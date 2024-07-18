Byron Donalds says Donald Trump’s in ‘contemplative state’ after attempt on his life

A Congressman from Southwest Florida believes that an assassination attempt has had a spiritual impact on the Republican presidential nominee.
“The events of Saturday have him in a much more, I think, a contemplative state where this is not just about a campaign in a presidential cycle and in a lot of respects, it’s about making America great again. I think it’s even bigger than that,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said at the Republican Party of Florida’s breakfast in Milwaukee.
“Now, I think for him, this is now the fact that (he) was touched by God and saved by grace. And now there is a mission bigger than him to use this mantle to save the greatest republic man has ever known.”
On Saturday, a 20-year-old shooter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shot at the former President multiple times from a poorly secured rooftop, wounding Trump and two rally attendees and killing one man, Corey Comperatore, who was attending the event.
Trump went to the ground after a shot to the ear that he likened to a gigantic mosquito bite, before getting led offstage by Secret Service agents after the immediate threat was subdued. Trump was sure to get his shoes and to pump his fist and chant “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to let his supporters know he would be OK.
The former President has attended all three days of the Republican National Convention, and will speak Thursday night, offering remarks expected to be a departure from his typical rally fare.
“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” he told the Washington Examiner on Sunday. “The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
11 comments
PeterH
July 18, 2024 at 11:25 am
‘touched by God and saved by grace.’
Don’t make me vomit!
Not Woke
July 18, 2024 at 11:27 am
Peter H with a severe case of TDS. Want to know what makes me vomit? A complete coverup by the fake media, the WH staff, fellow Democrat politicians lying to the American people about the mental health of King Joe.
PeterH
July 18, 2024 at 12:02 pm
Americans understand that Republicans “TDS” narrative clearly references TRUMP DEPENDENCY SYNDROME.
Unwoke’s spin loop seems to be stuck on stupid.
Ocean Joe
July 18, 2024 at 11:53 am
Trump is 78. Nothing will change him or his character. You may make him president again, but you can never make him a decent human being.
Tom
July 18, 2024 at 12:32 pm
It makes me wonder if people actually remember his last attempt at the job. From what I recall, it was pretty cringeworthy. The stupid flowed like water over a waterfall. That having been said, unless Biden drops out, we’re likely to be stuck with him again.
Ocean Joe
July 18, 2024 at 12:54 pm
If anyone needs a reminder the New York Times ran a pretty exhausting spread on his administration this morning. His gratuitous remarks yesterday about Taiwan reminded me that he’s not just vile, he’s incredibly reckless.
Not Woke
July 18, 2024 at 1:03 pm
Well once “The Wicked Witch of the West” became speaker of the House it was over as far as anything getting done. She was a full blown obstructionist. By the way that evil beotch needs cognitive testing as well.
PeterH
July 18, 2024 at 1:31 pm
Read the New York Times article:
“Donald Trump’s First Term is a Warning!”
No lies! All facts!
Frankie M.
July 18, 2024 at 12:07 pm
I don’t think I’ve ever heard contemplative & DJT’s name in the same sentence.
MH/Duuuval
July 18, 2024 at 1:09 pm
Mega MAGA is never at a loss when it comes to women to blame. A throwback to the days he watched the Little Rascals and imagined himself a member of the He-Man Women Haters club.
And, add some color, and he/she/they really get all riled
Not Woke
July 18, 2024 at 1:27 pm
She is easy to blame..Tell me who was the last Speaker of the House that shredded the State of the Union address on national TV? She is a nut. You don’t see it like you don’t see Joe is mentally gone. That is some strong zombie juice you are drinking.