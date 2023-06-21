Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.21.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Eight sports legends are entering the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2023 new additions were announced during a reception held at the museum in Port St. Lucie. The 2023 class will be inducted in a ceremony at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on Nov. 8.

“How exciting to be able to recognize such a talented, accomplished and diverse group of athletes,” said Rick Hatcher, president and Chair of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame board. “Their contributions to their sport, their communities, and impacts they’ve had on a worldwide stage make this a remarkable class. We are honored to welcome them as the newest members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.”

The 2023 class includes:

— LeRoy Butler: A three-year starter (1987-89) for the Florida State University football team, this Jacksonville native played 12 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and was a four-time First-team All-Pro.

— Vince Carter: Born in Daytona Beach, Carter is an eight-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team selection. He has been touted as the greatest dunker of all time. He also ranks No. 6 in three-pointers in league history.

— Greg Coleman: Known for being one of the first African American punters in the NFL, Coleman spent 12 years in the league. A product of Florida A&M University, Coleman earned the nickname “Coffin Corner” because of his ability to aim his kicks near the corner of the playing field.

— Tom Coughlin: In eight seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2002), the Jaguars made four consecutive playoff appearances and appeared in the AFC Championship Game twice — the first in only the second year of the team’s existence (1996).

— Ashlyn Harris: Born in Cocoa Beach, Harris was a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup Champion teams. Despite numerous injuries early in her college career, she won three NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships with the UNC Tar Heels in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

— Jeff Johnson: Over 27 seasons, Johnson has built Chipola baseball into one of the premier JUCO programs in the country. Johnson led the Indians to National Championships in 2007, 2017 and 2018. His programs have produced 19 MLB players and four MLB All-Stars.

— Elaine Larsen: The two-time world champion jet car driver is one of only 15 jet dragster pilots, and one of only three women jet dragster pilots in the world. She has competed in more than 1,400 races during her 20-year career. She currently serves as the sole testing driver for Palm Bay-based research center Larsen Motorsports.

— Shannon Miller: Miller was the 1993 and 1994 world all-around gymnastics champion and a member of the gold medal-winning Magnificent Seven team at the 1996 Olympics. She was also the most successful American athlete at the 1992 Olympics, winning five medals.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RepJamesCormer: Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.

—@WalshFreedom: MAGA: “Hunter Biden must be charged for the crimes he committed! Hunter Biden is charged for the crimes he committed. MAGA: “These charges are bullshit! It’s all meant to distract from the real crimes Hunter & his dad committed!

—@EWErickson: The Hunter Biden deal indeed reeks of favoritism and partiality by his father’s DOJ. However, it is also true first-time offenders frequently get deals like this. It is also true that had (Donald) Trump returned all the documents, he would not have been indicted.

—@Aronberg: If Fort Pierce is the location of Trump’s criminal trial, it means the jury pool will come from 5 counties, 4 of which voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. The other is St. Lucie, which is a swing county that has the largest population in the district.

—@ABCofFL: Something not spoken about enough with Tallahassee is how opposing sides on an issue can and do respect each other. We want to extend @FloridaAFLCIO our deepest sympathies on the loss of Mike Williams. We agreed on very little, but Mike was a great advocate.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 premieres — 1; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 6; Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s inauguration — 9; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 9; Wimbledon begins — 12; 2023 MLB All-Star Game — 20; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 21; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 28; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 30; Lionel Messi to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami CF — 30; ‘Billions’ final season premieres — 51; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 56; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 63; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 63; The U.S. Open begins — 68; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 89; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 107; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 124; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 135; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 142; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 148; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 154; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 202; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 227; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 230; Georgia Democratic Primary — 237; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 248; Michigan Democratic Primary — 251; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 261; 2024 Oscars — 263; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 282; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 317; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 338; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 401; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 401; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 422; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 430; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 548; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 604; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 681; ‘Moana’ premieres — 737; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 912; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 1,045; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,066; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,276; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,416; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,375; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,738.

— TOP STORY —

“Hunter Biden reaches deal to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges” via Michael S. Schmidt and Adam Entous of The New York Times — Biden agreed with the Justice Department on Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and accept terms that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge, a big step toward ending a long-running and politically explosive investigation into the finances, drug use and international business dealings of President Joe Biden’s troubled son.

Under a deal hashed out with a federal prosecutor who was appointed by Trump, Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time and be sentenced to probation.

The Justice Department also charged Biden but, under what is known as a pretrial diversion agreement, said it would not prosecute him in connection with his purchase of a handgun in 2018 during a period when he was using drugs. The deal is contingent on Biden remaining drug-free for 24 months and agreeing never to own a firearm again.

Even though years of investigation by a Republican-appointed prosecutor found evidence to charge Biden only on the narrow tax and gun issues rather than the broader international conspiracies promoted by Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill, the agreement was assailed by the right as too lenient.

The crimes to which Biden is pleading guilty, said Douglas Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University, are ones that the average person is rarely prosecuted for because they are usually only brought along with more serious offenses.

“If these are the only offenses, most prosecutors are going to say it’s not worth a federal case,” Berman said.

—”Florida political leaders react to Hunter Biden’s plea deal” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“For Joe Biden, the troubles of his son are personal and politically painful” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — No subject may be more personally painful nor politically problematic for President Biden than his troubled son, Hunter. He is by various accounts a gaping wound in his heart and the most sensitive soft spot in his campaign armor. On the one hand, Hunter Biden’s agreement on Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes capped a five-year investigation without allegations of wrongdoing by the President or, presumably, prison time for his youngest son. But on the other hand, it put Hunter once again in the crosshairs of Biden’s adversaries who instantly complained that the wayward son got off too easy.

— THE TRAIL —

“Biden, Ron DeSantis make dueling trips to California in 2024 bids” via Julia Manchester and Alex Gangitano of The Hill — Biden and Gov. DeSantis are making dueling trips to California this week, underscoring the importance of the state politically and financially as they prepare for 2024. DeSantis, who will be in the Golden State through Tuesday, attended a private fundraiser in Sacramento, while Biden is in San Francisco through Wednesday for fundraisers and events on climate change and artificial intelligence (AI). The split-screen of Biden and one of the top GOP presidential contenders also comes as California is set to play a key role in the battle for the House next year.

“‘The indictment isn’t it:’ Why Donald Trump keeps his Primary lead as opponents stall” via Marc Caputo and Tom LoBianco of The Messenger — So if Trump is leading by double digits and isn’t hurt by the indictments what does that mean for the Primary contest? “Most likely, it’s over,” said Republican pollster Wes Anderson. “Donald Trump has to beat himself. What does that look like? I have no friggin’ idea. But I don’t think the indictment is it.” In focus groups, his supporters didn’t necessarily think Trump was innocent. But that didn’t seem to matter. Instead, the charges evoked anger among participants that was reminiscent of the feeling of the 2016 Republican electorate when Trump won as an anti-establishment outsider. “People were basically saying, ‘I’m sure it’s true. That’s not the issue. It’s a dual system of justice,’” Anderson said. “I was shocked by the intensity. It was, ‘screw them. We go to war now.’”

“Trump’s GOP support appears to soften post-indictment, but he holds lead in Primary field” via Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy of CNN — Trump’s support appears to have softened following his indictment and arrest on federal charges. Most Americans approve of Trump’s indictment stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, even as 71% say politics played a role in that charging decision. Though Trump continues to lead the GOP field by a wide margin in the race for the Republican Party’s nomination for President, the poll suggests that his support has declined, as have positive views of him among Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Nearly a quarter now say they would not consider backing his candidacy under any circumstances.

“Post-indictment polling doesn’t yet spell doom for Trump” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump has never faced a situation like the one formalized earlier this month when the Justice Department obtained a federal criminal indictment against the former President. The lengthy indictment spelled out in detail Trump’s efforts to retain documents marked as classified, including his alleged attempts to subvert a 2022 subpoena. It is a unique situation, to put it mildly. So, even for a weary, cynical public, the question arises anew: Could this actually hobble Trump’s political support? In the horse race question, Trump dropped 6 points relative to May. Interestingly, DeSantis didn’t gain at all.

“Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Trump’s lead over the Republican Presidential Primary field for 2024 has slipped in the wake of his federal indictment. A CNN poll found that although the former President is still at the head of the GOP field by a wide margin, his support among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents dipped 6 points after he was indicted and arraigned on 37 federal criminal charges in connection with the Justice Department’s classified documents probe.

“DeSantis world makes Massachusetts moves” via Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — DeSantis once used Massachusetts as the backdrop for one of his biggest political stunts. Now the Republican Governor and his allies are quietly laying the groundwork for his presidential campaign in this traditional Super Tuesday state as they prepare to play deep into the Primary calendar. DeSantis’ campaign has activated volunteers, including MassGOP Vice Chair Jay Fleitman and state Committeeperson Mary Lou Stuart, to build a supporter network in Massachusetts. And Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down, is expected in Massachusetts this week to connect with potential donors as the operation works to staff up and canvass in states that vote through Super Tuesday.

— MORE 2024 —

“Next question for GOP 2024 Trump challengers: When to drop out?” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — With the 2024 Republican presidential crop now largely in place, another guessing game begins. When will candidates start dropping out? As the shine from campaign launches wears, candidates will feel pressure to show progress. That tension is likely to be more intense than usual given what happened in the GOP’s raucous 2016 Primary, during which Trump bested a massive field. Given his base of core supporters, both pro- and anti-Trump Republicans agree that the former President benefits from having a large crop of rivals divvy up the rest of the GOP electorate.

“Trump team turns post-arraignment Versailles visit into campaign ad” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When Trump met supporters at Versailles Restaurant after his arraignment, one anchor griped he was trying to turn the scene into a campaign ad. Now, it has actually become one. Trump’s arraignment in federal court sparked a spectacle from supporters and protesters outside the federal courthouse in Miami. Now, the Mar-a-Lago Republican’s campaign has released a video on Rumble that splices together footage of supporters in Miami with voice-overs of pundits supporting Trump. The video also uses a speech from a fundraiser Trump held in Bedminster, New Jersey, the same night of his appearance in federal court.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“How Trump has tried to use Hunter Biden as a way to attack his father” via Anjali Huynh of The New York Times — For Trump and his allies, decrying Hunter Biden has long served as a political applause line, most notably during the 2020 race. Trump repeatedly circulated unsubstantiated claims in efforts to link his Democratic rival to his son’s business dealings, which he painted as corrupt, even before Biden became his party’s nominee. Now, with Trump newly arraigned on federal charges over his handling of classified documents, he and many Republicans have sought to cast Hunter Biden’s agreement with federal prosecutors as overly lenient and sought to establish a double-standard narrative.

“The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.” via Niall Stanage of The Hill — The surprising early strength of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is sparking unease among Democrats — and leaving them divided about what to do about it. Party strategists cleave into two camps on the question of how Biden and his campaign should respond. One faction argues that Biden should ignore Kennedy. Engaging him would only legitimize and elevate his candidacy, they say. The other school of thought holds that Kennedy is too dangerous a figure to let campaign unimpeded. This second camp notes that, even if Kennedy never looks like a fully serious contender for the nomination, he could hurt Biden if he continues edging up in the polls.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“AIF endorses Tom Leek, Stan McClain, Keith Truenow for Senate” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is issuing early endorsements for three Senate candidates in next year’s contest. The pro-business group’s endorsements went to Rep. Leek in SD 7, Rep. McClain in SD 9 and Rep. Truenow in SD 13. Leek, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, currently represents House District 28 and is looking to upgrade to the seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson, who has already endorsed Leek as his successor. McClain, who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, currently represents House District 27 and is seeking to replace exiting Sen. Keith Perry. Truenow, meanwhile, has entered the race for the Central Florida seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Dennis Baxley.

“Sitting and former Orange Co. School Board members back Carlos Guillermo Smith for Senate” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — School Board members Melissa Byrd, Angie Gallo and Maria Salamana are supporting the Orlando Democrat’s run in Senate District 17. So are former School Board members Daryl Flynn and Linda Kobert. “Carlos is a strong advocate for education and has worked to ensure our schools are safe for all students regardless of their background or identity,” Salamana said. “He has been outspoken about how legislation impacts our families and will continue to represent our community needs in Tallahassee.” The Florida Parent-Teacher Association in 2020 named Smith as Legislator of the Year. The recent endorsements signal the public education world in Central Florida still holds the former lawmaker in high esteem.

“‘Sedition panda’ files for 2024 Citrus County Commission seat” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — A Lecanto man known as “Sedition Panda” for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is now setting his sights on the Citrus County Commission. Jesse Rumson filed paperwork with the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections as a Republican in County Commission District 5. Republican incumbent Holly Davis hasn’t announced her intentions for 2024 but has told friends she plans to seek re-election to a second term. Rumson was arrested in February on numerous federal charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding and assaulting police officers. The Justice Department said Rumson was among a mob that illegally massed near a Senate door. When rioters successfully broke open the Capitol parliamentary door, Rumson was seen wearing a panda headpiece and running from the Senate wing door.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis used secretive panel to flip state Supreme Court” via Beth Reinhard and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — For decades, the liberal-leaning state Supreme Court stymied the ambitions of Florida’s Republican Governors. That is until DeSantis was elected. The court let him erase a congressional district with a large Black population. It opened the door to a law making it easier to impose the death penalty. Now, it’s poised to rule on the Governor’s plan to outlaw most abortions in the third-most-populous state. The hard-right turn was by design. DeSantis seized on the unusual retirement of three liberal justices at once to quickly remake the court. He did so with the help of a secretive panel led by Leonard Leo — the key architect of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority — that quietly vetted judicial nominees in an Orlando conference room three weeks before the Governor’s inauguration.

“Most court spending priorities spared the veto ax” via Jim Ash of The Florida Bar — DeSantis has signed a $116.5 billion budget for FY 2023-24 that leaves most court spending priorities intact. That means that beginning July 1, trial court judges will see a 5% across-the-board pay raise, as the court system requested. On their own initiative, lawmakers also approved a 5% pay increase for justices and appellate judges. The vetoes eliminated just one item that the courts requested, a $6 million appropriation for the Department of Management Services to begin the design and planning of a 6th District Court of Appeal facility. DeSantis also vetoed $2 million that a local delegation member sponsored for a Polk County Courthouse roof replacement.

“Fighters for nonpartisan public education take on DeSantis-backed Moms for Liberty in Florida” via Noreen Marcus of the Florida Bulldog — Moms for Liberty, the school grievance league with close ties to DeSantis, has changed public education in Florida — and not for the better, many parents and educators say. In DeSantis’ war on “woke,” a political term that refers to the belief in systemic racism or other injustices, the Moms for Liberty are his foot soldiers. They’re a force in Republican politics akin to Sarah Palin, John McCain’s 2008 running mate, who called herself “a hockey mom” and said the only difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull is “lipstick.” DeSantis urges them on. “You just gotta be willing to stand by your convictions,” he said at the Moms’ first summit meeting in Tampa last year.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis signs off on managed care pilot for people with developmental disabilities” via the News Service of Florida — DeSantis has signed off on creating a pilot program to provide Medicaid managed-care services to people with developmental disabilities. The pilot was included in a broader health care bill that DeSantis signed with the state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed-care plans. But services for people with developmental disabilities have been provided through such things as what is known as the state’s iBudget program. Under the bill, the pilot program will be created in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties. Enrollment will be voluntary.

“FRF warns consumers about illegal, potentially deadly vaping products” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The volume of illegal nicotine dispensing devices, also known as vaping products, comes as Florida — the third largest state by population — sits at No. 1 in vape sales. Data collected by vape manufacturers shows an expected $363 million in illegal vape products will be sold within Florida this year — 20% above the national average — accounting for as much as 58% of overall vape product sales. Five years ago, illicit vapes accounted for less than 10% of vape products sold. The Florida Retail Federation warned that illegal vaping products not only threaten legitimate businesses but may also pose a danger to consumers.

—“FAU/FIU study shows Florida housing and rental markets are overpriced” via Talia Blake of WMFE

“‘It’s definitely chaos’: How immigration law impacts Florida restaurants, construction” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Provisions of Florida’s new law cracking down on the use of workers who are not in this country legally won’t take effect until July 1. But Manuel Lievano, CEO of Miami-based MCC USA Global Workforce Solutions, says he already sees its impact at the Miami-area fine-dining restaurants he visits. An existing worker shortage there is getting worse. “It’s definitely chaos right now” in the restaurant industry, said Lievano, whose firm connects U.S. companies experiencing labor shortages with foreign workers who want to obtain permanent residency. Officials in the hotel and construction industries say they also expect to feel the pinch. The challenge Florida employers face of filling jobs in a state that has a 2.6% unemployment rate is being exacerbated by the new legislation.

“Authors file lawsuit after Florida school district restricts book about same-sex penguins” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network-Florida — The authors of “And Tango Makes Three” are suing Florida and a county school district in federal court over a restriction on their children’s book about two male penguins who raise a chick together. Joined in the suit by students, authors Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson take issue with a Lake County School District’s decision to bar students below the fourth grade from accessing their book. The plaintiffs, who are represented by the law firms Selendy Gay Elsberg and Kenny Nachwalter, say they’re suing to “vindicate their First and 14th Amendment rights and to stop the abhorrent and discriminatory practice of restricting access to books based on partisan, non-pedagogical motivations.”

—“Why Florida’s new Insurance Commissioner is optimistic about rates” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

“What are the most patriotic states in the U.S.? Not Florida, according to WalletHub” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — WalletHub compared metrics surrounding two key dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement. In the study, it found that Florida ranked as the 46th most patriotic state in the country, placing it among the likes of New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Arkansas. The most patriotic states in the U.S. include Virginia, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota and Maine. Each of these ranked high among WalletHub’s 13 metrics that correspond to the two categories. In the two dimensions used to rank the list, the state ranked 19th in military engagement and 49th in civic engagement.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Republicans, claiming double standard, vow to keep investigating Bidens” via Kayla Guo of The New York Times — Congressional Republicans on Tuesday blasted the plea deal Hunter Biden reached with the Justice Department, accusing President Biden of orchestrating a lenient penalty for his son and promising to intensify their investigations of the Biden family. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the agreement, in which Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay taxes on time and could avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge, “continues to show the two-tier system in America.” McCarthy said the deal should only “enhance” congressional Republicans’ investigation into the Bidens. Rep. James R. Comer of Kentucky, the Chair of the Oversight Committee undertaking that inquiry, said he would do just that in a statement calling the charges against Hunter Biden a “slap on the wrist.”

“Biden aims to ensure AI systems are safe before their release” via Akayla Gardner and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg — Biden said his administration wants to ensure that artificial intelligence systems are safe before they reach the public as he met business leaders and experts to discuss new safeguards for the emerging technology. “In seizing this moment, we need to manage the risks to our society, to our economy and our national security,” Biden said in San Francisco on Tuesday. He said he was committed to “making sure AI systems are safe before they are released.” The President reiterated his calls for Congress to pass bipartisan privacy legislation. The administration is pushing companies to develop new privacy and security protections for consumers as the use of technologies such as generative AI has exploded in recent months.

“Antony Blinken, once seen as a headache in China, could be a remedy” via Meaghan Tobin of The Washington Post — When Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks with top officials, people in China were skeptical. The Secretary’s last name when pronounced in Mandarin sounds similar to the painkiller ibuprofen. People joked on Weibo, the domestic equivalent of Twitter, that his visit would cause headaches rather than relieve them. Instead, it appears that Blinken’s visit has acted as a remedy, at least in the short-term, to alleviate some of the tensions in the bilateral relationship. “This is good for China’s international image, for its grand narrative,” said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based scholar of international relations. The meeting gave Chinese leader Xi Jinping a chance to improve the country’s image abroad.

“Baby bonus a new twist in Democrats’ child tax credit push” via Laura Weiss of Roll Call — House Democrats’ latest proposal to expand the child tax credit includes a new feature: a $2,000 payment for newborn babies. The two parties have been battling over the tax benefit since before a larger version of it lapsed after 2021. Past attempts to revive the pandemic-era child credit expansion haven’t included the new twist added this year by House Democrats, which could push the total benefit to as high as $5,300 in the first year of a child’s life. The core of the legislation would revive an expanded tax credit for families that was in place for 2021, typically worth $3,600 per year for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for older kids, paid in monthly installments. That’s up from the current maximum $2,000 benefit, which is only paid out at tax time.

“Are lawmakers seeking healthy limits on junk food or acting as food police?” via Kristina Peterson of The Wall Street Journal — In a push to boost the country’s health, some lawmakers want to prevent people from buying soda or junk food with federal benefits, but opponents say Congress shouldn’t be policing what Americans eat. The proposed restrictions are among a range of changes that lawmakers are considering for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced legislation that would prevent food aid from being used to buy soft drinks, candy, ice cream and prepared desserts including cake and cookies. A measure in a House GOP spending bill approved in Committee along party lines last week would establish a pilot program allowing a handful of states to restrict some foods or beverages from the SNAP program.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis wields budget veto pen, but funding for Palm Beach County projects mostly safe” via Stephany Matat of the Palm Beach Post — DeSantis largely spared Palm Beach County from his $511 million budgetary cuts as he signed a record-high $116.5 billion budget with $1.1 billion in expenditures for local needs. The county’s biggest ticket items passed DeSantis’ veto pen, including about $330 million for highway construction and about $235.6 million for Florida Atlantic University programs related to autism services, an expansion for the College of Nursing, the establishment of a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and construction and planning to create a College of Dentistry. In addition, Loxahatchee River preservation efforts will get nearly $1 million, while $2.3 million is allocated for the Lake Worth Lagoon system assessment and $3 million for Green Cay Park relating to water treatment.

“Former public-school teacher vying for Miami-Dade County School Board seat” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A former public-school teacher turned education technology entrepreneur announced her bid to represent Miami-Dade County School District 7 on the School Board — seeking the seat that DeSantis’ appointee currently occupies. Records show Max Tuchman filed the paperwork for the seat on May 1 and she’s since raised $74,370 for her bid, including a $10,000 loan she gave her campaign. In a district where the percentage of children attending a charter or private school is significantly greater than the state average, Tuchman is emphasizing her traditional public-school roots. Her announcement notes that not only is she a graduate of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, but she also worked as a classroom teacher there.

“DOH Martin County issues toxic algae health alert for Lake Okeechobee, St. Lucie Canal” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The public should avoid contact with toxic algae near the east shore of Lake Okeechobee at the recreation area at Port Mayaca and inside the basin just east of the gates, according to a state health alert. The cyanobacteria, more commonly called “blue-green algae,” contained the toxin microcystin in water samples taken June 17 in four places: on the lake side of the S-308 dam flood gate, on the canal side, in the center of the canal and near the lock. When open, the gate allows lake water to enter the C-44, also called the St. Lucie Canal, in Martin County, 10 miles west of Indiantown.

“Invasive giant snails have been found in Miramar, leading to a quarantine” via Jack Lenus of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The giant African land snail, known by the state “as one of the most damaging snails in the world,” has shown up again in South Florida — this time in Miramar, where agriculture officials enacted a quarantine for part of the city. The giant African land snail consumes “at least 500 different types of plants,” according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.” The Department will treat properties with metaldehyde-based molluscicide, known as “snail bait,” a treatment allowed for residential use, it said.

“A contractor shorted workers $171K in pay and health benefits, feds say” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — The subcontractor on a South Florida Water Management project owed workers $171,998 in cash and benefits after paying some employees only 67% of what they should have been paid, the U.S. Department of Labor announced. The money went to 11 electricians employed by Clewiston’s Quality Electric Contracting. That’s an average of $15,636.18 in pay and benefits per person. Labor said this was a South Florida Water Management project on the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir Pump Station on the Caloosahatchee River in Hendry County. Quality was a subcontractor of Jacksonville’s Harry, Pepper & Associates. Because federal money was involved in the project, the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts rules came into play.

“An administrator who got ‘paid without working’ has teaching license revoked” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A former Palm Beach County principal accused of not showing up to work for nearly a year, despite collecting a six-figure salary, has been banned from working again as an educator in Florida. The state has revoked the teaching license of Bonnie Fox, a longtime principal who served at three schools in Palm Beach County. She was the only principal at Odyssey Middle, west of Boynton Beach, which she opened in 2001 and closed in 2018 due to declining enrollment. After Odyssey’s closure, Fox continued to be paid a principal’s salary to work non-school-based jobs. A district investigation determined she rarely worked during her last year on the job, even telling investigators she’d been instructed to “stay under the radar.”

“Motorcyclist burned tire marks onto Boynton Beach pride flag mural, police say” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A motorcyclist documented himself burning tire marks into the “Pride Progress Flag” painting on a busy intersection in Boynton Beach on the second day of pride month, police say, the latest in a series of incidents targeting LGBTQ street murals. At about 1 a.m. on June 2, a witness heard loud screeching noises and watched as a man in dark clothing and a helmet spun his tires multiple times over the rainbow streetscape on the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street in Boynton Beach, according to a police incident report. The motorcycle left four long black marks on the painting, causing $500 in damage.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood teases political announcement: What’s he running for in ’24?” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood is running for re-election next year. The two-term Sheriff who’s made national headlines in recent months for his ongoing fight with White supremacists and hate groups teased a big announcement next week in a tweet. “Let’s make it official. Got an announcement coming next week,” Chitwood wrote beneath an image of his face and the year “2024.” The tweet included an emoji representing a United States flag, a star, and a police revolving light. Paperwork filed with the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office confirms that he is seeking a third term as Sheriff.

“David Santiago has missed 4 of 11 regular meetings; county has no policy on absences” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — New District 5 Council member Santiago has missed four of the 11 regular Volusia County Council meetings that have occurred since he joined the governing body this year while his six fellow Council members have had near-perfect attendance. This has not gone unnoticed. Deltona City Commissioner Dana McCool, who lives in Santiago’s district, recently raised the issue on “The Smoking Truth” podcast, which she co-hosts. “I want to understand, when is it ethically and responsibly wrong for an elected official to miss meetings that they were elected for?” she asked. “And I love this person, but I want it answered to the constituents because I deserve better in District 5.”

“Orange tourist tax panelist quits, says ‘deck seems stacked’ for convention center expansion” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A former Orlando Sentinel columnist resigned from a mayoral advisory panel studying possible uses for uncommitted tourist tax millions, saying “the deck seems stacked” to expand the Convention Center again. “Since the Committee began, the (Convention Center) has had an outsized presence, both in presentations and marketing materials. We also have been told, time and again, about its economic importance,” wrote Mike Thomas, a former member of Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Citizen Advisory Task Force. “No other competitor for TDT funds has had such an opportunity,” he said in an email to Roseann Harrington, Chief of Staff for Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Quite frankly, the deck seems stacked.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough names interim School Superintendent to replace Addison Davis” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — Veteran educator Van Ayres will lead the Hillsborough County School District in the year ahead as work begins to find a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Addison Davis. Another special meeting is scheduled for June 27. Between now and then, Board members will meet individually with the district’s attorneys and Human Capital Chief Marie Whelan to discuss qualities and qualifications for Davis’ permanent replacement. Board member Patti Rendon tried to convince the Board to wait until the June 27 meeting to decide on an interim leader, saying she had not had time to evaluate Ayres against other possible candidates. Her motion died for lack of a second.

“St. Pete Beach officials investigate City Manager” via Mark Parker of Catalyst — While Alex Rey avoided termination at a recent special Commission meeting, St. Pete Beach officials stripped their City Manager of authority and launched an official investigation into his conduct. Issues arose during Rey’s yearly review at a June 13 City Commission meeting, when all five Commissioners relayed city employee concerns regarding Rey’s leadership. Those included allegations of creating “a toxic work environment,” promoting divisiveness, and not following procurement processes. Commissioners approved an investigation into Rey’s conduct and called a special meeting on June 16, to establish its scope. However, residents and Mayor Adrian Petrila called for his immediate removal.

“St. Petersburg police, Pride leader discuss drag law, security ahead of parade” via Natalie Weber of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and St. Pete Pride Executive Director Nicole Berman reiterated a consistent message for Pride this year in the wake of a new law aimed at drag shows: if you can wear it at the beach, you can wear it at Pride. “That has been our messaging for several years around participants in our parade,” Berman said at a news conference. Holloway largely shied away from specifics of how drag shows or attire would be policed at Tuesday’s news conference but said if there was an issue during the event, Pride organizers would be notified to speak with those in violation of the law and give a warning.

“Can Tampa’s recent grads afford to stay in the area?” via Alexandra Urban of the Tampa Bay Times — As rent prices continue to increase, some University of South Florida graduates have found it hard to move out on their own or continue to build up a savings account. The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Hillsborough County is currently $1,565, according to data from commercial real estate data company CoStar. Just five years ago that average was $1,119. How are young, recent college graduates managing this? We talked to two USF alumni who graduated in the last three years and one current USF senior, each from different fields of study. The average monthly income among them is about $2,600 after taxes. They all have roommates, and they all echoed the same sentiment: Making ends meet isn’t easy in Tampa.

“Clearwater’s new $45 million city hall moves forward” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Clearwater will start designing a new city hall to be built south of the Municipal Services Building downtown. Clearwater City Council on June 15 unanimously chose a stand-alone design concept on the city-owned property at Myrtle Avenue and Pierce Street. They were given three concepts to review, and the total project is estimated to cost $44.8 million — $31.5 million for a new city hall and a $13.3 million renovation of the MSB. The selected proposal will build a 41,679-square-foot city hall along with a public plaza green space that connects to the Pinellas Trail. The existing parking lot of the MSB will support city hall; on-site parking will also be added for the development.

“Could the Selmon Expressway be extended to Big Bend Road? Hillsborough Commissioners take a look.” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Lee Roy Selmon Expressway may be due for a major expansion. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will hear a report on the possibility of extending the toll road 10 miles south toward Big Bend Road in the eastern Tampa suburbs. Embarking on such a large project could cost $1.8 billion, according to preliminary estimates based on 2022 construction prices. An extension of the Selmon Expressway is still something businesses may support, the report said. Commissioner Michael Owen directed county staff in April to work with the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and the Florida Department of Transportation on the idea. THEA owns and operates the Selmon Expressway. The road has seen record traffic volume post-pandemic as migration to the Tampa Bay area intensifies.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“NWS Mobile confirms EF2 tornado hit Pensacola” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News-Journal — The National Weather Service in Mobile confirmed to the News Journal that the tornado that ripped through the city of Pensacola and Pensacola Beach reached an EF2 strength. NWS Mobile meteorologist Steve Miller told the News-Journal that Thursday’s tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 120 mph, making it an EF2 tornado. “Overall, there was mostly straight-line wind damage with that EF2 interspersed in there,” Miller said. “The estimated peak wind of the EF2 is 120 mph, and the straight-line wind damage reached 65 to 75 mph.” According to NWS Mobile data, the tornado began around 8:35 p.m. at 1SSE West Pensacola near West Gregory and Citrus Streets. The tornado ended around 9:08 p.m., dissolving at 1 SW Villa Sabine on Pensacola Beach.

“Sheriff Clovis Watson will not seek second term in office, submits withdrawal letter” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — Alachua County Sheriff Watson will no longer seek a second term in office, all but ending his term just two-and-a-half years in. The Sheriff sent out an email to employees thanking them for their support while announcing his enviable departure in 2024. His office later confirmed the announcement to The Gainesville Sun, declining questions at this time. “After much prayer and thought, I want to announce to each one of you that I will not be seeking re-election as Sheriff of Alachua County,” he wrote to his employees. “This decision was not made lightly, and I want each of you to know that I will continue to serve you all with honor and professionalism throughout the rest of my time as your Sheriff.”

“After 14 years, City Commissioners appear poised to begin a review of its charter” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Commissioners voted 4-1 to ask staff to bring back an agenda item on a review of its charter, a sort of constitution for the city government that dictates how it functions. Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who made the motion, declined to say what possible charter changes have been discussed. She said she had “no thoughts” on whether the City Commission should increase its members or move to new districting schemes — topics that popped up during the 2022 Election. City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who cast the lone no vote, said he’d be interested in hearing specific ideas from the public but wasn’t sure the city needed to appoint a charter review commission. He later told the Democrat that he was apprehensive because some of his colleagues had “apparently been lobbied on specific changes” but wouldn’t disclose them.

“Leon Superintendent settles for ‘lesser’ punishment, says ‘I have done nothing wrong’” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida’s capital city Superintendent who has been under investigation for his “politically charged statements” and infusing “personal views” into his administration of the school district has settled with the state’s education agency. Leon County Schools’ Rocky Hanna reached an agreement with the Florida Department of Education and will receive a reprimand, according to a settlement agreement from the State of Florida Education Practices Commission. “I have chosen to ignore my personal pride and remain focused on the bigger picture — helping every student in our district prepare for their next step in life,” Hanna said in a statement.

“Kicked, punched, sexually assaulted: OSHA tells Jacksonville hospital to keep workers safe” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The federal government has cited a Jacksonville mental health hospital over working conditions where it says employees received broken bones, concussions and other injuries working with patients. Employees at Wekiva Springs Hospital faced “an alarming rate of workplace violence,” U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration Area Office Director Scott Tisdale said in a release announcing the citation. “This facility’s lack of action to protect their employees’ safety and health is concerning to say the least,” Tisdale said. “No one should ever work in fear of death, violent assault and serious injury just to earn a living.” OSHA inspected the Wekiva Springs site in November and said people had described 182 incidents — not all violent — over the course of last year. Over a six-month stretch, police were called to about 70% of the occurrences, the agency said.

“One of the best: UF Health Cancer Center earns NCI designation” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The University of Florida Health Cancer Center announced Tuesday it has met the rigorous requirements for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation. The UF Health Cancer Center is the 72nd cancer center to achieve the designation in the United States and becomes the fourth in Florida to earn the prestigious honor. The designation sharpens UF Health Cancer Center’s competitive edge when vying for cancer research grants and brings with it an annual $2 million commitment from the NCI for the university to use to help attract more world-class researchers and clinical investigators. “This is a big deal — and it’s going to make a difference for many of Florida’s families as their loved ones fight cancer,” UF President Ben Sasse said.

“All lanes of I-75 near Gainesville closed after tanker overturns, spills chemical” via Chris Tisch of the Tampa Bay Times — Interstate 75 near Gainesville has been shut down after a tanker truck overturned, causing a chemical spill, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. Troopers said the crash occurred at the 391-mile marker. Southbound traffic is being routed off at the 399-mile marker, which is U.S. 441 at the High Springs exit. Northbound traffic is being routed off at the 390-mile marker, which is the State Road 222 exit, the highway patrol said in a tweet. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a tweet posted at 7:41 a.m. that the tanker was carrying hazardous materials. In an update shortly after 1 p.m., the Highway Patrol said cleanup efforts still were underway.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Bradenton to update vacation rental rules to include condos, deadline to register extended” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Bradenton is hoping to find balance with new updates to vacation rental regulations that aim to keep the peace between short-term rental business owners and local residents who often raise concern. City Administrator Rob Perry said the city is treading lightly to stay within the bounds of state laws that restrict the authority of local municipalities over vacation rentals, while still addressing basic concerns about safety and ensuring code enforcement compliance. “We recognize that there are two complementary interests, some would say adverse interests here,” Perry said. “But we are trying to balance the interest of our community for the quiet enjoyment of their community and the economic interest of tourism and people wanting to come to visit.”

“A water main to Anna Maria Island has broken, officials say. Here’s what to know” via Robyn Murrell of the Bradenton Herald — Residents on Anna Maria Island may see a drop in water pressure as the county replaces a broken water pump beneath the drawbridge on Manatee Avenue, Holmes Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Boaters should stay in the channel when passing beneath the Anna Maria Island bridge while repairs are being completed, Manatee County Government said in a news release. In addition, while repairs are being made, some residents may experience lower-than-normal water pressure. Residents are being asked to reduce water usage as much as possible until the repairs have been completed, the release said.

“Ghost orchids: There’s 1,500 left in southern Florida, and numbers dwindling, groups say” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The flower is literally a thing of legends, the focal point of books and movies and the victim of ecological crimes. Now several environmental groups plan to file suit against the federal government for failing to protect ghost orchid habitat. “The ghost orchid cannot afford further delay,” said Jaclyn Lopez, director of the Jacobs Law Clinic for Democracy and the Environment at Stetson University. “Florida’s biodiversity faces so many threats ― from climate change to sprawl pressure ― the federal government needs to step up its game and prioritize protecting our vulnerable plants and animals.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal is justified” via The Washington Post editorial board — That Hunter Biden will not spend time behind bars if the deal goes through is by no means exoneration. He’s pleading guilty to misdemeanors instead of facing a smorgasbord of charges that might or might not have stuck in a court of law.

The outcome appears similar to what other defendants might have gotten for similar violations of the law.

A U.S. attorney appointed by Trump had years to substantiate conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s role in his son’s business affairs. He has not done so.

For all the recent GOP insistence that law enforcement is being “weaponized,” with the indictment of Trump as Exhibit A in Republicans’ claims, more sober assessments have produced a growing body of evidence that the Justice Department exercises care and restraint when pursuing politically sensitive cases regardless of whether the target is a Democrat or Republican.

The Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis reported this week on initial resistance and hesitation from leaders at the FBI and Justice Department when their subordinates sought to probe Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

What Leonnig and Davis describe is the opposite of a witch hunt. Their report shows the caution with which Attorney General Merrick Garland proceeded; indeed, in the view of some department investigators and prosecutors, he was cautious to a fault. But that’s different from weakness or meekness.

His prudence and deliberation should maximize public confidence in the rule of law.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis runs fake ad, Frost’s F-bomb divides” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This state’s daily news cycle is basically a full-frontal assault on the senses. And it’s worth noting that it’s not normal. It’s not how the rest of America lives, nor how it used to be in the Sunshine State. Florida used to pride itself on weird and wacky. But lately, it’s just ugly. And it’s often about pitting Floridians against each other. DeSantis got caught releasing a campaign ad with fake, computer-generated images of Trump. There is, of course, the irony/hypocrisy of these images coming from a guy who complains about “fake news.” But most remarkable was Team DeSantis’ complete lack of contrition after being caught. Then there was freshman U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s F-bomb heard ‘round the world.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“An answer to the call: Tallahassee police officer wins national award for unwavering service” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Police Officer Henni Hamby was always told she had a servant’s heart. A passion for helping others and believing in the black and white of what’s right and wrong has fueled Hamby’s 30-year-long career in law enforcement. This unwavering dedication to serving her community earned her an Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing. She immediately thought, “Why me?” … “I was definitely honored and humbled to know my supervisors put me in for such an award,” she said. Out of almost 200 nominees in the running for national recognition, Hamby was one of 19 law enforcement officers from all over the country to be recognized last week for above-and-beyond service by Attorney General Garland. Five officers, including Hamby, were from Florida.

“NASA Cassini data reveals rare building block of life spewing from Saturn moon” via Rob Landers of Florida Today — According to a NASA news release, scientists reviewing data from the agency’s Cassini mission, which launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in 1997, have detected icy grains of phosphorus in the spray shooting up from Enceladus’ frozen surface. Enceladus, like several other moons in the outer solar system, contains a liquid ocean beneath a thick crust of ice — an ocean that could harbor life. What makes the discovery of phosphorus so important is that it is among the rarest of the building blocks for life. “It’s the first time this essential element has been discovered in an ocean beyond Earth,” said Frank Postberg, a planetary scientist at Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, who led the new study.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Michele Cavallo, Cory Dowd, Gia Porras-Ferrulo, Anthony Katchuk, Shannon Love, Gisselle Reynolds, and Courtney Bense Weatherford.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.