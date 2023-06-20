Florida political leaders react to Hunter Biden’s indictment

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea deal on multiple criminal charges. Those include misdemeanor tax offenses. The deal also resolves a felony charge for possessing a weapon as a drug user.

The charges ended a Justice Department investigation, and a plea deal likely means the presidential offspring won’t serve prison time.

The news drew a range of reaction from Florida political leaders.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican: “A slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden while ‘The Big Guy’ continues to hunt down his top political opponent. This doesn’t show equal justice. It’s a mockery of our legal system by a family that has no respect for our laws.”

Former President Donald Trump: “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN! … People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ!”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican: “Where is the Rule of Law?”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican: “Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden. Three questions: 1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes); 2. Did Hunter Biden pay his fair share on those millions? (Thoughts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?) 3. President Biden, where is YOUR $5M from Burisma?”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “Pays to be a Biden if you’re under investigation with the DOJ.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican: “What a joke, what about the millions of dollars the Bidens laundered in foreign money for access to the ‘Big Guy.’”

Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the Ron DeSantis-supporting super PAC Never Back Down: “These meager charges are intended as a pressure release valve by #DOJ to avoid pushing on The Big Guy, Joe Biden. We need Ron DeSantis to clean up the DOJ mess!”

Christian Ziegler, Republican Party of Florida Chair: “The charges on Hunter Biden are a joke. He will plea, they will give him no jail time and if re-elected, his pops would pardon him. They just did this so Democrats could fake equal justice.”

Ron Filipkowski, Sarasota-based social media influencer and former Public Defender candidate: “MAGA is crying that Hunter Biden got a favorable plea deal by pleading guilty and accepting responsibility. But you can’t really complain when your hero isn’t (interested) in trying to negotiate a deal, denies all responsibility, and claims the government planted evidence.”