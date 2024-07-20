Takeaways from Tallahassee – Get registered!

If you want to vote in next month’s Primary Election, time is running out to register.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd reminded Floridians this week that Monday is the voter registration deadline ahead of the Aug. 20 primary. It’s also the deadline for Floridians to change their party affiliation. Florida is a closed primary state, requiring voters to stick to races between candidates in their party. All voters are allowed to vote in nonpartisan races.

“In order to vote in Florida, you must be a registered voter for the election in which you wish to vote,” Byrd said. “I want to make sure that all Floridians who are eligible to register to vote take the opportunity to do so before book closing on July 22, 2024.”

Floridians can check their voter registration status or register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

The state had 13.43 million active registered voters as of the end of June. More than 5.25 million voters are registered Republicans while 4.3 million voters are registered Democrats. Nearly 3.9 million voters have no party affiliation or are registered with a minor party.

Two years ago ahead of the 2022 primary, there were 14.31 active registered voters. Voters can be moved from active to inactive status for a variety of reasons. Inactive voters, however, can still vote.

Some third-party groups that used to register voters consistently say that they have shut down or limited their operations in the state because of the plethora of new restrictions that the Florida Legislature has imposed on them.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Robert Haughn and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” – the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

–Take 5 –

Outta here: Citing concerns about his wife’s health and lack of family time, former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse announced he’s stepping down from his post as President of the University of Florida. Sasse took over the role after resigning from his position in the U.S. Senate, representing Nebraska. Sasse said he’s resigning because of the demands of balancing family life – his wife Melissa, who suffered an aneurysm in 2007, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has been struggling with memory issues – while also heading the university. “I’ve got two spectacular callings in life right now: First, I’m a husband and dad. Second, I’ve been blessed to serve as president of the best dang public university in America — Go Gators! — and I’ve loved the challenge of giving this university everything I’ve got. But here’s the bottom line: Those callings are significantly at odds with each other right now,” Sasse explained.

More Medicaid contracts: After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations meant to keep its massive Medicaid invitation to negotiate (ITN) from being litigated, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) announced plans to award contracts to many of the managed care plans that threatened to take the state to administrative court. Aetna Better Health of Florida, United Healthcare of Florida and Molina Healthcare, all of which had initially been denied new six-year contracts, will continue to provide Medicaid services with Aetna and United maintaining their current Medicaid footprint. Molina would operate in one less Medicaid Region but continue to operate in heavily populated Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Florida Community Care was also offered additional contracts in the latest announcement and will maintain its statewide footprint. AmeriHealth Caritas, currently contracted to provide care in two Medicaid Regions, continues to be locked out of the market, as well as ImagineCare and Sentara. Plans have until Tuesday to notify AHCA of their intent to challenge the decision. The state wants to roll out the new Medicaid plans beginning in September.

It’s alive: A new political committee dedicated to defeating a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot launched this week. Called Vote No on 3, the committee hired heavy hitters. Consensus Communications, which has prevailed in 19 ballot amendment campaigns, is running the Vote No on 3 campaign. Tre’ Evers has been tapped to serve as General Consultant and Ryan Tyson has been hired as a pollster and Senior Adviser. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, will serve on the committee’s board in his personal capacity. The committee outlined its arguments against the amendment, which it claims will “make Florida the California of the east.”

Triumvirate rules: In a 3-1 decision, members of the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) agreed this week to a 150-word statement to accompany the abortion amendment that says there’s “uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds,” and that litigation surrounding the amendment “will result in additional costs to the state government and state courts that will negatively impact the state budget.” Moreover, the statement notes that an increase in abortions “may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time.” However, the statement says that the total impact of the proposed amendment is indeterminate because the “fiscal impact of increased abortions on state and local revenues and costs cannot be estimated with precision.” The FIEC reconvened at the behest of the Legislature after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper opined that the first 150-word summary needed to be rewritten.

