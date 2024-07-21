July 21, 2024
Six Florida cities among top 10 best U.S. towns to buy home for first time
Six Florida cities are among the best for first-time homebuyers.

Home: House is Sold Successfully

Potential homebuyers out to get that first house have a real good shot at fulfilling their dreams in Florida. In fact, half a dozen Florida cities dominate a new top-10 list of best cities for people to buy their first homes.

A recently-published study by Wallethub ranked multiple Florida cities among the best places in America for first-time homebuyers. The top five cities on the list are all from Florida including Palm Bay at the top followed by Cape Coral, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and Orlando filling out the top five respectively. Surprise, Arizona was ranked sixth but another Florida city, Lakeland came in at the seventh position.

Wallethub used 22 key housing market indicators to compare to 300 U.S. housing markets to compile the list.

Top Florida government officials were quick to credit Gov. Ron DeSantis for crating an economic environment conducive to home ownership in Florida.

“Governor DeSantis has taken a steadfast, pro job seeker, pro job creator, always staying on the front foot approach to elevating the many incredible places to live, work and play in Florida,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly in a prepared statement. “It’s through the Governor’s focus on workforce readiness, infrastructure readiness, public safety, conservative financial stewardship, and a persistent focus on lowering the cost of living that Florida’s communities continue to elevate and attract families from around the nation.”

The remaining top 10 cities most suitable for first-time homebuyers, according to the Wallethub study, included Boise, Idaho at eighth, Gilbert, Arizona, ninth and Henderson, Nevada at 10th.

Eight out of the ten worst cities for first-time homeowners were in California, according to the study.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories