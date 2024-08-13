Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.13.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “Donald Trump revisits his talking points in delayed online talk with Elon Musk” via The New York Times — Trump, making his return to an old haunt, spoke on X with Musk, who has pledged to support Trump’s campaign. The discussion was delayed for more than 40 minutes as technical problems, which Musk blamed on a large cyberattack known as a denial-of-service attack, made the online event inaccessible to many. Musk is proving a sympathetic interviewer, agreeing with Trump’s claims and staying out of the way as the former President rattles off familiar talking points recycled from his stump speech. They have both focused their remarks on how the United States needs a President who seems tough and intimidating, presenting themselves to fans as fighters.

Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida President and CEO Bob Boyd has been selected as Vice Chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities State Executives.

NAICUSE is comprised of executives who lead the nation’s state associations representing the independent private college and university sector. The group represents private independent colleges and universities in 38 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of NAICUSE,” Boyd said. “Together, we will advance our mission, champion innovation and workforce production, and ensure that private independent colleges and universities continue to thrive nationwide.”

Before becoming ICUF’s President, Boyd served as the association’s General Counsel, a professor of business law and business communications at Flagler College and a lobbyist focusing on education, aviation and administrative law.

In addition to leading ICUF, Boyd is also the President and CEO of the Florida Independent College Fund and the Executive Director of the Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Boyd to the Florida Credentials Review Committee and the Florida Talent Development Council. Previously, former Gov. Jeb Bush appointed him to the U.S. Office of Civil Rights Partnership Team with Florida on Minority Higher Education. He is also a former member of the Business/Higher Education Partnership of the Council of 100.

Boyd is the first ICUF President to have graduated from an ICUF institution, Rollins College.

—@RealDonaldTrump: Are you better off now than you were when I was President? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!

—@CNNSOTU: Asked if he believes Kamala Harris is Black, @JDVance responds, “I believe that Kamala Harris is whatever she says she is,” and calls her a “chameleon” for changing some policy positions. @DanaBashCNN asks, given Vance’s past criticism of Trump, “Why are you not a chameleon?”

—@MattGertz: Trump on X: Anodyne campaign messaging that throws a bone to his beleaguered normal-adjacent supporters. Trump on Truth Social: Video of Terrence Williams saying Kamala Harris has been “stealing a Black woman’s identity” and “ain’t really Black.”

—@sherman4949: I like the tweets pondering if NBC will use Snoop again for the 2028 Olympics … as if NBC would use him for Paris and not L.A.

“Ben Sasse’s spending spree: Former UF president channeled millions to GOP allies, secretive contracts” via Garrett Shanley of The Independent Florida Alligator — Sasse ballooned spending under the president’s office to $17.3 million in his first year in office — up from $5.6 million in former UF President Kent Fuchs’ last year, according to publicly available administrative budget data.

The spending surge was mainly driven by lucrative contracts with big-name consulting firms and high-salaried, remote positions for Sasse’s former U.S. Senate staff and Republican officials.

Sasse’s consulting contracts have been kept largely under wraps, leaving the public in the dark about what the contracted firms did to earn their fees. The university also declined to clarify specific duties carried out by Sasse’s ex-Senate staff, several of whom were salaried as presidential advisers.

The university said Sasse’s budget expansion went through the “appropriate approval process” but did not answer questions about how Sasse bankrolled his splurges, where the funds originated or who authorized the spending.

Sasse promised during his ascension to the UF presidency in Fall 2022 that he would divorce himself from partisan politics under what he called a vow of “political celibacy.”

But the Senator-turned-university president quietly broke that promise in his 17-month term at the university’s helm, hiring six ex-Senate staffers and two former Republican officials to high-paying, remote jobs at the university.

Sasse raised his former Senate staff’s salaries at UF by an average of 44% compared to their Capitol Hill pay, contributing to a $4.3 million increase in presidential salary expenses over Fuchs’ last year in office.

In Sasse’s first full fiscal year at the university’s helm, travel expenses for the president’s office soared to $633,000 — over 20 times higher than Fuchs’ annual average of $28,000. Sasse spent more on travel in his 17 months at UF than Fuchs’ entire eight-year tenure.

