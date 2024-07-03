Joe Sanchez launches attack website labeling Miami-Dade Sheriff opponent ‘RINO Rosie’

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez is again singling out one of his 10 Republican Primary opponents for Miami-Dade County Sheriff, this time on a website labeling her a RINO (Republican in name only).

The site is called RinoRosie.com. Its target: Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, whom Sanchez previously took indirect shots at in an April video for her Broward County residency and an endorsement she secured that month from Donald Trump.

The website, registered in May and paid for by Sanchez’s political committee, repeats and adds to those critiques. It notes that Cordero-Stutz has lived in Broward since 1997 and asks, among other things, “How can she know what the real problems of Miami-Dade County are if she does not live here?”

Cordero-Stutz has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since she began her law enforcement career in 1996. She was promoted to Police Chief under former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, a Republican now serving in Congress. She was elevated again in 2022 to Assistant Director under the county’s Democratic Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.

To some, Cordero-Stutz’s willingness to eschew partisanship despite her extended GOP membership might be a boon to a job many likely hope will be minimally politicized. According to the website, it’s a liability.

The site notes the only political donation Cordero-Stutz ever made was $50 she gave to Democrat Charlie Crist’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2014. It also points out that she hasn’t participated in an election since 2020, meaning she didn’t support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid at the ballot box. She skipped voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential Primary, too.

“RINO Rosie Cordero-Stutz claims to be a true Republican, but her actions say otherwise,” a YouTube video on the site says. “Do not fall for her tricks. Actions speak louder than words (and) Miami-Dade deserves better.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Asked for a comment about the site, Cordero-Stutz’s campaign called Sanchez a “typical politician, all talk, no substance.” Her campaign also suggested Sanchez’s camp should focus less on her and more on explaining to voters why, as a Miami City Commissioner, Sanchez supported a 2009 bond plan to build a pro baseball stadium now estimated to cost county taxpayers $2.6 billion to repay.

“This desperate attack shows just how out of touch Trooper Joe Sanchez is. President Trump endorsed Rosie because she is a lifelong Republican and for her record of keeping Miami-Dade safe,” her campaign said. “Instead of mudslinging, Joe Sanchez should explain why residents are still paying for the Marlins Stadium … This is why voters will reject (him); no message or record on safety.”

Sanchez and Cordero-Stutz lead all other candidates in funding for the Republican Primary, raising $515,000 and $342,000 through May, respectively. Retired Miami-Dade Police Maj. Mario Knapp is in third place, money-wise, with $320,000 collected since last year.

On the Democratic side, Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes — a longtime executive administrator with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office whom Levine Cava recruited to Miami-Dade in January 2023 — has amassed $648,000.

Miami-Dade hadn’t had a Sheriff since 1966, when voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Department. Instead, the county Mayor serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Other Republicans in the race include Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Joe Martinez, Ernie Rodriguez and John Rivera.

Democrats John Barrow, Susan Khoury and Rickey Mitchell are also running.

Every candidate has federal, county or municipal law enforcement experience.

GOP-focused polling by consulting firm Dark Horse Strategies, which is working for Rodriguez’s campaign, found that two-thirds of Republican Primary voters are still undecided. Of those with a preferred candidate, Dark Horse found that 10% support Sanchez, 3% are behind Knapp or Rodriguez, 1.7% are behind Aragu, and 1.5% prefer Cordero-Stutz.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.