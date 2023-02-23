February 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott wants Russian military ‘demolished’ in ‘fiscally responsible’ way
Rick Scott tries to spin a loss into something similar to a win.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 23, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tanya Katzoff Bhatt welcomes first wave of endorsements for Miami Beach Commission bid

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Travis Hutson endorses Tom Leek as his preferred successor in SD 7

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis denounces ‘drive by media’ in latest anti-defamation push

Rick Scott
The Senator made the comments on New Hampshire radio.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott isn’t happy that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is putting the New START Treaty on pause, potentially ramping up a new arms race with the United States three years before the pact expires.

To that end, the Senator told a New Hampshire radio audience the United States should hope the Russian military is demolished in Ukraine, but that such destruction should happen in a “fiscally responsible” way, with European partners shouldering more of the burden.

“When Putin says he is not going to continue to work with us on arms control, let’s take a look at this and take this thing seriously. When these people say these things, let’s take it seriously as Americans. That’s what our government ought to be doing,” Scott said Thursday.

“I want to make sure that we do everything we can that is fiscally responsible to help the Ukrainian citizens defend their freedom and demolish the Russian military. But Germany and every freedom-loving nation, especially the Europeans, have to show up, and they have to show up and do their part.”

Scott’s remarks on the Pulse of New Hampshire public affairs program come in the wake of Putin vowing to step up nuclear production in remarks to the Russian people on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The Russian leader said “we will put our focus on strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first Sarmat missile system launchers with the new heavy missile will be put on combat duty. We will continue full production of the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic systems and begin mass deployment of Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missiles.

“With the Borei-A nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III becoming operational in the Navy, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100%. In the coming years, three more cruisers from this project will be delivered to the Navy,” Putin added.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis denounces 'drive by media' in latest anti-defamation push

nextTravis Hutson endorses Tom Leek as his preferred successor in SD 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories