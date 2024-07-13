Takeaways from Tallahassee — Next steps

Florida TaxWatch is warning that more needs to be done to bring down property insurance rates for homeowners or the “high cost of insurance will drive many Floridians out of the state.”

The nonpartisan government watchdog organization this week released a briefing about Florida’s property insurance market. The briefing highlights all the steps that legislators have taken to try to stabilize the market over the last five years. But it also points out that the situation is far from being fixed.

“The high cost and availability of property insurance is an issue that impacts all of us, and Florida TaxWatch once again reminds policymakers that while initial measures in bringing premiums down and attracting insurance companies into the market — and ending frivolous lawsuits — show promise, it will take continued vigilance, so all Floridians have peace of mind, knowing they can obtain affordable insurance for their homes this hurricane season and beyond,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro.

Legislators’ primary response to the state’s ongoing insurance crisis is limiting lawsuits against insurers while setting aside taxpayer money to provide reinsurance backing for private companies. Lawmakers also reinstated and set aside money for a program that awards grants to homeowners seeking to harden their homes from hurricanes.

But TaxWatch points out that Floridians are still paying the highest insurance premiums in the state and cautions that if something isn’t done, people could leave the state. Premiums have risen more than 42% since 2019.

“The reforms will ultimately facilitate better rates in the long run; however, the current cost of property insurance is too burdensome for many Florida homeowners,” the report states.

TaxWatch noted that rates in Florida would need to “fall by more than $4,000” to make rates competitive with the national average.

“To keep Floridians from leaving the state, policymakers should consider how to offer greater relief in the present or facilitate quicker reductions in rates,” the report concludes.

DESTINATION BREW CITY: Florida’s top Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, are bound for Milwaukee for next week’s Republican National Convention. DeSantis is slated to speak at the convention even though it initially looked like the one-time challenger to Donald Trump wouldn’t get a slot. DeSantis will also be appearing at several other events, including being the keynote speaker at a breakfast gathering for Florida Republicans. Other GOP officials, including Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, are also scheduled to lead Republican Party of Florida events.

FAMU PRESIDENT RESIGNS: Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson announced Friday he’s stepping down as the leader of Florida’s only public historically Black college and university. Robinson announced his resignation in a letter to University Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper but did not disclose his last day on the job. Instead, according to the university, it will be hammered out in consultation with the Board of Trustees. Robinson intends to take a year’s sabbatical before returning to the university as a distinguished FAMU School of the Environment professor. In a statement, Harper commended Robinson for his seven-year tenure at the university. “Florida A&M University has reached unprecedented heights as a Top 100 University and the No. 1 public HBCU for the fifth consecutive year. We have achieved remarkable gains and record-breaking years under President Robinson’s leadership.”

INSURING THE STATE RUN INSURER: Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has secured over $3.56 billion in reinsurance coverage for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The coverage — think of it as insurance for the insurer of last resort — cost $482 million. The Citizens Board of Governors had initially agreed to procure as much as $5.5 billion but settled on the lower amount instead. Citizens is the largest property insurer in the state, with more than 1.21 million policies.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH INSURANCE RULING CHALLENGED: Florida has appealed a federal judge’s decision in a case challenging the Biden administration’s edict that children enrolled in the federal children’s health insurance program cannot be disenrolled due to nonpayment of premiums. U.S. District Judge William Jung, who Trump appointed, dismissed Florida’s argument that the ban on disenrollment violates state law, which requires premiums to be charged and collected. Meanwhile, Florida Healthy Kids officials said this week that the state continues to disenroll children for nonpayment and has not changed any of its policies after Jung’s ruling.

ABORTION GRIDLOCK CONTINUES: Members of a blue-ribbon economic panel continue to disagree on the economic impact of a proposed constitutional amendment to limit government interference in abortion. Two of the economists on the four-member Financial Impact Estimating Conference say that Florida courts could require the state Medicaid program to cover abortion. If so, the costs would be borne completely by the state because federal law precludes federal dollars from being spent on abortions. However, two other members of the FIEC, including Amy Baker, have resisted the push. The FIEC holds its last meeting Monday.

DeSantis awarded nearly $13 million in grant funds this week to support aviation and aerospace and the defense industry in Northwest Florida.

“Today’s awards will help bring high demand, high wage jobs and businesses to Northwest Florida,” DeSantis said. “These strategic investments will benefit Escambia, Walton, Santa Rosa and Jackson counties and provide new opportunities for families from across the Panhandle.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by the Governor to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

Pensacola State College was awarded a $4.4 million grant to establish a new Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics program. This project will support the construction of a new hanger, training equipment, and operating costs for the education program located at the Pensacola Airport.

DeFuniak Springs was awarded a $3 million grant to construct two 6,400-square-foot hangers, one 10,000-square-foot hanger, a taxiway, an access road and associated utilities. This infrastructure will allow the airport to attract new innovative employers in aerospace and defense. The project will create 500 jobs with an estimated fiscal impact of over $12.3 million.

The largest grant went to Jackson County, which received nearly $4.7 million to connect a workforce housing development with an industrial area with a new 1.3-mile, two-lane road. This project will create at least 400 new jobs and has an estimated impact of $12.5 million.

“Gov. DeSantis’ focus on catalytic infrastructure and workforce investments, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, and military and defense, will continue to bring job creators and job seekers to Northwest Florida,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “I’m especially grateful for the Governor’s support of the community-driven visions in each of these projects.”

A $500,000 Defense Infrastructure Grant was awarded to Santa Rosa County Whiting Aviation Park to create a secure, double-entry gate system connecting NAS Whiting Aviation ParkDefense Infrastructure Grants support transportation and access, housing, utilities, communications, and security needs for military communities across the state.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office announced this week that a whistleblower lawsuit originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida has resulted in the return of $500,000-plus to the Florida Medicaid program.

Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit worked with officials in North Carolina, Virginia, and the federal government to obtain the recovery from Vista Clinical Diagnostics, Access Dermpath, and Advanced Clinical Laboratories, which were alleged to have violated state and federal laws regarding false and fraudulent claims.

“Our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered more than half a million dollars for Florida Medicaid from several medical companies that manipulated claims and attempted to game the system by adding diagnosis codes to claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid which were not provided by the beneficiaries’ physicians,” Moody said. “We will continue working to stop those defrauding these taxpayer-funded programs.”

The companies allegedly manipulated diagnosis codes for laboratory services never prescribed by a referring provider or physician.

Meanwhile, Vista Clinical Diagnostics filed for bankruptcy in October 2023. The United States Bankruptcy Court approved the settlement agreement and confirmed Vista Clinical Diagnostics’ bankruptcy plan July 9.

Many news stations and websites have been focused on Trump’s conviction. The Trump campaign even printed shirts featuring the 45th President’s mug shot.

The 2024 Election is five months away, and all roads lead toward Trump and Biden. And Attorney General Moody is sticking out for one of the state’s most infamous residents.

Moody led an amicus brief with Iowa to support Missouri’s legal challenge to New York’s prosecution of Trump. They claim New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has partaken in an unprecedented political prosecution of the presumptive Republican nominee for President and he is grossly misusing his state authority and must not be allowed to proceed during the duration of the presidential election.

Moody claimed that “Alvin Bragg’s calculated persecution of a political rival is unprecedented and dangerous to American democracy. Bragg is running his office as an extension of the DNC — prosecuting Trump in bad faith, all in an effort to deliver victory to his political party in November.”

Moody and others go on to claim that Bragg boasted on the campaign trail about investigating Trump and his children, hosted a political fundraiser with an attorney spearheading Trump’s impeachment, and that he had serious doubts of the credibility of the case.

Moody wrote in the filing, “Alvin Bragg was elected as the Manhattan District Attorney in 2021. He campaigned on using his office to target President Trump and his family. He frequently bragged that he ‘had investigated Trump and his children’ and sued President Trump ‘more than a hundred times.’ He also hosted a campaign fundraiser with a former House of Representatives lawyer involved in President Trump’s first impeachment …

“When Bragg took office, he inherited a sprawling criminal investigation into President Trump’s financial records. But despite his previously expressed zeal for targeting President Trump, Bragg ‘had serious doubts’ about the investigation. Bragg decided that the case was too weak to charge and brought the investigation ‘to a sudden halt.’ … That decision proved unpopular in Bragg’s political circles. It prompted ‘fierce’ and ‘heated’ ‘political backlash.’”

Florida is known for three things: beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches, and, if you’re a local, you know the third, hurricanes.

You blink, and before you know it, it’s hurricane season (and no, not the ever-underperforming University of Miami football team … sorry, we couldn’t resist.) We’re talking about the real thing here.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is reminding homeowners that the My Safe Florida Home program was given an additional $200 million in the current year’s budget and that the application portal is open.

“This funding will benefit nearly 20,000 Floridians, prioritizing seniors and low-income homeowners to ensure those who need it most have access to these home-hardening grants. The 2024 Hurricane Season is here, and now is the ideal time to fortify your home against storms and reduce your homeowner’s insurance costs. Don’t wait in protecting your most valuable investment — your home,” Patronis said.

Applications for lower-income homeowners aged 60 and older are being accepted until July 15. Lower-income homeowners (regardless of age) can submit grant applications between July 16 and July 30.

The third window of opportunity is between July 31 and Aug. 14, reserved for moderate-income homeowners aged 60 and older. Moderate-income level homeowners of all ages can apply between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30.

All other eligible Florida homeowners can submit grant applications beginning Aug. 31.

The program offers free home inspections and grants up to $10,000 for strengthening homes against storms with impact-resistant doors and windows. Since 2022, the program has conducted over 104,000 free inspections, approved 38,000 grant applications, and allocated nearly $390 million in home-hardening grants.

Target children, and you will be punished.

Agriculture Commissioner Simpson has cracked down on two companies for selling and manufacturing hemp products attractive to children by temporarily banning them from operating in the state.

Simpson banned Just Brands from selling food products, including hemp products, in Florida for five years. The company has also agreed to pay the state’s costs of enforcing the action, $60,500.

High Roller Private Label has been banned from manufacturing hemp gummies in Florida for two years and will pay the state $5,000 to cover its enforcement costs.

“One of my top responsibilities as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture is ensuring the safety of our food and protecting Florida’s consumers, especially our children. These historic enforcement actions mark a significant step in our ongoing efforts to protect kids over profits and rein in the hemp industry in Florida,” Simpson said, noting that the law banning the packaging of hemp in containers attractive to children was passed in 2023.

“Florida’s hemp industry was out of control and products were being sold without restrictions, including allowing sales to children with marketing and packaging specifically targeting them,” Simpson said of the regulatory environment before the 2023 law (SB 1676), which he lobbied to pass.

“While I believe Florida’s laws need to be strengthened, make no mistake, we will use every inch of our current authority to protect Florida’s children from these products and go after those who violate the law,” he added.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services initially hit Just Brands with a stop-sale order for 215,154 hemp products after an Oct. 31, 2023 inspection showed the company had violated a law that bans companies from marketing products attractive to children. The department contends Just Brands violated the order shipping the product to Chicago.

High Roller was sanctioned after an April 2 inspection of its facilities found over 186,000 packages of hemp products were packaged to be attractive to children. FDACS issued stop-sale orders for 186,377 packages of hemp products and 644 packages containing synthetic marijuana.

—The week in appointments —

Florida International University Board of Trustees—The Governor appointed Dr. Alberto Tano to the Florida International University Board of Trustees. Tano, of Coral Gables, is the co-founder and medical director of KIDZ Medical Services and Emergency Pediatric Services. He is also a clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Florida International University and an affiliate assistant professor at Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine. Dr. Tano earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Universidad Centro de Estudios Tecnólogicos.

Lower Florida Keys Hospital District — The Governor appointed Michael Halpern to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District. Halpern is an attorney at the self-named firm Michael Halpern, P.A., the owner of the Southernmost House and the founder of Michelle’s Foundation. Halpern earned his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in business, and a law degree from Florida State University.

Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board — The Governor appointed Brandon Graves, Frank Griffin, and Nicole Ramos Jones and the reappointed Prakash “Paul” Patel to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board. Graves is the chief executive officer at Stronghold SOF Solutions. A veteran of the United States Army, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Valdosta State University. Griffin is a certified general appraiser and real estate broker at Griffin Real Estate and Appraisals. Griffin earned his bachelor’s degree in business and golf club management from Ferris State College. Ramos Jones is an associate attorney at Wynn & Associates, PLLC. Ramos Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University, her master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Florida State University, and her law degree from Samford University. Patel is a Realtor for Weichert Realtors. Patel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Florida Insurance Guaranty Association — The CFO appointed Tom Gallagher to the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) Board of Directors. Gallagher is a former (and first) CFO and was once the state’s top insurance regulator. He also served as the state Education Commissioner and headed the Department of Professional Regulation. He was a member of the Florida House.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants freshwater anglers to be prepared if they catch a bass large enough to be the new state record.

The Commission has released a new video to prep competitors to certify a potential state record bass. For those who prefer the written word, here’s what a lucky angler needs to do if they reel in the catch of a lifetime:

—First, contact the FWC. To properly certify a new Florida state record freshwater fish, the angler must contact the FWC via an online form or by calling an FWC regional office listed on the FWC website (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). An FWC biologist must confirm the fish species and potential record weight.

Obtain a certified weight: To establish a record, an FWC employee must witness the fish being weighed on a certified scale. Staff will provide directions on how to accomplish this best. Once an angler contacts the FWC, a biologist will coordinate to provide direction on best working through the certification process. False alarms are common! Be prepared to provide a photo of the entire fish on a scale with the weight legible when possible.

The current state record bass weighed 17.27 pounds and was caught by Billy O’Berry in Polk County in 1986. Although that record has stood for over 30 years, anglers and biologists alike are asking when the next state record will show up based on recent submissions of giant 15- and 16-pound bass to FWC’s TrophyCatch citizen science program.

You do not need to reel in a state record to earn recognition for your trophy-sized bass catches. Participate in FWC’s TrophyCatch program and win prizes for catching and releasing bass 8 pounds or larger. Learn how to participate at TrophyCatch.com.

Anglers can check the current state records at BigCatchFlorida.com by clicking “State Record.”

Summer is one of the busiest times of year for Florida beaches, and a pair of lawmakers are bummed that playing on the state’s shores isn’t as safe as it could be.

Following the Governor’s veto of HB 165, Sen. Lori Berman said: “The Governor’s veto is both shocking and deeply disappointing. In his transmittal letter, he expressed hesitancy to grant the Department of Health the authority to close beaches, waterways, and swimming pools, citing concerns about the department potentially overriding local jurisdiction. This reasoning is confusing and contradictory, given that Gov. DeSantis has signed several bills that strip away local authority, seemingly choosing when to uphold this principle.”

State Rep. Lindsay Cross said the veto of the bipartisan bill puts the public’s health at risk.

“This bipartisan bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. In each committee stop, the public affirmed its support; Representatives and Senators shared horror stories of personal experiences with polluted water.” she said. “The public health of Floridians and tourists is imperative. Uniform state standards are critical. When you swim, you should trust it is safe for you and your family. Right now, piecemeal advisories often lead to Floridians jumping into raw sewage.”

Specifically, the bill would have required the Florida Department of Health to protect the health, safety, and welfare of persons using beach waters and public bathing places. Only the DOH is “authorized” to do so by law. The bill also would have required DOH to issue health advisories if the water quality of beach waters or a public bathing place fails to meet DOH standards.

Moreover, the bill would have required municipalities, counties, and owners of public boat docks, marinas, and piers to: Notify DOH within 24 hours of any incident that makes the water quality of beach waters or public bathing places within their respective jurisdictions unsafe and post and maintain health advisory signs around affected beach waters and public bathing places that they own.

More than half the Haitians who live in America live in Florida, according to the U.S. Census — including over 40,000 in the Orlando area alone. The Dominican Republic’s border neighbor, and Florida’s southern neighbor by 720 miles, is in a humanitarian crisis seen with armed violence, severe food shortages, and a health care system in the midst of collapsing.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC) applauded the Biden administration’s decision to redesignate and extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, a lifeline for Haitians in the United States, providing them with the opportunity to live and work without the constant fear of deportation.

This action ensures the safety and stability of countless Haitian nationals who have been forced to flee their homeland due to escalating political instability. With the re-designation, an additional 309,000 Haitians who currently reside in the U.S. will be eligible to adjust their status.

Rep. Dotie Joseph said: “In light of the acute instability in Haiti and international efforts to address the pressing security situation, redesignating and extending TPS for Haiti is the sage and humane course of action.”

Given the deteriorating situation on the island, the Department of Homeland Security decided to redesignate and extend TPS in Haiti despite the fact that the original designation was set to expire Aug. 4.

“Redesignating Haiti for TPS is not only a compassionate response but a necessary one,” said Tessa Petit, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “The conditions in Haiti make it impossible for people to return safely. This decision will save lives and help keep families together. We are thankful to the Biden administration for recognizing the urgent need to protect Haitian nationals and urge them to consider stabilizing resettlement resources for the community.

“This move will not only benefit the Haitian community but also contribute significantly to the American economy. Haitians in the U.S. have been, and will continue to be vital members of our society, contributing to the economic and cultural fabric of our nation. We also urge the Biden administration to continue providing additional safe, legal, and permanent pathways for the many other vulnerable individuals who are here in the U.S., as well as for those to come to the U.S. seeking protection.”

Haitian Bridge Alliance Executive Director Guerline Jozef added: “We welcome the extension and re-designation of TPS for Haiti. This decision, a victory for Haitians who now call the United States home, is the humane choice by the administration. The Biden administration has heard the ask of advocates and the Haitian people and recognized that the dire current situation in Haiti makes the country unsafe for Haitians. While we welcome this protection extended to those who are here, we urge the Administration to consider needed resettlement support for Haitians.

“We call on Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and the Biden-Harris administration to halt all deportation by air, sea and land to Haiti and provide support for strong and sustainable infrastructure in Haiti, including agriculture, education, health care, modern roads, and other constructions and economic development for Haitians to thrive in Haiti and not be forced to flee their homes.”

As the sweltering heat in the Sunshine State continues, House Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Joseph heads to Seattle this weekend to attend a hands-on workshop on sustainable aquaculture and working waterfronts hosted by the State Innovation Exchange and Don’t Cage Our Oceans (DCO2). She joins other state lawmakers, Tribal leaders, fishers, and international advocates.

“Florida is the only continental state largely surrounded by large bodies of water and has extensive shallow coral reef formations near its coasts. Florida’s ‘salt life’ culture and overall economy largely depends on the health of our ocean ecosystem,” Joseph said in a statement. “I look forward to joining experts and other legislators from around the country to learn about best practices to support sustainable aquaculture, independent fisheries, and working waterfronts that benefit Florida’s economy without harming workers, small-business owners, or the environment.”

Kendra Kimbirauskas, senior director of the SiX Agriculture and Food Systems program, said fishing provides more than a livelihood; fishing economies connect to cultural heritage, making them the “lifeblood” of coastal communities.

“This workshop seeks to equip state legislators with essential knowledge and policy instruments to support sustainable practices in our ocean ecosystems and take on corporate power grabs by global private equity firms determined to exploit our ocean resources,” Kimbirauskas said.

Andrianna Natsoulas, campaign director of (DCO2) said the coalition is “grateful for the state policymakers’ interest in this issue and their commitment to working waterfronts and values-based seafood systems. Both community-based fishermen and aquaculture practitioners need support at the state level.”

Four Central Florida state legislators sent a letter to Congress this week to underscore the importance of strengthening local agriculture in Puerto Rico, which relies heavily on importing food.

Agriculture in Puerto Rico accounts for about 15% of the food consumed locally and 0.69% of the island’s gross domestic product. Attempts to vitalize an agriculture industry have been hampered by lack of workforce, a focus on industrialization and recently, two devastating hurricanes.

State Sens. Victor Torres and Geraldine Thompson along with Reps. Johanna Lopez and Anna V. Eskamani maintain the Puerto Rico Food Sovereignty Program can go a long way to help bolster the agriculture industry on the island and are pushing for it to be included in the 2024 farm bill reauthorization.

The program revamps the distribution of nonfood stamp agricultural assistance funding so that it directly reaches the farmers, municipalities, and farming cooperatives that will work with the University of Puerto Rico, a land-grant university.

“Florida is home to a 1.2 million strong Puerto Rican Diaspora. As we saw after the devastating effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, what happens on the island has a direct impact in Florida and vice versa. Puerto Rican ports were closed for three weeks after Maria hit in 2017. This limited the food supply as the island imports more than 85% of the food it consumes,” reads the letter sent to Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“We believe that these initiatives are critical to promoting food security, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and addressing the critical needs of our Puerto Rican constituents in Florida and their loved ones in the island.”

The ‘Nole nation continues to conquer.

Florida State University is the top-ranked best-value public college in Florida and one of the top 20 nationwide, according to The Princeton Review’s 2024 Best Value Colleges list.

“We are honored to be recognized as the top public institution in Florida for making higher education accessible and valuable to all students, regardless of their background,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

FSU’s No. 16 national ranking is a jump from its No. 21 placement on the 2023 Best Value College ranking. McCollough said it reflects “our unwavering focus on reducing financial barriers and prioritizing student success.”

The Princeton Review surveyed over 650 colleges and universities for the Best Value Colleges 2024 list. The schools earning a place on the list received the highest return on investment ratings based on the company’s more than 40 data points covering academics, affordability, and career preparation.

FSU is also included in The Princeton Review’s Top 20 public schools for internships and alumni networks.

FSU’s Career Center helped land FSU the No. 14 spot on the list of best internships. According to the FSU Office of Institutional Research, graduates who completed at least one internship had an 80% predicted probability of securing a job, higher than the 68% job probability for those who did not do an internship. The FSU institutional research also showed that minority underrepresented students, Pell Grant recipients, and first-generation graduates who participated in internships were as likely as non-underrepresented, non-Pell, and continuing-generation students to secure employment offers.

“We’ve made it a priority to help all students secure internships — powerful and inspiring learning experiences that bolster students’ academic and career development,” said Joe O’Shea, associate provost and dean of undergraduate studies. “By making internships possible for every student, we are helping ensure that FSU graduates continue to be highly sought after for their talent and professional acumen. We’re grateful for the thousands of alumni and partners who help provide these learning opportunities for our students.”

The Princeton Review also included FSU in the Top 20 among public schools for Best Alumni Networks at No. 14, up two spots from the previous year.

The City of Tallahassee received an $11.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to help meet its goal of having a fully electric Starmetro bus fleet by 2035.

Specifically, the funds will be used to purchase eight electric buses, two of which are paratransit, and to expand the charging infrastructure and workforce development programs needed to maintain the fleet.

“This is yet another major accomplishment and demonstrates the City’s continued leadership in sustainability and public service,” said Tallahassee Mayor Pro Tempore Curtis Richardson.

The FTA awarded 117 grants nationwide.

This isn’t the first time the city has received money to update its bus fleet.

The City of Tallahassee received $36 million in federal grant funding to support the construction of the Southside Transit Center, which is slated to be completed in 2025, and to purchase battery-electric buses.

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — The map is the map is the map.

Ron DeSantis, Part 2 — Up arrow — His 2028 odds are on the rise.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — The Harley-Davidson Museum is the place to be on Tuesday.

Cord Byrd — Up arrow — Grandma is coming home!

FDOT — Up arrow — Hurry back to the Free State of Florida!

“Pride and Prejudice” — Up arrow — Jane Austen just got citizenship.

Washing machines — Crossways arrow — Can Ashley Moody make them 2024’s gas stoves?

Jared Moskowitz — Down arrow — He was bullied into backing away from Torey Allston. (He’s my buddy, but still!)

Shev Jones — Up arrow — Biden brought him to the dance and he’s sticking with him. That’s loyalty.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — Sorry, Israel bashers, there’s no safe haven here.

Joe and Moe — Down arrow — While Orlando Joe and St. Johns Moe duke it out, Basabe is building state and local support.

Monique Worrell — Up arrow — Looks like her suspension expires on Election Day.

Jim DeFede — Up arrow — His reporting on the hemp industry’s political contributions demonstrates (again) that solid journalism still matters.

Weiss Ratings — Down arrow — Giving credit to Weiss Ratings’ report on Florida insurance companies is like letting a crypto currency pusher and cultural anthropologist steer the narrative about our state’s property and casualty market. Oh wait, it is.

Board of Dentistry — Down arrow (or a cracked tooth) — Can it finally address the cloud it put over the head of Howard Fetner?

Larry Robinson — Crossways arrow — We can think of at least one other president who should take a page out of his book …

Leon Co. Dems — Down arrow — Attack fellow Dems, bad numbers will follow.

DJ Uiagalelei — Up arrow — He just earned a lot of cred in the locker room.

Hayward House — Up arrow — Menu fatigue? No way! Swing by and check out the new eats.

Spiny lobsters — Down arrow — Sunday’s coming.