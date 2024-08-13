August 13, 2024
Personnel note: Bob Boyd named Vice Chair of NAICUSE Board
Bob Boyd, president and CEO of Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, says his schools are ready to roll out the welcome mat.

robert boyd
“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of NAICUSE."

Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida President and CEO Bob Boyd has been selected as Vice Chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities State Executives.

NAICUSE is comprised of executives who lead the nation’s state associations representing the independent private college and university sector. The group represents private independent colleges and universities in 38 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of NAICUSE,” Boyd said. “Together we will advance our mission, champion innovation and workforce production and ensure that private independent colleges and universities continue to thrive nationwide.”

Before becoming ICUF’s President, Boyd served as the association’s General Counsel, a professor of business law and business communications at Flagler College and a lobbyist focusing on education, aviation and administrative law.

In addition to leading ICUF, Boyd also serves as the President and CEO of the Florida Independent College Fund and as the Executive Director of the Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Boyd to the Florida Credentials Review Committee and the Florida Talent Development Council. Previously, former Gov. Jeb Bush appointed him to the U.S. Office of Civil Rights Partnership Team with Florida on Minority Higher Education. He is also a former member of the Business/Higher Education Partnership of the Council of 100.

Boyd is the first ICUF President to have graduated from an ICUF institution, Rollins College.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