—@Deggans: So glad to see an independent, student-led publication breaking important news. So sad that Florida’s professional commercial newspapers have declined to the point that The Alligator’s work is so necessary …

Meanwhile … “UF Trustees approve largest raises in two decades for faculty and staff” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — University of Florida (UF) faculty and staff are about to get a bump in pay after the school’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the most substantial raises employees have seen in two decades. Under the merit raise approval, faculty will get a 4% increase in pay, while staff workers at the university will get a 3.75% pay hike. “I asked the university to find savings of $25 million that we would then invest in our faculty,” Board Chair Mori Hosseini said. UF leadership noted the substantial raises are an important retention tool for current employees at the school.

“DNC launches first Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ad blitz” via Erin Doherty of Axios — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching its first ad blitz since Harris and Walz officially became the party’s presidential and VP nominees. One of those ads is a billboard on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, a splashy reminder that Democrats are making a play for the state that Republicans thought they had in the bag. The DNC says it is launching more than 80 billboards, which will run in English and Spanish, in and around the major metropolitan areas in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Cities on the list include Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Asheville and Grand Rapids.

“Pro-Trump super PAC plans $100M ad blitz” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — MAGA Inc., the principal Trump-aligned super PAC, announced the reservations in a memo to “Interested Parties” on Monday. The commercials will air in seven Rust Belt and Sun Belt states that are likely to determine the outcome of the election. The group’s attack — which will coincide with the start of next week’s Democratic National Convention — focuses on Harris’ immigration policies and her past record as a prosecutor, according to a person familiar with the super PAC’s plans who was granted anonymity to describe them. The ads will air in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

—“Who is ahead in Harris vs. Trump 2024 presidential polls right now?” via Lenny Bronner, Diane Napolitano, Kati Perry and Luis Melgar of The Washington Post

“The old man and the tweet: Trump world holds its breath as he returns to X” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — Trump’s return to X and the mini-rally plan are part of a larger effort to try and reset the campaign as Harris continues to gain steam, troubling the Trump campaign and its supporters. In Trump’s broad circle of longtime advisers, confidants and former campaign and White House staffers, the ex-President is seen not just as the cause of his current problems but also the antidote to them. “The media narrative is all pro-Kamala, so if you want to call anything a ‘reset,’ the [former] President is resetting that in his own voice,” one Trump adviser said of his decision to start posting on X. “This is his campaign. We work for him. He sets the message.” The problem for the campaign is that the message is often strange, nonlinear, and, at times, incoherent.

“‘AI’ crowds and unskewed polls: Trump prepares to reject another loss” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Why would Trump and his allies spread a false claim about attendance at a rally that was covered on C-SPAN? In part because many elements of Trump’s base have embraced rejections of basic reality for years. In part, it’s confirmation bias, with partisans being more likely to accept false information as true when it supports their preexisting beliefs. But in part, it’s because Trump and his allies are already eagerly raising questions about the reliability of measures of Harris’ support — and by extension, the reliability of the results in November. “Trump told one aide,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported, “that Democrats were trying to ‘steal’ the election again from him — comparing the reshuffling of the Democratic ticket to when state legislatures changed voting rules midway through the 2020 Election cycle because of the COVID pandemic.”

“Mike Waltz: Harris and ‘fraud’ Walz are a recipe for disaster on China, military strength” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Mike Waltz said on Fox News over the weekend that the U.S. will fall behind on China and its “recruiting crisis” in the military if Harris and Minnesota Gov. Walz win the 2024 Election. “China is racing ahead militarily and the U.S. is in the grips of a deep recruiting crisis,” he said. “We can’t afford to have someone who lied about his military record like Tim Walz leading us. We’ve got to get President Trump back in as Commander-in-Chief!” Waltz, a combat-decorated Green Beret, called Walz a “fraud” over recent reports the Minnesota Governor exaggerated the extent of his military service. In one instance, Walz said he “carried” weapons “into war” while advocating for gun control. Walz never, in fact, was deployed to a war zone, and served within the National Guard in Italy during the War on Terror.

“Why Trump flew to campaign events on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane last weekend” via Julie K. Brown and Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Trump’s campaign flew in a blue Gulfstream jet formerly owned by sex trafficker Epstein, using it to travel to several campaign fundraisers over the weekend, the Miami Herald has confirmed. Trump, en route on his own private plane to a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana, last week, unexpectedly landed in Billings because of mechanical problems, a campaign spokesperson said. He and part of his staff then flew on a small charter to Bozeman for a rally Friday night. The next day, he switched to another larger Gulfstream with a serial number that matches a plane once owned by Epstein, his former neighbor in Palm Beach, the campaign confirmed. “The campaign had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr. Epstein,” the spokesperson said, adding that the charter was commissioned by a vendor that has often been used by the campaign. “We heard about the former owner through the media.”

Narrator: “It’s not!” — “Florida Democrats say GOP lead of 1 million is thanks to voter roll tampering” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Florida Democrats reacted to the news over the weekend that the Republican Party of Florida hit a major political milestone, leading state Democrats by over 1 million registered voters. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said the results are a “product of a systematic and coordinated effort of Republican voter suppression tactics, which has eliminated millions of Democratic voters from the rolls over the past year, marking them inactive and canceling mail-in-ballots.” Fried claimed Florida Republicans have “used every dirty trick in the book to suppress votes.” “All the Republicans have is smoke and mirrors. Donald Trump, Rick Scott, and Florida Republicans know they’re in trouble,” she said.

“Matt Gaetz says he opposes proposed amendment legalizing marijuana for adults” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Gaetz has long been a proponent for making it easier for people to have access to marijuana during a career that started out in the Florida Legislature and then on to Congress. Last year, Gaetz proposed to stop testing members of the military for cannabis use. But Gaetz says he will be voting against Amendment 3, which would allow adults 21 or older to possess recreational marijuana if voters approve the ballot language in November. “Regardless of how someone feels about abortion or marijuana, I don’t believe that those issues should be resolved in the state constitution,” Gaetz said during a gaggle with several reporters.

Abortions tick down after six-week ban — State data shows 40,499 had been performed this year in Florida through the end of July, representing a downtick following the implementation of the six-week abortion ban on May 1. Florida has averaged more than 80,000 abortions per year this decade, with 84,052 reported during calendar year 2023. AHCA’s data shows 37,551 first-trimester abortions, 2,013 second-trimester abortions and 3 third-trimester abortions have been performed this year.

“Dozens of pregnant women, some bleeding or in labor, are turned away from ERs despite federal law” via Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press — Bleeding and in pain, Kyleigh Thurman didn’t know her doomed pregnancy could kill her. Emergency room doctors at Ascension Seton Williamson in Texas handed her a pamphlet on miscarriage and told her to “let nature take its course” before discharging her without treatment for her ectopic pregnancy. When the 25-year-old returned three days later, still bleeding, doctors finally agreed to give her an injection to end the pregnancy. It was too late. The fertilized egg growing on Thurman’s fallopian tube ruptured it, destroying part of her reproductive system. That’s according to a complaint Thurman and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed last week asking the government to investigate whether the hospital violated federal law when staff failed to treat her initially in February 2023.

“Sen. Marco Rubio endorses Arizona Republican Kari Lake in Senate race: ‘Proven fighter’” via Cameron Arcand of the New York Post — Sen. Rubio has endorsed Arizona Republican Lake in her race for the Senate, he said. “Kari Lake is the proven fighter we need in the Senate to secure the border, grow our economy, lower the cost of living and push pro-family policies,” Rubio said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse her for Senate in Arizona. Her opponent votes with Kamala Harris 100% of the time. Kari will be a strong voice for all Arizonans.” Rubio, who has been in the Senate since 2011, is one of more than 30 Republican Senators who have thrown their support behind Lake.

“The Book of Randy” via Alex Kane of Jewish Currents — Randy Fine sat back in his office chair, preparing for another meeting on an April day full of them. Flanked by the American and Floridian flags, the Republican state Representative opened his laptop to discuss Brevard County’s child welfare services with a staffer from Family Partnerships of Central Florida. But before getting down to business, the two made small talk. “I always wanted to know,” the staffer said, “did you get a notification, ‘yup, it was delivered’?” “It was delivered,” Fine replied happily. “I did get notifications on it.” The “it” in question was a 155-mm artillery shell — an unguided weapon loaded with TNT that bursts into 2,000 metal fragments upon impact, indiscriminately killing everyone within a 160-foot radius.

“In Florida politics, Ron DeSantis endorsements show clout despite fizzled presidential bid” via Gray Rohrer of the Tallahassee Democrat — In 2022, as he romped to a re-election victory, DeSantis also shaped the Legislature and School Boards across the state with key endorsements. Now, two years and one failed presidential bid later, he’s unleashing another round of endorsements, getting involved in races up and down the ballot. This week he endorsed U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn for re-election in District 2, which covers part of the western Panhandle, and Mike Haridopolos, a former state Senate President running for a U.S. House seat in District 8, which covers Brevard and Indian River counties and part of Orange County. Those backings followed endorsements in three open state House races: Nick Primrose in District 18 in northern St. Johns County, Sam Greco in District 19, covering Flagler and part of St. Johns County, and Erika Booth in District 35, which covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

Kat Cammack releases ‘Gator Nation’ ad in CD 3 — Republican U.S. Rep. Cammack released her first districtwide ad of the cycle, titled “Gator Nation.” The ad says Gator Nation “counts on Kat” in Congress and that “in Congress nobody fights harder than Kat Cammack for Florida values,” before highlighting an endorsement from Trump. “Gator Nation is my home, and I will continue to work tirelessly for my constituents to protect and defend their freedoms,” Cammack said in a news release announcing the ad. “I will stand with President Trump to get our country back on track and to secure our nation’s borders, strengthen our economy, protect the unborn, and bring sanity back to Washington.”

Breaking late Monday — “Joe Babits leaves CD 8 race, endorses John Hearton” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Opposition to former Senate President Mike Haridopolos’ congressional campaign has consolidated. Just over a week before the Aug. 20 Republican Primary, Babits suspended his campaign and endorsed Hearton. That leaves Hearton as the only active Republican running besides Haridopolos. “I joined this race because I wanted change. It wasn’t enough to just vote conservative, but you have to be effective,” Babits said. “I got into this race because I really wanted change. Along the way I got to meet John. It doesn’t take long to realize that God was at the center of John’s life, and when you meet people like that, you want to be around them, so some of that grace will fall on you.”

“Tal Siddique worked for the Air Force but never in uniform. Did he cross the ‘stolen valor’ line?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Bradenton Republican has made his work with the Air Force a key part of his campaign. An online bio describes the District 3 County Commission candidate as “a servant-leader who has worked in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Air Force.” He seemed to go a step further in a recent interview with the Anna Maria Island Sun, which quoted Siddique describing his time “in the Air Force.” (Notably, the newspaper reviewed audio of the interview and has since updated its story to reflect Siddique said, “for the Air Force.”) But Siddique never enlisted or held any rank in the Air Force. His campaign did provide an earnings statement from the Department of Defense confirming he worked in a civilian position directly for the Department of Defense. That statement shows he had an hourly rate ($57.51) and earned leave time while in the branch’s employment, compensation offered to employees as opposed to outside contractors.

“Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown sues Rep. Angie Nixon, claims she lied about endorsement” via Ben Becker of Action News Jax — Controversy is exploding in the hotly contested Democratic District 13 State House race between Nixon and Brenda Priestly-Jackson. Action News Jax learned that former Congresswoman Brown is suing Nixon. Brown filed a complaint for injunctive relief against Nixon on Friday, Aug. 9. She says in the lawsuit that Nixon falsified her “Quick Picks” voter guides to show the former Congresswoman endorsing Nixon, but Brown has endorsed Nixon’s opponent, Priestly-Jackson. Brown has produced the guides for decades and sounded off on Facebook Live.

—“More than a dozen Pinellas County leaders back Lindsay Cross for re-election to HD 60” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

Chris Hall endorses Greg Folley for HD 81 — Collier County Commission Chair Hall has endorsed Republican Folley’s campaign for House District 81. “Greg’s proven track record of service, combined with his clear vision for the future of our district, demonstrates that he has the integrity, honesty, and determination required to effectively serve our community. He is unwavering in his commitment to protecting our constitutional rights, keeping taxes low so that hard-working Floridians keep more of their earnings, and strongly supporting our police. Greg recognizes the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe and is dedicated to ensuring they have the resources and respect they deserve,” Hall said. HD 81 is an open seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Bob Rommel. Folley is competing with Yvette Benarroch for the GOP nomination in the Collier County-based district.

FMA endorses Yvette Benarroch in House District 81 — The Florida Medical Association PAC endorsed Republican candidate Benarroch in her bid for House District 81. “The FMA PAC is honored to endorse Yvette Benarroch for Florida House District 81. We have no doubt she’ll be an asset to the House with her previous military service and business background and we hope to collaborate with her on critical health care issues our state faces,” FMA PAC President Charles Chase said in a news release. HD 81 is an open seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Bob Rommel. Benarroch is competing with Greg Folley for the GOP nomination in the Collier County-based district.

“Appeals court backs DeSantis School Board appointment, rejecting election” via Flagler Live — An appeals court Friday ruled that DeSantis can appoint a successor for a Manatee County School Board member who is running for a state House seat. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected arguments by James Golden that an election should be held in November for the School Board seat that will be vacated by Rich Tatem. Under the state’s resign-to-run law, Tatem on May 30 submitted his resignation from the School Board, effective Nov. 5, which is Election Day. Tatem’s term on the School Board otherwise would have ended in 2026. After Tatem submitted the resignation, Golden tried to submit paperwork to run for the School Board seat in November but was denied by Manatee County Supervisor of Elections James Satcher. Golden filed a lawsuit, but a circuit judge dismissed the case.

“Florida insurance market sees first reinsurance price decrease in years” via Steve Evans of Artemis — According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), for the first time in years its Annual Reinsurance Data Call has found that, on average, insurance carriers operating in the state have seen a decrease in the price of their reinsurance. This comes at a time when the regulator is keen to highlight the successes achieved with legislative changes focused on property insurance, which continue to have a positive effect. Florida’s Insurance Commissioner, Michael Yaworsky, highlighted the increasing interest in writing business in Florida. Among the notable news in recent weeks, State Farm said it sees increasing opportunities to underwrite property business in Florida, while a ninth new insurer, Trident Reciprocal Exchange, has been recently approved.

“‘Very disturbing’: Florida teens get longer prison sentences than adults” via Shirsho Dasgupta of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is one of 13 states that give prosecutors unfettered power to try children as adults without getting signoff from a judge. And when judges determine the penalties for those kids, they give them higher sentences on average for felony crimes than older, adult offenders. Danny Knight is one of those kids. He was 17 when he was charged in Pinellas County with robbing a CVS pharmacy at gunpoint with his friends and selling opioid pills. Three years later, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his crimes – a harsh sentence by any standard and longer than current laws would call for based on his offenses. Florida judges have the option to give teenage offenders “juvenile sanctions,” which send them to a juvenile facility rather than prison, or classify them as “youthful offenders,” resulting in either probation or being confined at a camp with other convicted young adults for up to six years.

“Florida’s historic adjunct union movement collapses in the advent of new anti-union law” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — Less than one year after Florida’s sweeping anti-union law fully took effect, all eight adjunct faculty unions at public colleges and universities in Florida have officially been decertified, affecting roughly 8,400 adjunct professors altogether. The new law, described by critics as “union busting,” was over a decade in the making, and has already caused tens of thousands of public employees to lose their union representation and union contracts. The adjunct faculty unions, all represented by the faculty arm of the Service Employees International Union, were formally decertified in late July. “We knew the decertification was coming,” Teresa Greene, a longtime adjunct professor for Valencia College and early supporter of the union, told Orlando Weekly over text. “What can we say?”

“Florida among most expensive U.S. metro markets for business rental rates” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Fort-Myers-Cape Coral area saw the biggest jump in business rental rates in the country in the past year, while Florida in general is seeing hikes in the cost of renting space for entrepreneurs. The Top 10 most expensive business rental space markets were dominated by metropolitan areas in California, which accounted for four of those 10 areas. The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area, which is home to a plethora of technology firms, topped the list, with office rental spaces charging an average of $58 per square foot. The study analyzed the office and business rental markets in major U.S. metropolitan areas using data sourced from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

AFP, Kat Cammack rolling back gas prices in Ocala — Drivers who swing by the Jacksonville Road Marathon station in Ocala tomorrow are in for a blast from the past on Wednesday. Americans for Prosperity Florida and U.S. Rep. Cammack are teaming up to bring customers $1-per-gallon gas from noon through 2:30 p.m. AFP-FL said that during the event, it will speak with drivers “about the failures of ‘Bidenomics’ and how the Joe Biden-Harris Administration’s economic policies are impacting daily life for Floridians.” The current average price per gallon in Florida is $3.31. According to historical price data, the last time gas prices averaged $1 or under in the U.S. was in 1989.

Who could’ve predicted this? — “New metal detectors cause long lines outside Broward high schools on first day” via Alecia Taylor of the Miami Herald — Broward Public Schools apologized for the chaos on the first day of school caused by metal detectors that created delays as hundreds of high school students were left standing in 85-degree weather waiting to enter schools. Metal detectors were installed in all 32 of Broward’s high schools this year as a safety measure. The district had originally planned to try the new system out at 10 public high schools but then decided to install it in all high schools. “We apologize to … high school students and families for the long lines and wait times at the metal detectors this morning,” Superintendent Howard Hepburn wrote on X.

“Miami residents sue city over ‘misleading’ referendum on Joe Carollo-sponsored outdoor gym” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A group of Miami residents has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking to remove a referendum about the installation of outdoor gym equipment in a downtown park from the August ballot and to bar officials from tabulating and releasing the results, calling the ballot question “unclear and misleading to voters” and alleging that it violates Florida law. The lawsuit, filed Sunday night in Miami-Dade Circuit Court by a half-dozen Miami residents, seeks to nullify a referendum tied directly to Miami City Commissioner Carollo, Chair of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, a semiautonomous city agency that oversees the city’s downtown, bayfront parks. Under Carollo’s chair, the Trust moved to install outdoor gym equipment in Maurice A. Ferré Park, located between Kaseya Center and the Pérez and Frost museums, in October.

“Here’s what to know about the contentious, money-fueled Primary races for Palm Beach County Sheriff” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Palm Beach County Sheriff running as a Democrat seeks a sixth straight term with a campaign war chest of over $800,000 from law enforcement, CEOs, restaurateurs, luxury hotel companies, and the county’s agriculture industry. A former Police Chief of small towns who has campaigned for the job in the last two elections and lost still believes he is more qualified. The Sheriff’s former second-in-command, who never got his chance at the top and hopes to finally take the throne by facing off against him in the General Election. First, he faces a former Sheriff’s Office captain he once oversaw.

Monique Worrell announces trio of endorsements — Suspended State Attorney Worrell is touting three endorsements from former Florida Supreme Court Justices in her campaign to reclaim the office she was removed from. The new backers include Harry L. Anstead, Barbara J. Pariente and Peggy A. Quince. In their endorsements, the justices touted Worrell’s experience and integrity as critically important attributes in a State Attorney. The endorsements continue to demonstrate momentum for Worrell’s campaign, including recent polling showing strong support for her return to office. The polling also found nearly half of voters believe Worrell’s suspension was a calculated move by DeSantis to disregard their choice of who should represent them as State Attorney.

“Orlando permanently restricts location of downtown nightclubs” via Lauren Brensel of the Orlando Sentinel — In its last look on the matter, Orlando City Council members voted unanimously Monday to limit the location of nightclubs built downtown. The new rule mandates the establishments must be at least 300 feet from one another, meaning about one club is allowed per city block. “I want to kind of address some of the — I would say — disinformation that’s taking place right now,” said Shan Rose, the newly elected interim City Commissioner for District 5, which includes downtown. “When it comes to this ordinance, we are not stopping nightclubs from coming into downtown. What we’re doing is we’re spreading the opportunities for the other vacant properties to be able to have nightclubs throughout.” Rose was the only City Council member to speak on the issue. The rule will replace the yearlong moratorium on nightclubs that will be lifted Sept. 21.

“Valencia instructor accused of directing county employees to help grade papers” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Valencia College instructor John Tobia has tapped an unexpected source of help to grade papers and record exam scores: His employees at his other job as an elected Brevard County Commissioner, the workers told law enforcement officers. Information about the public employees’ double duty on Tobia’s behalf — which Tobia acknowledged in a phone interview with the Orlando Sentinel — first emerged from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement probe into his conduct last Summer. The investigation began after a former employee complained the Commissioner directed him to impersonate Brevard Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic in an attempt to obtain his hotel bills and catch him “spending lavishly on the taxpayer’s dime.”

“Palm Bay appoints new City Council member to fill vacant seat, for about three months” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Palm Bay City Council appointed Philip Weinberg as a new Council member to fill the seat left empty when former Council member Randy Foster resigned for health reasons. Weinberg will serve the remaining three months of Foster’s term. Foster resigned on June 28 and will not seek re-election. That left a second vacancy on the five-member Council. The other vacancy is Seat 5 — vacant since Peter Filiberto resigned last year after police pulled him over for a suspected DUI. Six residents are running for that seat in an election that will be held on Nov. 5. City code allows the Council to appoint a replacement for a vacant seat within 60 days.

“Florida Polytechnic makes hire for newly created vice president position” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Florida Polytechnic University has appointed Bryan Brooks as vice president of student affairs, enrollment management, and strategic communications, a newly created position within the university’s cabinet. Brooks, 45, previously served as associate vice president for communications and community engagement at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson, appointed in May, also came from Northwest Florida. “Florida Polytechnic University stands at the threshold of possibility,” Brooks said. “This is an environment where collaboration fuels creativity, driving our progress to 3,000 students over the next several years while maintaining the highest quality of education. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?”



“Hillsborough judge rules referendum will go forward in school tax fight” via Sue Carlton and Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — A Hillsborough judge has again ruled that a referendum to ask voters to consider a property tax to pay for teachers should appear on the Nov. 5 ballot after the Hillsborough County Commission voted to delay the measure for two years. With deadlines to get the tax on the ballot fast approaching, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Emily Peacock ruled Monday morning in the school district’s favor — for the second time — effectively keeping the measure moving forward toward Election Day. But just before noon, a lawyer for the County Commission filed an emergency motion asking an appeals court to reverse her decision.

“All Children’s Hospital appeals $208M award in ‘Take Care of Maya’ case” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Nine months after a jury in a civil trial found that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital falsely imprisoned and battered a 10-year-old Venice girl and contributed to her mother’s suicide, the St. Petersburg hospital is contesting the $208 million damages award. Attorneys for the hospital recently filed an initial brief in appellate court arguing that the award was excessive. They said it was made by a jury inflamed by testimony that Maya Kowalski was wrongly removed from her family and taken into the state’s custody, an action that All Children’s had no control over. The brief also argues that the hospital cannot be held liable for the mother’s suicide and that there was insufficient evidence to find the hospital guilty of intentional infliction of emotional distress. It asks that the appeals court overturn those judgments and to order a new trial for other claims made by the family.

“Randy Fine charges Duval County Committee member candidate with ‘blatant antisemitism’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The normally low-profile races for Duval County’s State Committee slots are getting unusual scrutiny, with the only elected Jewish Republican in the Legislature lashing out at a series of tweets from a candidate that amount to “blatant antisemitism.” That’s the argument from Brevard County Rep. Fine, who said various X posts from Nathan Tocco are out of bounds due to their embrace of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel language and positions. “The Republican Party of Florida proudly stands with Israel and the Jewish people. The Florida GOP doesn’t want Nazis like this clown Nathan Tocco anywhere near Republican leadership,” Fine posted.

Kiyan Michael endorses Melody Bolduc for Duval County School Board — Rep. Michael is endorsing Bolduc for Duval County School Board District 7. “I’m honored to join Gov. Ron DeSantis in endorsing Melody Bolduc for Duval County School Board,” Michael said. “Melody is a small-business owner, teacher, conservative, and most importantly, a mother. On the School Board, she will work diligently to keep our students safe and ensure they receive a world-class education that will set them up for success in the future.”

“The Jacksonville Housing Authority will turn to former Board member as interim CEO” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board will turn to former Board member Roslyn Phillips as interim CEO while searching for a permanent CEO in the latest leadership change that brought a public apology by the Board Chair about the “pressure cooker atmosphere” that has kept the agency in a “crisis mode.” The Board appointed Vanessa Dunn as acting CEO in February after the resignation of top executive Dwayne Alexander. Dunn has served as CEO while continuing to carry out her duties as chief operating officer. She is leaving the authority after just six months as interim CEO. The Board did not formally vote on hiring Phillips to fill that role, but Board members at a special meeting Thursday spoke positively about her being the executive who can run the agency during the upcoming search. Philips was on the Board from 2014 to early 2023 including serving as Chair. She worked 27 years for the city of Jacksonville before joining the Board.

“Cuts by Sarasota County Commission to Legal Aid put more families at risk, advocates say” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — At a time when the Sarasota County Commission is slashing social assistance in one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation, hundreds of households could soon face eviction or foreclosure proceedings without legal help. That’s because — among numerous nonprofits whose county funds were cut during this Summer’s budget hearings — Legal Aid of Manasota lost support for a second year in a row. As a court-designated agency providing pro bono legal assistance to struggling residents in both Sarasota and Manatee counties, Legal Aid helps everyone from disabled veterans to survivors of domestic violence, as well as tenants experiencing wrongful eviction.

“New petition filed in appeal court challenge to North Port city limits” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The attorney for the citizens’ group seeking to contract North Port city limits to west of the Myakka River filed an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink style petition with the Florida 2nd District Court of Appeal in its attempt to separate from the city. In June, the court gave the West Villagers for Responsible Government and lawyer Luke Lirot an opportunity to file new paperwork to persuade the appeals court Judges to reconsider an appeal of the court’s May 3 decision to uphold 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer’s decision in favor of the City Commission.

“Former Cape Coral Council member Patty Cummings accepts plea deal” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — A former Cape Coral Council member who faced charges accusing her of election fraud in which her address made her ineligible for the seat entered a guilty plea on all charges in exchange for two years of probation. In addition, Cummings, 52, was ordered to pay $6,266.63 for the cost of investigation, $413 in court costs and $100 for the cost of prosecution for a case involving unlawful activity associated with her seeking election to the Cape Coral City Council, the State Attorney’s Office specified in a news release. The State Attorney’s Office said she is also not allowed to run for or hold an elected office while on probation.

