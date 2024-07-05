Can Biden pull out of nose dive? President declares ‘not going anywhere’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday opened a critical stretch in his effort to salvage his imperiled reelection campaign, facing a growing sense that he may have just days to make a persuasive case that he is fit for office before Democratic support for him completely evaporates.
In the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week against Republican Donald Trump, some financial backers were holding off or canceling upcoming fundraisers, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to talk about private discussions.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Biden told a crowd gathered for a July Fourth barbecue on the White House South Lawn.
Later, during evening fireworks, he stood on the balcony with his family and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a clear show of support. Harris at one point grabbed Biden’s hand and held it high in the air, and later the two hugged.
In a Wednesday night meeting with Democratic governors, Biden acknowledged that he needs to get more sleep and limit evening events so he can turn in earlier to be rested for the job, according to three people familiar with the meeting, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. One person said the president joked that his health was fine, it was his brain that had challenges.
Hologram Joe
July 5, 2024 at 9:40 am
He’s done. Stick a fork in him. The Demo Party, the Demo leaning news media, the White House staff and many others have lied to the American People about the fitness of Joe Biden. Now you are potentially stuck supporting a fill in that is very unpopular and really not ready for the task, Kamala
Harris. Karma is a bitch Demos.
Ocean Joe
July 5, 2024 at 10:26 am
Cut through all the smoke about who’s running the country, and whether Biden even has the ability to know whether to drop out and we come back to a fundamental truth.
Unless you are under 17 you should remember the economic meltdown that came to a head during W’s last year. A Democratic congress with absolutely no help from Republicans worked with Obama with federal stimulus to put the economy back together. Trump’s first term sat atop 8 years of financial growth, which he used to give a staggering tax cut to the wealthy without any budget cuts, may have added a record in spending, and provided shaky, inconsistent leadership on the pandemic.
A second Trump term will return to the failed recipe of W, another whopping tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, and tariffs to add hardship for the less wealthy. Not sure why that would be an improvement.
I wish Trump was the economic wizard you guys claim he is, but I think you are as delusional as Joe Biden on this.
Michael K
July 5, 2024 at 9:59 am
We need to remind people that Trump is the same age – a convicted criminal, sexual abuser, four-times bankrupt compulsive liar who incited a riot at the US Capitol, refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and lied about his electoral loss (losing more than 60 frivolous law suits).
But unlike the Republicans who fall in line behind a cult leader, the Democrats are willing to have an honest conversation. And this could be an excellent thing.
Speaking of “lying to the American people,” Let’s start with the racist birther lie up to the stolen election lie, and the COVID lies, and the grifting…
Impeach Biden
July 5, 2024 at 11:00 am
Some people are mentally sharp and energetic in their 80’s. Others not so much. The Hiding Biden campaign has collapsed.
Impeach Biden
July 5, 2024 at 11:03 am
Here we go again with the racism BS. Now if Kammy is your “next person up” then I fully expect the Trump is a racist. Trump will take your social security. Trump will cancel Medicaire fear campaign will be launched. So old and tired this Demo playbook. Only the zombies will buy it.
Impeach Biden
July 5, 2024 at 11:09 am
Trump a cult leader? More BS gaslighting. You and the Demos are the cultists following, supporting, and lying for that old man.
Elvis Pitts "THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American
July 5, 2024 at 10:20 am
Good Morn ‘Ting Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
I, Elvis Pitts American (The Planet’s #1 Go-To-Political-Guru) normally provide Sage Political advice to Republicans.
However, many of Hollywood’s top Democratic Party doners have pooled their resources and paid me $1,587,236.67, a red sports car used in an old TV series Magnum PI, and the 1965 Chrysler Imperial driven by Milburn Drysdale in that classic ’60’s TV show Beverly Hillbillys. So taking into account I always had a “Thing” for that ’65 Imperial, I Elvis Pitts American, agreed to provide one-time-sage-political-advice to the Dook 4 Brains Leftist side of our Great Nation.
STAND BY DOOKS FOR SAGE ADVICE:
Well, Dooks, its too late in the Top Of The 9th Inning to change out your pitcher. You’ve waited too long for such a stratigy like that to work. Besides none of the alternatives (even your fantasy of Michelle 0bama) stand a snow-balls chance in HEll of pulling it out for you.
ELVIS’ SAGE GUIDANCE:
Your chances are best by running with The Horse You Rode Into Town On. In addition to cheating in the election in any and all ways possable.
At this time I, Elvis Pitts American, would like to thank the Hollywood Doners for the money and the cars. And just as an FYI, start getting some Blazing Saddles memobrila together in case you need additional Sage Advice. Because that’s what its gonna take.
Thank you Hollywood Doners,
Elvis Pitts American
Ocean Joe
July 5, 2024 at 10:32 am
If they were real, I doubt the Beverly Hillbillies would favor the spawn of Herbert Hoover. Of course Mr. Drysdale would have been all in for the GOP.