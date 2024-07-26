July 26, 2024
Vern Buchanan touts business, legislative record in 2 new TV ads
Vern Buchanan. Screenshot via "That's Vern." ad.

Jacob Ogles

Vern Buchanan
1 ad notes that Buchanan passed 33 bills under 4 different Presidents.

Two new ads promoting U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s re-election are reaching voters in the Bradenton area.

Each 30-second video spot describes the Longboat Key Republican’s record both in the business world and the “halls of Congress.” And neither makes any mention of Buchanan’s Republican or Democratic challengers this cycle.

“Vern Buchanan has only known one speed,” a narrator states in one ad. “Because whether it’s creating jobs or making life a bit better for others, slowing down is not an option.”

That ad, entitled “That’s Vern,” runs video of the incumbent in Washington and newspaper clips of his days as a car dealership magnate. It notes that since Buchanan’s election to Congress in 2006, he has introduced dozens of bills that became law.

“It’s why Vern has passed 33 bills into law under four different Presidents,” the narrator states. “He’s done it for our veterans, for our seniors, for our children, for Southwest Florida. That’s Congressman Vern Buchanan.”

A separate spot, called “Vern Delivers,” focuses on policy, stressing his positions on immigration and on supporting Israel and law enforcement.

“Vern Buchanan has delivered for us, securing the border and cracking down on illegal immigration, standing up for law enforcement who keep our communities safe, siding with Israel against the pro Hamas mocks invading America’s streets, all while steering critical funding for Manatee and Hillsborough counties,” a narrator states. “Vern Buchanan. He delivers, always.”

The ad notes endorsements for Buchanan by Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Florida’s 16th Congressional District covers all of Manatee County and much of South Hillsborough County.

Buchanan’s campaign said the ads will run in equal buys on broadcast television, cable and digital platforms.

Buchanan faces Eddie Speir in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner advanced to the winner of a Democratic Primary between Trent Miller and Jan Schneider. The district leans heavily Republican.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

