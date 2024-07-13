Donald Trump says Marco Rubio is still in VP mix

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick is imminent, and Marco Rubio is one of the “really good candidates” on the “very good bench,” he said Friday.
During an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show, Trump noted that “four or five” people are in the mix, and that “instinct” would drive the pick among the “fantastic” people in play.
“I watched Marco over the weekend on television. He’s incredible,” Trump said, while lauding Doug Burgum, J.D. Vance, and Tim Scott during the same segment.
Trump’s comments were much more generic than a previous interview, where he suggested there was a solid logistical reason not to pick his fellow Floridian: the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which blocks electors from voting for a President and Vice President from the same state, a rule that Trump says presents wrinkles.
“You do that and it makes it more complicated. There are other people that don’t have that complication,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio.
“Now, it’s fairly easily fixed, but you have to do something with delegates or there has to be a resignation, you know, et cetera, et cetera. So it’s not like picking some people where it’s very easy, where there is none of that.”
Trump noted on Kilmeade’s show that the 12th Amendment means that if his ticket wants Florida votes in the Electoral College, “two people (from the state) can’t be running on the same ticket.”
According to Polymarket, Vance is the odds on favorite, with yes shares priced at 38 cents. Rubio is in second place, but at 11 cents.
4 comments
Not Woke
July 13, 2024 at 8:05 am
So if Trump picks Marco and of course when the Dems come in with their attacks on Rubio, can we label the Dems as racist agains Hispanics? Karma.
Ocean Joe
July 13, 2024 at 9:33 am
Since most of the folks trying to cross the southern border are Hispanic and Republicans rant about them nonstop, by your logic Republicans are racist against Hispanics as well. Since Marco pretends to accept all of Trump’s verbal gobbledy-gook about who Mexico ‘sends’ then he’s racist against Hispanics as well.
Still not sure who you think will fix all the roofs in Florida if we have a bad storm season let alone build new in good times. Not familiar with any Norwegian roofers.
Frankie M.
July 13, 2024 at 9:21 am
Marco is about as Hispanic as I am
Not Woke
July 13, 2024 at 9:31 am
He can check that box. Can you?