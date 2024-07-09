July 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Westgate Resorts, the timeshare king, lays off 357 employees

Gabrielle RussonJuly 9, 20245min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.9.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Dedication and sacrifice’: 5 more unions endorse Debra Tendrich for open HD 89 seat

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Thomas Feiter complains to Florida Bar after Orange County GOP backs Seth Hyman

david_siegel_westgate_sbs
David Siegel stepped down from his job as CEO earlier this year.

The Orlando-based timeshare king Westgate Resorts is laying off 357 employees next month, according to a state filing.

Westgate Marketing and Westgate Resorts filed a WARN notice, which alerts the state when employers are doing mass layoffs.

The company, which describes itself as “the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States,” said the layoffs are permanent and that the employees’ last day is Aug. 30.

“Westgate Resorts has recently merged several of its marketing and operational support teams in order to streamline operations and provide a better experience for Owners and guests. Team Members affected by these changes will be given the opportunity to apply for open and available positions throughout the company,” Westgate said in a statement.

Among the people losing their jobs at 8680 Commodity Circle in Orlando include 39 concierge employees, 39 reservationists and dozens who work in telesales, according to the filing. Several Vice Presidents are also being terminated.

Westgate was famously led by David Siegel, whose family — including his memorable wife, Jackie — appeared in the documentary “Queen of Versailles” as they built a mega-mansion in Central Florida.

David Siegel stepped down from his job as CEO earlier this year.

The company said in a press release that he will “remain Executive Chairman of the Board & President and will continue to lead all major decision-making of the company.”

Westgate is not the only hospitality company to lay off employees this Summer.

Wyndham Orlando Resort laid off 167 employees starting last month when it closed the hotel at 8001 International Drive. The layoffs included 30 banquet servers, 26 room attendants, hotel administrators and more.

“Wyndham Orlando Resort … is closing and Davidson Hotel Company LLC will be ceasing operations at the hotel at that time. As a result, employees at the hotel will be permanently laid off,” wrote Vivian Amadeo, Regional Director of Human Resources for Davidson Hospitality Group, in a letter to the state. “The first employee separations are expected to occur during the 14-day period commencing on June 29.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThomas Feiter complains to Florida Bar after Orange County GOP backs Seth Hyman

next‘Dedication and sacrifice’: 5 more unions endorse Debra Tendrich for open HD 89 seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories