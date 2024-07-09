Westgate Resorts, the timeshare king, lays off 357 employees

The Orlando-based timeshare king Westgate Resorts is laying off 357 employees next month, according to a state filing.

Westgate Marketing and Westgate Resorts filed a WARN notice, which alerts the state when employers are doing mass layoffs.

The company, which describes itself as “the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States,” said the layoffs are permanent and that the employees’ last day is Aug. 30.

“Westgate Resorts has recently merged several of its marketing and operational support teams in order to streamline operations and provide a better experience for Owners and guests. Team Members affected by these changes will be given the opportunity to apply for open and available positions throughout the company,” Westgate said in a statement.

Among the people losing their jobs at 8680 Commodity Circle in Orlando include 39 concierge employees, 39 reservationists and dozens who work in telesales, according to the filing. Several Vice Presidents are also being terminated.

Westgate was famously led by David Siegel, whose family — including his memorable wife, Jackie — appeared in the documentary “Queen of Versailles” as they built a mega-mansion in Central Florida.

David Siegel stepped down from his job as CEO earlier this year.

The company said in a press release that he will “remain Executive Chairman of the Board & President and will continue to lead all major decision-making of the company.”

Westgate is not the only hospitality company to lay off employees this Summer.

Wyndham Orlando Resort laid off 167 employees starting last month when it closed the hotel at 8001 International Drive. The layoffs included 30 banquet servers, 26 room attendants, hotel administrators and more.

“Wyndham Orlando Resort … is closing and Davidson Hotel Company LLC will be ceasing operations at the hotel at that time. As a result, employees at the hotel will be permanently laid off,” wrote Vivian Amadeo, Regional Director of Human Resources for Davidson Hospitality Group, in a letter to the state. “The first employee separations are expected to occur during the 14-day period commencing on June 29.”