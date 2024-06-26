No bamboozle: Paperwork error knocks ‘sedition panda’ off Citrus County Commission ballot

A Citrus County Commission candidate lost his spot on the Primary ballot after elections officials learned of a paperwork error too late to correct.

Jesse Rumson, who was set to face incumbent Holly Davis in the County Commission District 5 Republican Primary, neglected to check the yes or no line on the candidate oath related to pending campaign fines.

The form requires candidates to list outstanding campaign finance violations over $250. Candidates must check either the yes or no answer; they can’t leave it blank, as Rumson did.

Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird said the error wasn’t discovered until a candidate unrelated to the race pointed it out. Qualifying ended at noon on Friday, June 14.

Baird notified Rumson on Tuesday night that because the candidate oath form was not properly filled out, he had not qualified for the ballot.

“It was an oversight on our part, but an error by the candidate,” Baird said. “I’m the holder of the forms. I’m not responsible for making sure those forms are filled out correctly.”

Rumson, of Lecanto, is known as “sedition panda” after his arrests related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. A federal Judge in May convicted Rumson of eight counts, including obstruction and assault on a police officer. Sentencing is set for Sept. 9. Rumson’s attorney, former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, is asking for a new trial.

Rumson said he doesn’t believe Baird has the statutory authority to remove his name from the ballot.

“I’m certified. I can only be removed by a Judge,” he said.

Baird relied on a pair of Attorney General opinions that said mistakes caught on candidate qualifying forms must still be enforced even after the deadline has passed. She also said she sought direction from state elections officials.

Rumson turned in the candidate oath on June 6, and there was confusion from the start.

He had the form fully filled out with the proper check mark, but had signed it outside the presence of a notary, which the form requires.

Elections workers gave him a fresh form and he filled it again in their presence, signed by a notary in the office. Rumson’s official form does not have the check mark.

“I’m pretty sick about this,” Baird said. “I feel responsible for it, and so does my staff.”

Rumson said he didn’t give it a second thought until Baird gave him the news.

“I had to fill out this form twice,” he said. “I was signing it with all this other stuff.”

Rumson is the second Citrus County candidate to see his campaign upended by a paperwork error.

Tod Cloud’s candidacy for House District 23 ended when he failed to have his candidate oath notarized.

Rumson’s departure leaves incumbent Davis with no Republican Primary. Instead, she faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the General Election.