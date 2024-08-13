Joe Babits leaves CD 8 race, endorses John Hearton

Opposition to former Senate President Mike Haridopolos’ congressional campaign has consolidated.

Just over a week before the Aug. 20 Republican Primary, Joe Babits suspended his campaign and endorsed John Hearton. That leaves Hearton as the only active Republican running besides Haridopolos.

“I joined this race because I wanted change. It wasn’t enough to just vote conservative but you have to be effective,” Babits said.

“I got into this race because I really wanted change. Along the way I got to meet John. It doesn’t take long to realize that God was at the center of John’s life, and when you meet people like that, you want to be around them, so some of that grace will fall on you.”

Both Babits and Hearton had filed before Haridopolos, intending to run against longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. But during qualification week, Haridopolos filed for the district at the last minute, and Posey announced his retirement within hours.

That left Haridopolos the only well-known candidate running for the open seat against perennial candidates. But Hearton hopes consolidating opposition will give him a greater chance at winning the Republican nomination over Haridopolos next week. Brian Jones, a Republican who failed to qualify for the seat, has also backed Hearton.

“They are good, hardworking Americans like most of us. Both entered the race for the right reasons — to stand against corruption and to stand up for the American people, specifically the citizens of Brevard and Indian River Counties,” Hearton said. “I am grateful for their support of and faith in me to represent our community.”

Babits said the move made sense and hoped his supporters would follow his example.

“I am about change, and John is about change. I am suspending my campaign today and asking my supporters to vote for John Hearton,” Babits said. “If you want change, John can deliver change. I fully endorse John Hearton as he brings ability and integrity to this Congressional race.”