July 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kat Cammack announces first round of American GRIT endorsements
Kat Cammack gets frank.

Jacob OglesJuly 2, 20244min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.2.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Ballard Partners celebrates 2 years, 500K+ subs for ‘13th & Park’

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ruth’s List Florida backs ‘sane leader’ Patricia Alonzo in long shot Hillsborough County Commission bid

cat-cammack
The leadership PAC is focused on electing conservatives with blue-collar backgrounds.

A political committee recruiting conservatives with working class backgrounds has announced its first endorsements this election cycle.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, founder of the American GRIT PAC, said the nine candidates across the country will connect Congress to the people.

“These candidates represent the very best of the next wave of conservative leadership in Congress. The American GRIT PAC works to identify candidates who reflect the everyday fabric of our nation — moms and dads, veterans, small business owners, farmers, first responders, and beyond, and I’m so proud to throw my support behind these nine strong candidates,” Cammack said.

Candidates include Tom Barrett of Michigan, Alison Esposito of New York, Gabe Evans of Colorado, Mayra Flores of Texas, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Randy Niemeyer of Indiana, Russell Prescott of New Hampshire, Austin Theriault of Maine and Joe Teirab of Minnesota.

“My time serving in Congress and my own blue-collar background has equipped me with the tools necessary to fight on behalf of my constituents and the American people in Washington, and I know our first round of candidates will do everything they can to promote common sense, transparency, and accountability in the House,” Cammack said.

“I look forward to supporting them throughout their races, and I’m eager to welcome them to the 119th Congress.”

Cammack, a former congressional staffer, won election to Congress in 2020. She has often talked about her background as the child on a family farm that was lost based on changes in federal policy, a disruption that briefly left her being raised in a car. She is also married to a Gainesville firefighter.

She focused her leadership PAC on electing personnel with similar backgrounds and conservative ideologies.

Barrett, an Army graduate, has run with the message he will be a “working class conservative,” a natural fit. Niemeyer is a fourth-generation milk delivery company owner. Teirab is a former Marine who now serves as a prosecutor.

Others also have political résumés, including Esposito, New York’s Lieutenant Governor. Evans, a former Army captain, serves now in the Colorado Statehouse, while Prescott is a former New Hampshire state Senator. Theriault, a stock car driver, serves in the Maine Statehouse.

Flores and Herrell serve alongside Cammack in the U.S. House now.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBowen Kou launches hunger strike in protest of Senate Republican attack ads

nextRuth’s List Florida backs 'sane leader' Patricia Alonzo in long shot Hillsborough County Commission bid

One comment

  • PeterH

    July 2, 2024 at 4:56 pm

    Sounds like a scheme to grift. Take a look at Michael Flynn’s family scam! Don’t you wish you could use PAC / FOUNDATION money to pay yourself $40,000 per week for two hours of nonexistent labor?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories