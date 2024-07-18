Byron Donalds says Donald Trump’s in ‘contemplative state’ after attempt on his life

A Congressman from Southwest Florida believes that an assassination attempt has had a spiritual impact on the Republican presidential nominee.

“The events of Saturday have him in a much more, I think, a contemplative state where this is not just about a campaign in a presidential cycle and in a lot of respects, it’s about making America great again. I think it’s even bigger than that,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said at the Republican Party of Florida’s breakfast in Milwaukee.

“Now, I think for him, this is now the fact that (he) was touched by God and saved by grace. And now there is a mission bigger than him to use this mantle to save the greatest republic man has ever known.”

On Saturday, a 20-year-old shooter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shot at the former President multiple times from a poorly secured rooftop, wounding Trump and two rally attendees and killing one man, Corey Comperatore, who was attending the event.

Trump went to the ground after a shot to the ear that he likened to a gigantic mosquito bite, before getting led offstage by Secret Service agents after the immediate threat was subdued. Trump was sure to get his shoes and to pump his fist and chant “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to let his supporters know he would be OK.

The former President has attended all three days of the Republican National Convention, and will speak Thursday night, offering remarks expected to be a departure from his typical rally fare.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” he told the Washington Examiner on Sunday. “The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.