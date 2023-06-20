AIF endorses Tom Leek, Stan McClain, Keith Truenow for Senate

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is issuing early endorsements for three Senate candidates in next year’s contest.

The pro-business group’s endorsements went to Rep. Tom Leek in Senate District 7, Rep. Stan McClain in Senate District 9 and Rep. Keith Truenow in Senate District 13.

Leek, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, currently represents House District 28 and is looking to upgrade to the seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson, which covers Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties as well as part of Volusia County. Hutson previously endorsed Leek as his successor.

Leek currently faces fellow Republican Gerald James in the Primary, with Democrat George Hill hoping to represent his party in November 2024.

“While serving in the Florida House, Tom Leek has consistently worked to ensure that our state remains on the path to prosperity by thoughtfully investing in Florida’s future and supporting policies that further strengthen our economy and improve our business climate,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“AIF has no doubt that Rep. Leek would continue to be an important advocate for the business community in the Florida Senate, and that’s why we are proud to endorse his campaign.”

Leek thanked AIF for the support, adding, “AIF has been an important partner in helping the Legislature understand how best to support Florida’s business community and foster continued economic growth. Together we are working to build an even brighter future for Florida, with a diverse, thriving economy that provides all Floridians with the opportunity to succeed.”

McClain, who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, currently represents House District 27 and is seeking to replace exiting Sen. Keith Perry in Senate District 9, which covers all of Levy and Marion counties as well as part of Alachua County. He is currently unopposed.

“As a business owner himself, Stan McClain has a firsthand understanding of the needs of Florida’s business community and how policies can directly impact Florida’s job creators,” Bevis said.

“He shares our principles of economic prosperity and free enterprise and has been a strong supporter of the business community throughout his time in the Florida House. For these reasons, AIF is proud to endorse Representative McClain and looks forward to continuing to work with him in the Florida Senate.”

McClain responded, “AIF has been a true champion for the small businesses and workers of Florida, and it has been an honor to work with them to keep our economy the strongest and most free in the country.”

Truenow, meanwhile, has entered the race for the Central Florida seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Dennis Baxley, which covers Lake County and a portion of Orange County. Currently, SD 13 is the most crowded state Senate contest, with three other Republicans vying for the nomination and Democrat Stephanie Dukes mounting a longshot bid to flip the safely Republican seat.

“Keith Truenow’s experience as a farmer, rancher and entrepreneur gives him unique insight into the challenges facing both the business and agriculture communities in Florida and how the state can best help each thrive,” Bevis said.

“AIF believes he has added an important perspective to policy discussions during his time in the Florida House, and that he would continue to do so with the opportunity to serve in the Florida Senate. Representative Truenow has earned our full support and endorsement.”

Truenow added, “As a businessman, I appreciate how AIF ensures that the concerns of the business community are not only heard in the Florida Capitol, but more importantly, that they are addressed. They are a strong advocate, and by working together, we’re making sure that Florida continues to be the best state in the nation to start and grow a business.”

AIF said it will issue additional state legislative endorsements in the coming months.