July 29, 2024
Florida Highway Patrol nabs top honors for coolest patrol car
Florida Highway Patrol cruisers were named the best looking in the U.S.

Drew Dixon

TROOPERCAR
The Space Coast played key role in making FHP cars so attractive.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has the most attractive enforcement vehicles and the agency is getting some recognition for it.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) named FHP vehicles as the winner of the 2024 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition. The entry for FHP for consideration was helped considerably by using imagery associated with one of the coolest places on earth at the Kennedy Space Center.

The image submitted which claimed the award featured an FHP patrol unit backed up by a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral. The blend of images made the FHP cruiser look quite literally out of this world with help from the United Launch Alliance and National Reconnaissance Alliance. The backing image was taken at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex on April 18, 2024, during the final liftoff of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy.

“This year, we took the competition to new heights and were able to showcase Florida’s Space Coast,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I am proud of my team and grateful for the incredible support we have seen from our public safety partners, state leaders, and most importantly, our citizens. Thank you for backing the black and tan.”

“This competition is very important to our troopers, who are truly ambassadors for Florida,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Florida came together for the win, but the real winner is the public that benefits from cooperative law enforcement nationwide working toward public safety. I am incredibly proud of our FHP Family and our Florida law enforcement partners, who truly made it happen back-to-back.”

The competition started June 15 with 49 states entering submissions for consideration.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