That escalated quickly: After less than a month of availability, the state has stopped accepting My Safe Florida Home applications. Legislators appropriated an additional $200 million in the current year’s budget to help homeowners harden their homes against hurricane peril. According to the CFO’s office, submitted applications are in play, but the state isn’t accepting any new ones. The state bifurcated the application process, giving lower-income homeowners aged 60 and older the first shot at the funds. All lower-income homeowners were encouraged to submit applications between July 16 and July 30. The program offers free home inspections and grants up to $10,000 for strengthening homes against storms with impact-resistant doors and windows. Since 2022, the program has conducted over 104,000 free inspections, approved 38,000 grant applications and allocated nearly $390 million in home-hardening grants.

– Triple Gator helping the Noles –

Attorney General Ashley Moody earned her bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees from the University of Florida, but she’s showing Nole Nation the love.

Florida State University has been caught in a legal showdown with the Atlantic Coast Conference as FSU contemplates an exit – something that became even more urgent for the school and its fans after the Seminoles were shut out of the 2023-24 College Football Playoffs.

Come Aug. 1, FSU fans and curious Floridians will get a peek at key documents at the heart of the dispute between the ACC and FSU.

Moody this week announced that the ACC has agreed to produce agreements involving media deals that are hampering FSU’s bid to leave.

FSU has stated that it may have to pay out more than $500 million based on what it has gleaned from documents, including the conference agreement with ESPN. However, the ACC has maintained that these agreements and documents are not subject to public records laws.

Moody claimed the records were public under Florida’s broad public records law and forged a deal to get them.

“Our office’s legal action has resulted in an agreement from the ACC to produce secret media contracts that are at the heart of the legal wrangling between FSU and the ACC. The conference refused to provide media contracts that detail the impact to FSU if it departs the conference, but now they are rightfully handing over these public records. We will continue to fight for transparency,” said Moody.

Some information from the documents can be kept secret if it is exempt under Florida law. The ACC has asserted that it should be allowed to keep anything that is a trade secret.

Meanwhile, the ACC is sending the 2010 ACC Multi-Media Agreement; the 2012 Amendment and Extension Agreement; the 2014 Second Amendment to Multi-Media Agreement; the 2016 Amended and Restated ACC-ESPN Multi-Media Agreement; the 2016 ACC-ESPN Network Agreement; and the Aug. 10, 2021, Letter Amendment to Amended and Restated Multi-Media Agreement.

– Arson arrest –

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced his office arrested 23-year-old Tyler Stephen Meldrim for an April 27 wildfire in Santa Rosa County that consumed an acre of land overseen by water management officials.

“I want to thank local emergency services and the Florida Forest Service for their swift response to this fire and for preventing a much, much worse outcome. I also want to commend the quick and thorough investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement to apprehend the individual responsible for this dangerous act, and possibly other recent intentionally set fires in the area,” Simpson said.

“We remain committed to protecting Florida’s natural resources and ensuring that those who threaten our communities with such reckless actions are held accountable.”

Meldrim confessed to intentionally starting the fire, telling authorities he wanted to rejoin the Berrydale Volunteer Fire Department by demonstrating his ability to assist in extinguishing a fire.

The Bagdad Fire Department, Avalon Volunteer Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service responded to the fire early April 27. Medlrim was spotted on the scene sporting the Berrydale T-shirt and had to be asked to move his car so emergency responders could extinguish the fire.

Meldrim initially told authorities he spotted the fire while driving by in his maroon Nissan and stopped to help. Eyewitnesses, though, told authorities that before the fire was reported, they saw a maroon car parked on the side of the road and a suspicious individual coming out of the woods around the area where the fire originated. Eyewitnesses also saw the individual at the scene of the fire directing traffic.

Medlrim confessed to setting the fire two months later after the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement investigators presented him with eyewitness accounts.

The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement conducts criminal investigations relating to any matter over which the department has jurisdiction, protects consumers from unfair and deceptive trade practices, and protects Florida’s agriculture industry from theft and other crimes. The office has more than 20 agricultural interdiction stations around the state where vehicle inspections occur.

