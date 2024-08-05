August 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniella Levine Cava, James Reyes kick off early voting in Miami-Dade

Jesse SchecknerAugust 5, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough voters to decide this year on property tax increase for schools, teacher pay

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices jump 6 cents as oil prices hit 2-month low

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump campaign condemns ‘skewed’ national CBS/YouGov poll

James Reyes Daniella Levine Cava
Early voting runs Aug. 5-18 at 23 locations across the county.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the county’s Chief of Public Safety, James Reyes, are kicking off early voting with events in Coral Gables in Miami featuring elected local and state officials.

Levine Cava’s event is first, at 10 a.m., at the Coral Gables Branch Library (3443 Segovia St.). Other participants include Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, El Portal Mayor Omar Nickerson, North Miami Beach Mayor Evan Piper, Coral Gables Commissioner Rhonda Anderson and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Reyes’ event is at 11 a.m. at the Joseph Caleb Center (5400 NW 22nd Ave., Ste. 205). Participants include Homestead Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Florida City Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, North Miami Beach Commissioners Jay Chernoff and Daniela Jean, and Miami Gardens Council members Reggie Leon and Robert Stephens.

Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job, is running for a second four-year term. She faces six challengers in a technically nonpartisan race, including Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, former Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, actor Carlos Garín, social media influencer Alex Otaola, trapeze artist Miguel Quintero and transport executive Eddy Rojas.

All seven mayoral candidates are on the Primary ballot. If no candidate received more than 50% of the vote by Aug. 20, the two top vote-getters will compete in a runoff through the Nov. 5 General Election.

Reyes, whom Levine Cava hired last year and endorsed after he announced his candidacy this year, faces three Democratic opponents: Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and former Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

The winner will take on whoever emerges victorious from an 11-person Republican Primary between Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Joe Martinez, Rolando Riera, Ernie Rodriguez and Joe Sanchez.

Levine Cava and Reyes’ campaign teams feature many of the same people, including campaign manager Christian Ulvert and communications consultant Claire VanSusteren.

Early voting runs Aug. 5-18 at 23 locations across the county, viewable below.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillsborough voters to decide this year on property tax increase for schools, teacher pay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories