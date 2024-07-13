‘Winning agenda’: Joe Biden memo claims voters have moved on from concerns about his age

The race is tied. More or less.

But it could be a “winning race” if our “campaign has the opportunity and the means to increase awareness of the Biden-Harris agenda” instead of talking about the President and questions about his acuity and ability to serve four more years.

That’s the message from a Saturday afternoon polling memo from Quentin Fulks, the assistant campaign manager for Joe Biden, which made the case that the embattled Delaware Democrat is holding his own in his re-election bid against Donald Trump despite a “fragmented media landscape”

“Some have questioned whether it is possible to turn voters’ attention toward President Trump and our winning agenda when so much of the media coverage has focused on the President’s age – but the reality is that voters are already doing just that,” Fulks said.

Timing is everything, and this memo dropped as thousands of rallygoers thronged in Pennsylvania to watch the final Trump rally before the Republican National Convention.

At the event in Butler, Trump would be bound to mock the President for various gaffes and misstatements he’s made in recent weeks since the two candidates debated in Atlanta and Biden seemed to freeze up at times, due to what the campaign said was a “cold” or “jet lag.”

The memo cited five national polls to claim the current president and his predecessor “are running neck-and-neck,” and “effectively tied in all key battlegrounds, with our campaign actually closing the gap with Trump,” with Biden “buoyed in no small part by his growing support among Black voters.”

Fulks also suggested the best is yet to come and that the Republican National Convention would lose Trump support.

“More people googled Project 2025 this past week than Taylor Swift or the NFL. Next week, the split screen will be only more stark: with President Biden on the campaign trail talking to the diverse base that makes up the Democratic Party, and Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism on center stage at the RNCC.”