Last Call for 7.29.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Florida politicians are castigating Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over his dubious claim he won re-election.

Maduro and his opposition, former diplomat Edmundo González, are both claiming victory in the disputed election, which was called early Monday by Venezuela’s National Election Council, which claimed Maduro garnered 51% of the vote. The Election Council said 80% of the country’s voting stations were counted.

González, whose election would have ended the Chavista regime, has asserted the official result is suspect, pointing to exit polls that showed him ahead of Maduro. This is not the first Venezuelan election to face questions about its legitimacy.

As Venezuelan citizens flood the streets of Caracas in protest, Florida politicians on both sides of the aisle are calling for the Biden administration to apply more pressure on the South American nation.

“The Florida Democratic Party unequivocally condemns Nicolas Maduro’s attempt to steal the Venezuelan presidential election,” Florida Democratic Party Nikki Fried said in a news release.

“We’re proud to stand with Venezuelans in Venezuela, Florida, and beyond as they fight for a free democratic society, and we call on President Biden and world leaders to demand transparency and accountability for Maduro and his administration — starting with an internationally supervised recount. people — clearly expressed in yesterday’s exit polls — must prevail.”

Though an ideological opposite, Republican U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz’s statement hit many of the same beats.

“Maduro lost the election in Venezuela badly, then simply declared anyway,” Gaetz said. “He is an illegitimate dictator. We must stand with the people of Venezuela and the diaspora throughout the world in calling for an end of his murderous regime. It is sad but true that a nation can vote its way into socialism, but almost always has to fight its way out.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said, “This clear act of manipulation undermines the will of the Venezuelan people and challenges democratic principles across the hemisphere.”

“From Miami-Dade County, we stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people and call on the international community, particularly the Biden administration, to take concrete steps to demand justice and ensure a free and transparent electoral process in Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windemere Republican and the first Venezuelan American in the Legislature, also released a statement slamming Maduro’s socialist regime.

“Times like these remind us why socialism can be voted in, but removing it is nearly impossible. I urge the Biden administration and America’s regional partners to act swiftly and not recognize Venezuela’s illegitimate election,” she said.

The Biden administration has since condemned the results and accused Maduro of electoral manipulation, saying his representatives have stripped the election results of “any credibility,” and that more sanctions could be placed on the country.

Quote of the Day

“This is potentially Obama on steroids.”

—Texas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, on the 2024 presidential race’s transformation.

Florida athletes looking ahead at the Paris games

Already at the Paris games, Florida has been represented on the podium and there are more chances for Sunshine State athletes to shine.

In the first days of the games, Plantation native Kassidy Cook won gold in synchronized diving, and Green Cove Springs’ Caeleb Dressel won gold when he anchored the 4×100 meter freestyle relay team to a win in the pool. Katie Ledecky, now an assistant coach at the University of Florida, took bronze in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, her 11th Olympic medal.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s Olympics finals, former Gator Robert Finke, who took gold in the 800-meter freestyle final in Tokyo will try for back-to-back golds in the event (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Three-time Olympic trap shooting champion Vincent Hancock of Port Charlotte competes in the trap shooting finals (9:30 a.m. ET, Peacock). He is the only competitor to ever repeat as gold medalist in the event.

Boca Raton’s Caroline Marks will compete in the Olympic surfing quarterfinals competition on Tuesday (1 p.m. ET, Peacock) if she gets through the heats, as she is expected to this evening. The Olympic surfing competition is being held in Teahupo’o, Tahiti. Marks, the 2023 World Surfing League Champion, has a chance to bring home the gold.

Also on Tuesday, Miami’s Dominque Stater competes in windsurfing. She took the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Chile last year.

The US concludes group play in men’s soccer on Tuesday. Jacksonville’s Djordje Mihailovic and Nathan Harriel, born in Oldsmar, are on the roster as the Americans face Guinea (1 p.m. ET, USA Network). It’s a key match for the US, who sits second in the group standings. The Americans are tied with New Zealand with three points but have the edge in goal differential over the Kiwis. If the US beats Guinea, New Zealand would have to top France and make up a two-goal differential to have a chance to get past the United States. However, a US draw would open the door for New Zealand to potentially sneak into the knockout round.

