July 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bullseye: Tom Leek secures endorsement of NRA political arm
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-House Appropriations Chair Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, listens to a question just before the House approved the budget, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJuly 23, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

2028 too late? JD Vance tops Ron DeSantis, other Floridians in GOP nomination poll

HeadlinesJax

Ron DeSantis endorses Tony Ricardo in Duval County School Board race

APoliticalHeadlines

Ocala, other Florida cities among most popular U.S. relocation destinations

FLAPOL030824CH028
The Ormond Beach Republican secured the group's backing thanks to his voting record in the House.

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) political arm has fired off an endorsement of Tom Leek in the Senate District 7 Republican Primary.

The NRA Political Victory Fund issued its scorecard and a number of endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primaries. Grades were based on voting records and stated positions by candidates, and the group marked endorsed candidates for legislative races at the federal and state level.

“I will always defend the Second Amendment, and I’m honored to have the recognition and endorsement of the NRA-PVF in our Republican Primary for the State Senate,” said Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican.

He’s running in Senate District 7, where he’s in a Republican Primary against former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and former professional wrestler Gerry James. The NRA graded Leek with an “A,” meaning he is a “solidly pro-gun candidate” who has “supported NRA positions on key votes in elective office or a candidate with a demonstrated record of support on Second Amendment issues.”

Of note, the organization issued a grade of “AQ” to Shoar, meaning the organization considers him a “pro-gun candidate” based solely on responses to an official questionnaire, though Shoar has no voting record to back that up. Shoar previously held an elected post, but an administrative one as a Sheriff.

James did not fill out a questionnaire.

Democrat George “T” Hill will face the Republican Primary winner in November. The NRA only issued grades and endorsements for candidates in August Primaries, and Hill won the Democratic nomination unopposed.

Regardless, the district leans heavily Republican. More than 69% of voters there backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and almost 60% supported Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Leek also picked up an endorsement this week from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and he has the backing of the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOcala, other Florida cities among most popular U.S. relocation destinations

nextRon DeSantis endorses Tony Ricardo in Duval County School Board race

One comment

  • Bucket of warm…

    July 23, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    Shows how absurd NRA endorsements are when an actual former LEO doesn’t receive an unqualified endorsement.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories