Florida ranks fourth in nation with most reckless drivers

Florida has no shortage of reckless drivers, as anyone who’s frequently driven on the state’s roadways can attest to, and a new study is confirming that Florida is among the worst states when it comes to reckless driving.

A study by The Barnes Firm published this month ranked Florida the fourth-worst state in the U.S. for reckless drivers.

The firm used factors such as fatal crashes caused by distracted drivers, speeding, and alcohol statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to compile the list. Other factors such DUI arrests per 100,000 people, road rage incidents and the number of uninsured drivers were used to develop the list.

But Florida’s rate of uninsured drivers was the highest among all states in the Top 10. About 20% of drivers in the Sunshine State have no insurance. Florida also had the second highest number of fatal accidents per year due to distracted drivers at 250 and 1,580 fatal wrecks that involved alcohol, the third-highest on the list.

On the flip side, Florida had one of the lowest rate of DUI arrests per 100,000 people among areas in the Top 10 list. There were 156 DUI arrests in Florida for every 100,000 people among the approximately 16 million licensed drivers.

California topped the list for most reckless drivers, followed by Texas and Arizona. Colorado rounded out the Top 5 behind Florida.

Barns Firm researchers concluded there’s a need for stronger law enforcement on the roads that were ranked high on the reckless driver list.

“As lawyers, we have seen first hand the devastating impact reckless driving can have on individuals and families. Critical issues we’ve been addressing for years, particularly in states like Texas and California where the rates of fatal crashes and DUI incidents are exceptionally high,” read a prepared statement from the firm.

“One point that stands out is the alarming prevalence of road rage in Arizona, which significantly increases the risk of accidents. These insights underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better driver education to enhance road safety across the nation.”

Washington, D.C., Delaware and Idaho were the safest states, with the least reckless drivers per the report.