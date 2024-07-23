Bullseye: Tom Leek secures endorsement of NRA political arm

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) political arm has fired off an endorsement of Tom Leek in the Senate District 7 Republican Primary.

The NRA Political Victory Fund issued its scorecard and a number of endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primaries. Grades were based on voting records and stated positions by candidates, and the group marked endorsed candidates for legislative races at the federal and state level.

“I will always defend the Second Amendment, and I’m honored to have the recognition and endorsement of the NRA-PVF in our Republican Primary for the State Senate,” said Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican.

He’s running in Senate District 7, where he’s in a Republican Primary against former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and former professional wrestler Gerry James. The NRA graded Leek with an “A,” meaning he is a “solidly pro-gun candidate” who has “supported NRA positions on key votes in elective office or a candidate with a demonstrated record of support on Second Amendment issues.”

Of note, the organization issued a grade of “AQ” to Shoar, meaning the organization considers him a “pro-gun candidate” based solely on responses to an official questionnaire, though Shoar has no voting record to back that up. Shoar previously held an elected post, but an administrative one as a Sheriff.

James did not fill out a questionnaire.

Democrat George “T” Hill will face the Republican Primary winner in November. The NRA only issued grades and endorsements for candidates in August Primaries, and Hill won the Democratic nomination unopposed.

Regardless, the district leans heavily Republican. More than 69% of voters there backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and almost 60% supported Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Leek also picked up an endorsement this week from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and he has the backing of the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.