June 20, 2023
‘Sedition panda’ files for 2024 Citrus County Commission seat

Mike WrightJune 20, 20234min2

panda
Jesse Rumson switched from holding no party affiliation to the Republican Party in May.

A Lecanto man known as “Sedition Panda” for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is now setting his sights on the Citrus County Commission.

Jesse Rumson filed paperwork with the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections as a Republican in County Commission District 5. Republican incumbent Holly Davis hasn’t announced her intentions for 2024 but has told friends she plans to seek re-election to a second term.

Rumson was arrested in February on numerous federal charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding and assaulting police officers. 

The Justice Department said Rumson was among a mob that illegally massed near a Senate door. When rioters successfully broke open the Capitol parliamentary door, Rumson was seen wearing a panda headpiece and running from the Senate wing door.

He later was seen in the crowd outside the Senate wing door, where Rumson was heard shouting, “Get a ram.”

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast received backlash from supporters of former President Donald Trump for his agency’s assistance in Rumson’s arrest.

Prendergast, who has enjoyed support from the same bloc of voters, infuriated them by not only announcing his agency’s role in Rumson’s arrest, but also for backing the federal government’s decision to charge Rumson.

“As a true American patriot, I respect those who uphold their First Amendment rights — but do so without causing a dangerous, mass riot and ensuing mob that placed other individuals’ lives in jeopardy,” Prendergast wrote on the agency’s Facebook page. “Actions like that of Rumson impeded the rights of fellow citizens during a legislation session and goes against everything our nation stands for.”

Since his arrest, Rumson has become something of a local celebrity among the Trump-affiliated Republican clubs.

He is a recent Republican. According to the Citrus County elections office, he registered to vote in 2004 with no party affiliation and switched to the Republican Party in May. He’s voted in three General Elections: 2004, 2020 and 2022.

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

2 comments

  • It's Complicated

    June 20, 2023 at 3:17 pm

    Nationally, we have “Florida Man.” In Florida, we have “Citrus County Man.”

    Reply

  • Rob Desantos

    June 20, 2023 at 3:31 pm

    Jesse Rumson is a coward, a criminal, a traitor, and a virgin.

    Reply

