RNC speaker list has a Florida feel. Which seven prominent Republicans from the Sunshine State will speak?

A potential Donald Trump running-mate, an aspirant Senate Republican leader and five members of Congress are among the speakers at the Republican National Convention from the Sunshine State.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott will be joined by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast and Mike Waltz in Milwaukee, making remarks ahead of Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination for the third time in eight years.

Rubio is in the Vice Presidential running, but Trump has given mixed signals, raving about his one-time Primary rival while saying that an all-Florida ticket could prove “very risky.”

The selection of a running mate is a piece of suspense that, as of this writing Saturday afternoon, will be resolved at the RNC itself

Scott was invited to speak by the former President personally, we were told by someone well placed in the Trump campaign.

The members of Congress from Florida all endorsed Trump while DeSantis was still in the Primary, before the current rapprochement.