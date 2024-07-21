Beyond Biden, Democrats are split over who would be next —VP Harris or launch a ‘mini primary’

As Democrats churn over whether President Joe Biden should stay in the 2024 race, the party turmoil is deepening over whether his Vice President Kamala Harris is next in line for the job or if a “mini primary” should be quickly launched to choose a new nominee before the party’s August convention.
Harris hit the campaign fundraising circuit Saturday in breezy Provincetown, Massachusetts, and picked up a nod from the state’s prominent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said before the visit that if Biden were to step aside, his vice president is “ready to step up.”
At the event, which organizers said raised $2 million and was attended by 1,000 guests, Harris did not mention the calls for Biden to leave the race or for her to replace him, instead repeating one of her regular campaign lines: “We’re going to win this election,” she said.
“Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in equality? Do we believe in the promise of America? Then are we ready to fight for it?” she called to a cheering crowd. “When we fight, we win.”
But installing Harris to the top of the ticket, which would be a history-making moment for the party elevating the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent as its presidential nominee, is not at all certain. Officials from the highest ranks, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, prefer an open process, some believing it would strengthen any Democratic nominee to confront Republican Donald Trump.
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
3 comments
Demo Comedy Show
July 21, 2024 at 9:07 am
Bypass Ka Mana and then label the Demo Party as racist. This is karma at its best
Elvis Pitts [FKA Earl] Pitts American
July 21, 2024 at 10:14 am
Good Morn Ting Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
Dont be fooled by tje many lame media attempts with the obvious intent to make you less intelegent voters who identify as Democrats think the leftists have a “Snow Balls Chance In HEII of winning the POTUS race.
Your Real leadership, 8arak, Michelle, 0pra, and Pocahants (Warren) are desperatly trying to make as many of ypu lame brains think theres a chance at keeping the office of POTUS in order to prevent y’all’s lazy @ss’s from staying home on election day and thus loose the down balot votes for House & Senate.
See the lies and chicanery of your Dook Leadership on display.
Also now that the media leadership clearly sees no chance at POTUS for the left what they traditionally do is discount their advertizing fees (just for the left) … not by charging less but by transfering the lions share of their POTUS advertizement fees to down ballot Senate and House Democratic candidates.
The Republicans know about this but have been too chickin-$hit to do anything about it. I, Elvis Pitts American, will meet with President Trump in The Oval Office about cleaning this media collusion up soon after his Inaguration.
This Golden Nugget Sage Wisdom Drop has been brought to Our Great Nation courtsey of The Elvis Pitts American Fan Club.
Elvis Pitts American
George
July 21, 2024 at 10:34 am
Time for more meth, Lil’ Earl.