“DeSantis didn’t deserve free pass on pricey gift” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis got a circuit judge to agree that he has an “executive privilege” to withhold records; an appeals court decided the case on other grounds. In a pending case before another judge, the Governor’s Office contends James Uthmeier’s private cellphone records are not public despite his using the phone to conduct public business.

“Why would we have public records laws?” asked a visibly exasperated Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh. He declined at the time to cite the Governor’s Office for contempt but left the issue open.

DeSantis also signed a law forbidding the Ethics Commission to investigate any new complaints, such as the two filed against him, that aren’t based on the personal knowledge of those filing them. That was equivalent to forbidding police from investigating crimes they don’t see. Both the Hosseini and air travel complaints were based on newspaper exposés.

Earlier, he had signed a law shielding even his state travel records from public view.

The lessons to be drawn are self-evident. The two new public-be-damned laws need to be repealed. There should be an alternate authority, perhaps an ad hoc panel of judges, to substitute for a Governor’s appointees when he’s the subject of a complaint. The Legislature should declare that anything of value loaned for a public official’s use is a gift subject to disclosure. The same should go for free travel.

No such reforms are likely while DeSantis is Governor and his obedient Republicans have their engorged supermajorities in the Legislature.

But he’s term-limited, and his legislative lap dogs have to run for re-election. That creates an opportunity for the voters to give ethics a chance.

“No, Harris cannot ‘flip the script’ on the border” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Large majorities of voters disapprove of the work Harris has done to make the border the disaster it has become since 2021. Approval ratings for the Biden-Harris handling of the border are routinely in the 30s and sometimes dip into the high 20s. An approval rating that low usually means a policy appeals to the core supporters of one political party and to no one else. The Biden-Harris border is a disaster entirely of the President’s and Vice President’s making. That will not change. One cannot “flip the script” on a disaster. A candidate with an indelible record on an issue can’t just say the word and purport to be the opposite, even if some biased or credulous reporters go along. When it comes to Harris and the border, the script can’t be flipped.

“Retired Jacksonville educator: Making a case in support of Florida’s Amendment 3” via Barbara Langley for The Florida Times-Union — Beneath the surface, it will create a safer Florida for us all. One of the most pressing concerns I’ve heard from parents and fellow educators alike is the fear that marijuana legalization will lead to increased use among our young population. However, recent studies strongly suggest otherwise. In April, the American Medical Association reported that there is “no evidence” that marijuana legalization for adults increases youth cannabis use. This finding is consistent with data from states that have already legalized recreational marijuana. As someone who has dedicated her life to the education and well-being of Florida’s youth, I believe that Amendment three is a step in the right direction. It aligns with our values of promoting safety, health and fairness. I urge my fellow Floridians to look beyond the myths and fears surrounding marijuana legalization and consider the substantial evidence supporting its benefits.

“Aaron Sorkin says if he made ‘The West Wing’ today, people wouldn’t recognize ‘reasonable’ Republican Party” via Kirsten Chuba of The Hollywood Reporter — At an event in support of his upcoming book on The West Wing, Sorkin acknowledged that he is sometimes asked if the show would work in the present day. “Honestly, I think it would for roughly the same reason it worked when it did, which is that, first of all, it was a good show, just good stories well told by a great group of people,” he explained to the crowd at the Skirball Cultural Center. “But by and large, in popular culture, our leaders are portrayed either as Machiavellian or as dolts, right? It’s either a House of Cards or Veep.” … He continued that he thought audiences would respond the same way today, but “I’m afraid to say that right now — and maybe things will be different a year from now or two years from now, but right now — it would be implausible that the opposition party, that the Republican Party, was reasonable.”

“Disney: New ‘Cars’ rides will go on Tom Sawyer Island” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The future “Cars” attractions at Magic Kingdom will be built on Tom Sawyer Island, and the planned villains land will be in the “beyond Big Thunder” area of the theme park, Walt Disney World announced. “To make way for this completely new frontier, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with some of the world’s most iconic racers,” a Disney news release read Monday in reference to the “Cars” area, which will be considered part of Frontierland. Tom Sawyer Island has been operating at Walt Disney World since 1973, about two years after the opening of Magic Kingdom.

Best wishes to Erika Donalds.