–The gift that doesn’t keep giving –

It’s no secret that scammers are getting smarter. And in a world where technology is changing every day, let’s face it, it can be hard to keep up.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), gift card scams accounted for $217 million of the more than $10 billion U.S. consumers lost to financial scams in 2023.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis alerted residents this week that gift card scams are once again on the rise.

“Scam artists will stop at nothing to separate you from your hard-earned money, and gift card scams are one of their latest tricks. Floridians need to watch out for these crooks who pretend to be someone they’re not and try to get you to pay them with gift cards because it’s hard to track,” Patronis said.

“Never give your gift card number to someone who calls you, and always be cautious of unexpected calls claiming to be from a family member in trouble or the government. No legitimate business or government agency will ever force you to buy a gift card to pay them. Always keep a copy of your gift card and store receipt. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Patronis also encouraged residents to report fraud and scams to FraudFreeFlorida.com. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission has a tipsheet on how consumers can spot and avoid gift card scams.

– Mr. Fix-it –

Jimmy P. is also hosting what he’s calling the ‘Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair’ next week in Orlando.

The event will allow the public direct access to Department of Financial Services experts who will work with them to resolve insurance issues they may be facing.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Florida’s CFO and one of my favorite parts of the job is connecting Floridians with the resources and services they need to fix their problems. As we go about our daily lives of working, raising a family or running a business, problems arise, and it’s important that Floridians understand that there are many state services designed to assist them and iron out those issues,” Patronis said.

Patronis is telling policyholders needing assistance to bring as much documentation as possible so DFS staff can provide the best help possible. Documents may include a driver’s license or other form of identification (passport/state-issued ID), insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss and/or repair estimates.

“My team at the Department of Financial Services is full of experts on a wide variety of insurance and financial issues, and they know how to get you the answers you need. If our office cannot assist, we will connect you with the state or local agency that can.”

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter will also be on hand to help policyholders dealing with challenging claims processes.

Workers’ Compensation professionals and officials who can help determine whether people have unclaimed property will also be on-site. Additionally, experts in health and automobile insurance and experts who can assist with insurance agent and adjuster issues will be present.

The fair will be held on Wednesday at the Hilton Altamonte Springs, 350 Northlake Blvd., in Altamonte Springs. It will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

– Instagram of the Week –

– The week in appointments –

The Board of Chiropractic Medicine – The Governor appointed Howard Baum to the Board of Chiropractic Medicine. Baum, a licensed mental health counselor, is an Army veteran, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Baum earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas Tech University, his master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California, and his master’s in clinical mental health counseling from Argosy University.

Florida Greenways and Trails Council – The Governor appointed Paul “P.J.” Marinelli, Karl Rasmussen and Morgan Wilbanks, and reappointed Michael Stephens, Scott Stryker and Stephanie Wardein to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council. Marinelli is the president of RiverGlades Family Offices. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University. Rasmussen is a Senior Policy Adviser at Metz, Husband, & Daughton. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Cabinet Affairs for Gov. Rick Scott. Wilbanks is the vice president of Operations for the Stellar Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Texas Tech University. Stephens is the Senior vice president for United Southern Bank. Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University. Stryker is the Director of Membership and Communications for the National Association for the Self-Employed. Stryker earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and legal studies from Florida Gulf Coast University. Wardein is the president and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and her master’s from Ave Maria University.

School Board of Okaloosa County – The Governor appointed Brett Hinely to the Okaloosa County School Board. Hinely is the president of Cove Marine and Bluewater High & Dry. He earned his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Auburn University and is an Air Force veteran. His appointment takes effect Aug. 2.

School Board of Osceola County – The Governor appointed William “Scott” Ramsey to the School Board of Osceola County. Ramsey is the owner and Operator of Ramsey Cattle, Ramsey Feed Company and P-R Sod. He earned his associate degree from Valencia College.

– CrimeStoppers –

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding two men who helped steal more than $761,000 from 680 churches nationwide.

Marius “Viorel” Dumitru, 37, and Marius Dumitru, 30, were last seen in the greater Orlando area. The men were arrested in 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification and money laundering.

Co-conspirators Catalin Trandafir, 48, Simona Trandafir, 43, Panait Dumitru, 35, and Ionut Raducan, 36, were all recently convicted.

Tips and information should be directed to FDLE’s Fort Myers branch at (239) 278-7170.

– ’Freedom to Be Heard’ –

A posse of Democrats will gather in Tampa on Monday for the first of several “Freedom to Be Heard” Summer field hearings.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chair, and Reps. Dianne Hart, Lindsay Cross, Michele Rayner, and Susan Valdés will be at the Tampa River Center between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to listen to residents’ concerns and help prepare for the 2025 Legislative Session.

The news release announcing the session notes that “recent legislative sessions were marked by divisive culture wars prioritized by Florida Republicans. Floridians who opposed these unpopular pieces of legislation have been increasingly shut out of the legislative process, many either having their time for testimony reduced to just 30 seconds or often no public testimony was permitted.”

To “combat lack of legislative access,” Democrats plan on bringing the Legislature to the people.

While it’s clear Florida Democrats plan to hold more than one field session, the release only included details on Monday’s event, which will be held at The Tampa River Center, 402 West Laurel St., in Tampa.

–Skidmore enjoys MacArthur Park (not the song) –

Last year, John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach hosted more than 150,000 visitors, generated an estimated $19.1 million for the local economy and supported more than 250 jobs.

Rep. Kelly Skidmore got an up-close look at the park’s beachfront, trails, pavilions, playgrounds, and robust sea turtle program last week as a Florida State Parks Foundation and the Florida Park Service guest.

“We had a fantastic day at MacArthur Beach learning about the amazing work being done here and in state parks across Florida,” she said after traversing the park with Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher, Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park CEO Veronica Frehm and Florida State Parks Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward.

“MacArthur Beach is a gem in South Florida. It’s easy to see why our state parks are the best in the country.”

The only state park in Palm Beach County, MacArthur Beach, was established in 1989 and today spans 438 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and the Lake Worth Lagoon. The park has 22 native animals and seven native plants designated as endangered or threatened.

John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is home to thousands of sea turtle nests yearly and is one of 13 state parks to participate in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Index Nesting Beach Survey.

“Time and again, Florida’s state parks have shown themselves to be an incredible value with an unmatched return on investment, and that was apparent throughout this tour,” said Woodward.

In 2023, Florida’s state parks combined to host more than 28 million visitors, generate $3.6 billion in estimated economic impact and support more than 50,000 jobs through park operations.

– Rides with the Rep. –

All Rep. Allison Tant wants for her birthday is to help others.

Tant isn’t lamenting turning another year older. (And why should she? Tant looks great!)

Instead, she’s using her birthday as an opportunity to get people together for a celebratory event that benefits 211 Big Bend, a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline partner for 14 counties in Northwest Florida. In addition to mental health crisis assistance, 211 provides support for finding community resources, such as food pantries, basic needs assistance, and care coordination services.

The celebration is on Sunday, Aug. 4, and kicks off at 2 p.m. Email [email protected] to RSVP, and a response with the event location will be emailed.

Another way the Tant team is asking people to celebrate the lawmaker’s birthday is by donating Lyft gift cards to help individuals in Tallahassee access essential services.

The gift cards can help veterans get to the VA for appointments, job seekers get to interviews or training, pregnant moms get to prenatal appointments, new moms get to pediatric appointments, and hospital discharge transportation to people with no family and no means for a cab.

–Pot wars heating up –

The rhetoric surrounding the proposed constitutional amendment to legalize adult recreational marijuana is heating up.

During comments delivered in Milwaukee, DeSantis doubled down on his anti-Amendment 3 sentiments. Meanwhile, Smart & Safe Florida, the committee sponsoring the proposal, sent a news release highlighting scores of studies promoting the amendment’s potential upsides.

It touted a Healthy Kids Colorado report that youth marijuana use in Colorado had declined 7% since 2013, when the state legalized cannabis. Additionally, a CDC study of King County, Washington, found adolescent cannabis didn’t increase following legalization there.

The American Medical Association reported in April that there is “no evidence” that marijuana legalization for adults increases youth cannabis use, which is also highlighted in the news release. The AMA found that recreational adult use reduces the likelihood of teen marijuana use.

The pro-pot studies don’t stop there. Included in the news release was also Georgetown University research concluding that legalizing marijuana for adult use “results in a substantial decrease in rates of intimate partner violence.” The analysis further found that the legalization of recreational marijuana results in 56.6 fewer reported incidents of IPV per 100,000 people.

It turns out that smoking pot doesn’t hurt graduation rates either – an Economic Inquiry study found that college enrollment rates increased in states that legalized recreational marijuana without hurting graduation rates.

The news release notes a research team made up of the U.K.-based organization Drug Science and Imperial College London’s Centre for Neuropsychopharmacology observed that medical cannabis use in older patients led to “considerable improvement in health and well-being,” especially as it relates to sleep, mood and chronic pain management. The findings are in the journal Drugs and Aging.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is asserting that legalization failed in Colorado. He also sharply criticized Trulieve, without naming the company, for bankrolling the effort to place Amendment 3 on the ballot.

–Diagnosing the big issues –

Health care experts spoke at the second annual Quality and Patient Care Conference, which the Florida Hospital Association hosted on Tuesday.

Health care professionals were able to listen to several national and state experts discuss strategies, insights, and technology that are improving patient outcomes.

“Florida hospitals continually and relentlessly pursue a high-quality, patient-centered health care delivery system for Florida residents,” said Mary Mayhew, President and CEO of FHA. “Convening peer health care leaders is instrumental in achieving these goals, and FHA is committed to this task. These efforts ensure Floridians have world-class care close to home now and in the future.”

Key speakers included Project Patient Care CEO Martin Hatlie, Baptist Health Care Pensacola Vice President Joyce Nichols, and Baptist Health System President and CEO Michael Mayo. All of them shared data regarding performance initiatives and strategies hospitals have employed and can employ regarding patient safety.

“Advancements in innovation and technologies are truly transforming the quality of care patients receive in Florida hospitals,” Mayo said. “We are leading with compassion and dedication to provide Florida families the highest standard of care.”

Other segments featured Director of Complex Fetal Care Cole Greves speaking on maternal care, Florida Medicaid Chief Medical Officer Christopher Cogle on Medicaid quality, American Hospital Association Senior Vice President of Health Equity Strategies Joy Lewis on improving access to health care and ERCI President and CEO Marcus Schabacker on patient safety and hospital safety culture.

–Don’t miss the OG emergency management badass –

The man who helped create the Waffle House index for disasters is returning to Tallahassee.

Craig Fugate, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator and one-time Emergency Management Director for Florida, will be the featured speaker at Capital Tiger Bay on July 30.

Fugate served under then-Gov. Jeb Bush and Gov. Charlie Crist before President Barack Obama tapped him as FEMA head from 2009 to 2017. While in Florida, he led the emergency response to the state’s string of eight hurricanes in 2004 and 2005.

It was during his time under Bush that Fugate became inspired to create the Waffle House index, a color-coded guide that correlated a storm’s severity to whether the well-known restaurants with iconic yellow and black signs were fully operational, partly operational, or closed.

Fugate would tell emergency workers that if a Waffle House was open, they needed to keep moving on to a place with more damage.

While working for the Obama administration, Fugate directed the federal response to disasters such as tornadoes in Missouri and Hurricane Sandy. He provides senior-level disaster management and resiliency policy advice and consultation through Craig Fugate Consulting LLC.

The luncheon will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center starting at 11:30 a.m., and programming will begin at noon.

– A day in the life –

Wolfson Children’s Hospital played host to multiple legislators on Thursday.

Baptist Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville welcomed Sen. Tracie Davis and Rep. Wyman Duggan for a behind-the-scenes look at the neuro-oncology experience as part of their “Neurosurgeon for a Day” event.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital offers advanced treatment for children with spinal cord and brain tumors, which make up the highest cancer mortality rate for children under 14 years old in Florida. It is also the second most common form of pediatric cancer after leukemia.

The legislators had the opportunity to meet with doctors and surgeons at the hospital and get a look at their pediatric neuroscience program. Wolfson Children’s Hospital President Allegra C. Jaros thanked the Davis and Duggan for dropping by and emphasized issues she believes hospitals and leaders need to focus on, including early phase clinical trials, greater access to clinical diagnosis and treatment, expanding diagnostic capabilities and attracting more neuro-oncology providers and coordinators.

“We thank Sen. Tracie Davis, Rep. Wyman Duggan and the entire Northeast Florida Legislative Delegation for their ongoing support and leadership in helping ensure that our communities and families can access the best world-class care without leaving Northeast Florida,” said Jaros.

– Capitol Directions –

FLORIDA GOP – Up arrow – If you watched the RNC, you know FL isn’t on the map … it is the map. Another round of signature cocktails for Evan Power, Bill Helmich and Nicole Rees.

RON DESANTIS – Crossway arrow – He got through the RNC as well as can be expected. Of course, we’d like to see some new lines in his stump speech.

MATT GAETZ – Down arrow – Missed Monday, Byron sat next to Trump. Tuesday, nearly got clocked by an Illinois pol. Wednesday, WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR FACE? Thursday: Opened Vegas show with white tigers.

ASHLEY MOODY – Up arrow – Either the ACC has a Group of Five legal team, or she’s just that good.

JIMMY PATRONIS – Up arrow – He brought his brand of Panhandle hospitality to the party. The maître d’ of #FlaPol was definitely in his element.

WILTON SIMPSON – Up arrow – Harleys, Big & Rich and a few cold ones. The Commish knows how to throw a party.

MIKE WALTZ – Up arrow – Well, what do we have here? Another 2026 contender?

BEN ALBRITTON – Up arrow – He brought the Fresh From Florida goodness to the Badger State.

DANNY PEREZ – Up arrow – The Speaker D nearly had a quorum in Milwaukee. His members love him!

JUAN PORRAS – Up arrow – Florida brought some Gen Z to the RNC.

MICHELLE SALZMAN – Up arrow – Every time we opened Instagram, she had a new fun pic from the RNC. The Rep definitely knows how to throw down.

RANDY FINE, KEITH TRUENOW – Up arrow – More solid Florida appearances at the RNC.

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS AT RNC – Up arrow – Can’t wait to throw back another 47 Sunrise!

CHIP LAMARCA – Up arrow – Can he sign our copy of EA Sports College Football 25?

JOEL RUDMAN – Down arrow – Um, do you need us to call someone?

MEREDITH O’ROURKE – Up arrow – Our condolences to the Butler, PA victims, but the good news is some sunshine is on the way!

ANTHONY SABATINI – Down arrow – OK, which state delegation wants to take him home from Milwaukee?

FDOT – Up arrow – Honestly, that’s $60K well spent.

AETNA, UNITED, MOLINA – Up arrow – They’re in the money!

DUKE CUSTOMERS – Up arrow – At least one monthly bill is going down.

FRINGE FESTIVALS – Up arrow – When RDD goes low, they go high.

JEFF LITTLEJOHN – Up arrow – He set a new attendance record for the Chamber’s Environmental Permitting Summer School. Credit Toby Overdorf, Bobby Payne and Holly Raschein for the assist.

TAMPA GENERAL – Up arrow – If you’re looking for world-class care, you don’t need to look far.

BOWEN KOU – Down arrow – If the polls are accurate, it’s more like Bowen Who?

DAVID SHOAR – Down arrow – Can he cut this clown show short, or do we really have to wait until Aug. 20?

BEN SASSE – Double up arrow – We wish it weren’t so. Still, choosing family always gets a thumbs-up.