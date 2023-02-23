Rick Scott wants Russian military ‘demolished’ in ‘fiscally responsible’ way

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott isn’t happy that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is putting the New START Treaty on pause, potentially ramping up a new arms race with the United States three years before the pact expires.

To that end, the Senator told a New Hampshire radio audience the United States should hope the Russian military is demolished in Ukraine, but that such destruction should happen in a “fiscally responsible” way, with European partners shouldering more of the burden.

“When Putin says he is not going to continue to work with us on arms control, let’s take a look at this and take this thing seriously. When these people say these things, let’s take it seriously as Americans. That’s what our government ought to be doing,” Scott said Thursday.

“I want to make sure that we do everything we can that is fiscally responsible to help the Ukrainian citizens defend their freedom and demolish the Russian military. But Germany and every freedom-loving nation, especially the Europeans, have to show up, and they have to show up and do their part.”

Scott’s remarks on the Pulse of New Hampshire public affairs program come in the wake of Putin vowing to step up nuclear production in remarks to the Russian people on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The Russian leader said “we will put our focus on strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first Sarmat missile system launchers with the new heavy missile will be put on combat duty. We will continue full production of the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic systems and begin mass deployment of Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missiles.

“With the Borei-A nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III becoming operational in the Navy, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100%. In the coming years, three more cruisers from this project will be delivered to the Navy,” Putin added.