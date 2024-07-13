Donald Trump says Marco Rubio is still in VP mix

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick is imminent, and Marco Rubio is one of the “really good candidates” on the “very good bench,” he said Friday.

During an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show, Trump noted that “four or five” people are in the mix, and that “instinct” would drive the pick among the “fantastic” people in play.

“I watched Marco over the weekend on television. He’s incredible,” Trump said, while lauding Doug Burgum, J.D. Vance, and Tim Scott during the same segment.

Trump’s comments were much more generic than a previous interview, where he suggested there was a solid logistical reason not to pick his fellow Floridian: the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which blocks electors from voting for a President and Vice President from the same state, a rule that Trump says presents wrinkles.

“You do that and it makes it more complicated. There are other people that don’t have that complication,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio.

“Now, it’s fairly easily fixed, but you have to do something with delegates or there has to be a resignation, you know, et cetera, et cetera. So it’s not like picking some people where it’s very easy, where there is none of that.”

Trump noted on Kilmeade’s show that the 12th Amendment means that if his ticket wants Florida votes in the Electoral College, “two people (from the state) can’t be running on the same ticket.”

According to Polymarket, Vance is the odds on favorite, with yes shares priced at 38 cents. Rubio is in second place, but at 11 cents.