to welcome them to the 119th Congress.”

Cammack, a former congressional staffer, won election to Congress in 2020. She has often talked about her background as the child on a family farm that was lost based on changes in federal policy, a disruption that briefly left her being raised in a car. She is also married to a Gainesville firefighter.

She focused her leadership PAC on electing personnel with similar backgrounds and conservative ideologies.

Barrett, an Army graduate, has run with the message he will be a “working class conservative,” a natural fit. Niemeyer is a fourth-generation milk delivery company owner. Teirab is a former Marine who now serves as a prosecutor.

Others also have political résumés, including Esposito, New York’s Lieutenant Governor. Evans, a former Army captain, serves now in the Colorado Statehouse, while Prescott is a former New Hampshire state Senator. Theriault, a stock car driver, serves in the Maine Statehouse.

Flores and Herrell serve alongside Cammack in the U.S. House now.