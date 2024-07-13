July 13, 2024
Bernie Sanders says Dems should rally around Joe Biden
Image via AP.

July 13, 2024

Bernie Sanders AP
'It’s time for Democrats to stop the bickering and nit-picking.'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is encouraging Democrats to rally behind Joe Biden to deny Donald Trump another term as president.

In a New York Times opinion piece, the progressive senator called Biden “the most effective president in the modern history of our country.” Sanders said despite his disastrous debate performance, he’s the strongest candidate to defeat Trump.

Sanders said he disagrees with Biden on multiple issues, but believes that with an effective campaign he can “not only defeat Mr. Trump but beat him badly.”

He called Trump a “demagogue and pathological liar,” and said, “it’s time for Democrats to stop the bickering and nit-picking,” and band together to win the election.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

