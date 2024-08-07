August 7, 2024
Florida Medical Association PAC backs Nick Primrose, cites ‘commitment to public service’

Robert HaughnAugust 7, 2024

'Mr. Primrose has shown his commitment to public service throughout his career, and we are excited to work with him in the Florida House,' said FMA PAC President Charles Chase.

Another major player in The Process is endorsing Nick Primrose in his House District 18 bid.

The Florida Medical Association PAC (FMA PAC) and Primrose’s campaign announced the endorsement for the Republican candidate with a statement from FMA PAC President Charles Chase.

“The FMA PAC proudly endorses Nick Primrose in House District 18,” Chase said. “Mr. Primrose has shown his commitment to public service throughout his career, and we are excited to work with him in the Florida House.”

The FMA PAC says they work to elect candidates that they believe will help further the FMA’s advocacy agenda. The PAC collects contributions from physicians, medical students and other medical research affiliates to endorse who they believe are medicine-friendly candidates. The FMA reports that 96.7% of the candidates they endorsed in the 2022 Midterms won their election.

Primrose served as Deputy General Counsel for both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott, providing legal counsel. Under DeSantis, he served as the General Counsel of the Division of Emergency Management, and worked under that position while navigating the administration’s actions related to COVID, which is experience that the FMA PAC highlights in their endorsement.

“As Florida’s population grows and adapts to the demands for greater access to healthcare, the Florida Medical Association plays a key role in making sure our state continues to provide quality medical care to our residents and many visitors,” Primrose said.

“I am thankful for their endorsement and look forward to working together on removing barriers to high-quality and compassionate care, bringing more highly skilled physicians to the state, and ensuring Floridians’ healthcare is prioritized.”

This is another big endorsement this week for Primrose, with DeSantis endorsing him on Tuesday. He has also received endorsements from Scott and the term-limited HD 18 Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

The race for HD 18 has Primrose facing Republican Kim Kendall in the Primary Race on Aug. 20. Democrat Keith Matthews is unopposed and will face the Republican nominee in the General Election on Nov. 5.

HD 18 covers the St. John’s County area in northeastern Florida.

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

