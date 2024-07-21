Florida driver license, ID card numbers to add random figures

Driver license and identification card numbers will be changing for Floridians as the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) will incorporate random numbers into those identifying sequences.

The process for applying for driver licenses and getting renewals of licenses and state-approved ID cards will remain the same but the corresponding numbers will see revisions. Even existing driver license numbers and ID cards will undergo the changes upon renewal.

The FLHSMV will now introduce four randomly-generated numbers into each identification numbers for driver licenses and ID cards.

“While the license or identification card format will remain the same, a different formula utilizing randomization will now be used to determine the driver license numbers assigned to a customer. Customers renewing or replacing their license or identification cards in person or online will be issued a new number. Those applying for a first-time license or identification card will be issued a card that meets the new statutory requirements,” beginning July 31, a FLHSMV news release said.

The introduction of randomly-generated numbers is a statute approved by the Florida Legislature to enhance security measures and prevent fraud by identity theft of those identifying numbers.

As a reminder, FLHSMV offers tips to renew your driver license or ID card online at MyDMV Portal if eligible. Customers must go into an office:

— If a customer used the online convenience service on their last renewal.

— If a customer is not REAL ID compliant.

— If a customer wishes to update their photo.

— If the customer changes their name using an original or certified court order or marriage certificate.

— If a customer wishes to add or remove a designation or has a court order to update their credential.

— If a customer is getting a Florida driver license or ID card for the first time.

— If the customer holds a commercial driver license.

— If the license has the word “TEMPORARY” printed on it.

Please visit our ‘What to Bring’ page for information regarding what to bring to renew or replace a credential.