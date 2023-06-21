Pro-Ron DeSantis ad slams Disney, Target, Bud Light

A super PAC backing Ron DeSantis has released its latest attack ad. But rather than targeting political opponents such as Donald Trump or Joe Biden, it goes after Disney, Bud Light and classroom teachers.

The Never Back Down ad “Once Upon A Time,” airing in Iowa and South Carolina, opens similarly to a classic Disney animated film. But as a storybook opens, the narrator attacks the major Florida employer DeSantis feuded with for over a year.

“Once upon a time, Disney films were for kids, not secret sexual content,” a narrator states.

Images shift from a black-and-white cartoon of a bearded scientist to video footage of a transgender employee at a Disneyland Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

It then moves on to new corporate targets that have faced right-wing backlash of late.

“Target and Bud Light didn’t sell extreme liberal agendas,” the narrator states, “and schools taught the ABCs, not CRT.”

Bud Light has seen a national backlash from anti-LGBTQ activists over a single social media post featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Target, meanwhile, has seen vandals destroy Pride displays in its stores all month.

Images of Mulvaney and of rainbow displays in Target play as the narrator attacks those corporations.

A picture of a teacher holding cards to teach the alphabet appears with the reference to “CRT,” or critical race theory. DeSantis in 2021 signed legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in Florida classrooms.

The ad then takes a shift in tone.

“This isn’t a fairytale,” the ad’s narrator says, as flames consume images. “It’s a nightmare. But one man stood up: Ron DeSantis.”

The ad then shows Fox News coverage as DeSantis discussed stripping Disney of self-governing power at its Florida resort after the corporation opposed a measure critics have derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

It then shows a recent DeSantis speech.

“We stand for the protection of our children,” DeSantis says. “We will fight those who seek to rob them of their innocence. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob.”

Never Back Down made a seven-figure buy, according to CBS News, to air the ads in South Carolina and Iowa, two of the first four states expected to award delegates in the GOP presidential nomination contest next year.