July 10, 2024
‘Sedition panda’ asks Supreme Court to reinstate Citrus County candidacy

Mike Wright
July 10, 2024

panda
'I haven’t heard anything about what he’s talking about.'

A Citrus County man whose campaign for County Commission ended over a paperwork error is asking the state Supreme Court to return his name to the ballot.

Jesse Rumson filed a brief this week asking to overturn the decision by county Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird to disqualify Rumson from the ballot.

Baird removed Rumson from the ballot for District 5 on the County Commission after learning he failed to check a box stating whether or not he owed campaign finance fines.

Rumson had earlier submitted the proper Candidate Oath form with the box checked, but that form was not notarized. When Rumson filled out the form in the notary’s presence, he did not check the box, and elections officials didn’t catch the error until two weeks after qualifying ended.

Rumson sued Baird in circuit court, claiming the error was her office’s, not his. He said Baird should have given him due process in court instead of removing his name on her own.

Judge Carol Falvey dismissed the lawsuit as being “legally insufficient.”

Rumson this week asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief. According to the court file, no hearings are set.

That didn’t stop Rumson from telling the League of Women Voters of Citrus County that he had been reinstated to the ballot. League officials allowed Rumson to participate in a County Commission forum Wednesday morning.

Baird had little to say about Rumson’s claim of reinstatement.

“I haven’t heard anything about what he’s talking about,” she said before declining further comment.

Rumson, of Lecanto, is more widely known as “sedition panda” after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a costume bear head. A federal Judge convicted Rumson of assaulting a police officer; sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

Rumson was to square off with incumbent Commissioner Holly Davis in the Aug. 20 Primary, with the winner facing no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the General Election. Unless the Supreme Court reinstates Rumson, there will be no District 5 Primary.

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

Categories