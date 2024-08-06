Orange County’s hotel tax revenue rises in June

In good news for the Orlando tourism industry, the Orange County hotel tax revenue jumped to $30.5 million in June, officials said.

“June 2024 collections were higher than June 2023 collections by $519,200 or 1.7%,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said in a press release. “Compared to last month, June collections were higher than May collections by $2.2 million or 7.6%.”

In Orange County, the 6% Tourist Development Tax (TDT) on hotel rooms generates money toward entertainment venues, like the Orange County Convention Center or the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, as well as funding Visit Orlando’s marketing.

June’s metro Orlando hotel occupancy fell to 72.9%, down from 1.5% from June 2023, according to Visit Orlando’s latest update. Meanwhile, the average daily rate rose 1.9% to $189.08.

The biggest tourism event of the month was Disney World officially opening Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which replaced Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom.

Another popular event coming up for Orlando locals and tourists is Magical Dining, when three-course, prix-fixe menus cost $40 or $60 per person in a fundraiser for local charities. Magical Dining runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30 at some of Orlando’s most prestigious and most highly rated restaurants.

And in late Summer, all the major theme parks get ready to celebrate Halloween early in Orlando. The Spooky Season extends from August all the way up until Oct. 31.

Looking ahead, Visit Orlando gave mixed reviews about whether tourism numbers will be up later in the year.

“Our data shows that Orlando’s Hotel Demand for the third quarter from July to September is expected to lag slightly behind last year, with on-the-books room nights trailing by 1%,” Visit Orlando’s President and CEO Casandra Matej said in a statement.

“Short-term rentals are pacing 3% ahead in demand. Advance airline ticket sales for Q3 are up 5.4% from the same time last year, with increases in both domestic and international markets, suggesting a potential surge in short-term hotel bookings for August/September.”