February 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Travis Hutson endorses Tom Leek as his preferred successor in SD 7
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/7/23-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, listens to a presentation on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed 2023-24 budget during the House Appropriations Committee, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Drew WilsonFebruary 23, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tanya Katzoff Bhatt welcomes first wave of endorsements for Miami Beach Commission bid

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott wants Russian military ‘demolished’ in ‘fiscally responsible’ way

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis denounces ‘drive by media’ in latest anti-defamation push

FLAPOL020723CH006
'Tom is a trusted conservative, an accomplished Republican leader and public servant.'

Sen. Travis Hutson is endorsing Rep Tom Leek in the 2024 race for Senate District 7.

Hutson, a Palm Coast Republican, was re-elected to a two-year term after easily dispatching a Primary challenger last year. Since he entered the Senate after winning a 2015 Special Election, term limits prevent him from running for re-election in 2024.

“It has been a wonderful experience and truly an honor serving in the Florida Legislature these past 11 years. I am proud of our accomplishments and record of conservative achievement,” Hutson said in a news release.

“I am pleased to endorse my friend Tom Leek to continue to represent our communities in the Florida Senate, District 7. Tom is a trusted conservative, an accomplished Republican leader and public servant and I look forward to campaigning on his behalf, and becoming his constituent next year.”

Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, declared for SD 7 in early January. He is currently the only candidate running for the seat.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of my friend Travis Hutson. Travis is departing this Senate seat due to term limits, and his constituents know Travis as a steadfast conservative who gives his all for the community and works every day to better their lives,” Leek said.

“He’s fought the good fight, and I am certain will continue to do so in the next chapter of his life. There is much we can learn from the generosity, kindness, and selflessness of Travis Hutson, and I am grateful for his endorsement and pledge to continue commonsense conservative service to the people of the 7th Senate District.”

SD 7 covers a portion of Volusia where Leek lives and also includes all of Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

It has a heavy Republican lean. According to the most recent book closing report from the Division of Elections, Republicans account for nearly half of registered voters in the district compared to a 25% share for Democrats. Third- and no-party voters account for the rest.

Leek was first elected to the state House in 2016 and has risen up the ranks in the chamber, including serving as the Chair of the House Redistricting Committee last Session.

Now in his final term, Leek has been tapped to lead the House Appropriations Committee, giving him enormous influence over the state budget.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott wants Russian military 'demolished' in 'fiscally responsible' way

nextTanya Katzoff Bhatt welcomes first wave of endorsements for Miami Beach Commission bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories