‘Winning agenda’: Joe Biden memo claims voters have moved on from concerns about his age

The race is tied. More or less.
But it could be a “winning race” if our “campaign has the opportunity and the means to increase awareness of the Biden-Harris agenda” instead of talking about the President and questions about his acuity and ability to serve four more years.
That’s the message from a Saturday afternoon polling memo from Quentin Fulks, the assistant campaign manager for Joe Biden, which made the case that the embattled Delaware Democrat is holding his own in his re-election bid against Donald Trump despite a “fragmented media landscape”
“Some have questioned whether it is possible to turn voters’ attention toward President Trump and our winning agenda when so much of the media coverage has focused on the President’s age – but the reality is that voters are already doing just that,” Fulks said.
Timing is everything, and this memo dropped as thousands of rallygoers thronged in Pennsylvania to watch the final Trump rally before the Republican National Convention.
At the event in Butler, Trump would be bound to mock the President for various gaffes and misstatements he’s made in recent weeks since the two candidates debated in Atlanta and Biden seemed to freeze up at times, due to what the campaign said was a “cold” or “jet lag.”
The memo cited five national polls to claim the current president and his predecessor “are running neck-and-neck,” and “effectively tied in all key battlegrounds, with our campaign actually closing the gap with Trump,” with Biden “buoyed in no small part by his growing support among Black voters.”
Fulks also suggested the best is yet to come and that the Republican National Convention would lose Trump support.
“More people googled Project 2025 this past week than Taylor Swift or the NFL. Next week, the split screen will be only more stark: with President Biden on the campaign trail talking to the diverse base that makes up the Democratic Party, and Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism on center stage at the RNCC.”
The King has no clothes. This is funny yet so so sad. Blame the fake media. Blame the Biden family. Blame the WH staff. King Joe has been a horrible president but he thinks differently. Karma
MH/Duuuval
July 13, 2024 at 6:18 pm
Karma Harris will be a satisfactory successor when Joe steps down. MAGAs will have to get over the fact that she was considered a law-and-order Democratic SA and AG in California.
Not Woke
July 13, 2024 at 6:38 pm
Democrats are disgusting people. Now another zombie takes a shot at Trump. Just like a zombie did with Reagan and a zombie trying to kill at the Capitol baseball game. The zombie force will do anything and I mean anything to remain in power. This attempted murder will rally the anti-zombie crowd. This is a continuation of karma.
Not Woke
July 13, 2024 at 6:40 pm
Your spin rotation rpm is so high I’m getting dizzy. Today is a rallying point for Repubs. Your brain dead leader and the fake media is toast.