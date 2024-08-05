August 5, 2024
Aerosmith’s retirement leads to rumors about Disney World’s Rock ‘n Roller Coaster
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs in 2023. (Image via AP)

Gabrielle RussonAugust 5, 2024

Steven Tyler
Is the Aerosmith ride in danger of closing at Disney World?

Aerosmith is retiring from touring after 76-year-old lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury. That news led theme parks fans to speculate: What does that mean for the Aerosmith-themed roller coaster at Disney World?

Could Rock ’n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith get replaced with new music?

Florida Politics reached out to Disney to comment on whether the Hollywood Studios ride will be updated with a different band. Could Disney release details on what’s next at the D23 fan expo this weekend, where the company has often revealed new projects? Perhaps unsurprisingly,  Disney did not immediately respond to comment for this story.

The indoor ride was listed as open as normal Monday on Disney’s website.

The launch coaster shoots you from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds, with more G forces than a space shuttle crew feels at liftoff. It was a wild ride, Tyler told reporters when the band was in town for the grand opening in 1999 at Disney World.

“I don’t think Walt Disney had this, or us, in mind when he was drawing pants on the mouse,” Tyler said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “But a roller coaster is so radical — and rock ‘n’ roll being the Devil’s music, it is a perfect match.”

Band members urged Disney to add more thrills. They even advised Disney on how to set up the studio instruments for the pre-show, spray-painted luggage on display at the end of the ride, according to the Sentinel. They test rode the ride before it was open to the public. Their suggestions: Tune up the music.

“We’re Imagineers,” said Joe Perry, who is rated one of the best guitarists of all-time. “We have hard hats that say that on them.”

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster opened in 1999, a different era at The Walt Disney Co. Michael Eisner was in charge, and Hollywood Studios was still called Disney-MGM Studios back then.

News stories from that year were about Disney launching its free FastPass ride reservations (that ended during the pandemic). You could see teen pop star Britney Spears performing her taped concert special at the park. Disney was planning the Millennium party. Some key Imagineers had left the company, adding anxiety and creating tension between Disney’s creative teams and the business side.

Back then, Disney — cuter and tamer — lacked the thrill rides of its competitor Universal, which opened Islands of Adventure earlier that year with two big coasters.

Disney’s response to win over teenagers and adults who might be less impressed with Cinderella or Mickey Mouse? Blast “Sweet Emotion” in your ear on a roller coaster produces about 5 Gs.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories