June 20, 2023
Florida political leaders react to Hunter Biden’s indictment
Bien family, including Joe and Hunter Biden. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

Bidens
Donald Trump sees a different set of standards, and Florida's Republican elected officials agree.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea deal on multiple criminal charges. Those include misdemeanor tax offenses. The deal also resolves a felony charge for possessing a weapon as a drug user.

The charges ended a Justice Department investigation, and a plea deal likely means the presidential offspring won’t serve prison time.

The news drew a range of reaction from Florida political leaders.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican: “A slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden while ‘The Big Guy’ continues to hunt down his top political opponent.  This doesn’t show equal justice. It’s a mockery of our legal system by a family that has no respect for our laws.”

Former President Donald Trump: “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN! … People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ!”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican: “Where is the Rule of Law?”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican: “Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden. Three questions: 1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes); 2. Did Hunter Biden pay his fair share on those millions? (Thoughts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?) 3. President Biden, where is YOUR $5M from Burisma?”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “Pays to be a Biden if you’re under investigation with the DOJ.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican: “What a joke, what about the millions of dollars the Bidens laundered in foreign money for access to the ‘Big Guy.’”

Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the Ron DeSantis-supporting super PAC Never Back Down: “These meager charges are intended as a pressure release valve by #DOJ to avoid pushing on The Big Guy, Joe Biden. We need Ron DeSantis to clean up the DOJ mess!”

Christian Ziegler, Republican Party of Florida Chair: “The charges on Hunter Biden are a joke. He will plea, they will give him no jail time and if re-elected, his pops would pardon him. They just did this so Democrats could fake equal justice.”

Ron Filipkowski, Sarasota-based social media influencer and former Public Defender candidate: “MAGA is crying that Hunter Biden got a favorable plea deal by pleading guilty and accepting responsibility. But you can’t really complain when your hero isn’t (interested) in trying to negotiate a deal, denies all responsibility, and claims the government planted evidence.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

